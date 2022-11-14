Woman Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Not Wanting To Childproof Her Home For Her Family’s Kids

Recently, a 30-year-old childfree woman who bought a new house and moved in a couple of months ago turned to the AITA community for advice.

“I don’t have kids hence no need to childproof my house. Of course I don’t have swords sticking out of my walls but my stairs don’t have baby gates, etc.,” the Redditor HelpEducational8357 wrote in a post.

Since the author’s house is the biggest, her family has been pushing her to host Thanksgiving this year and she agreed, although it sounds like a bit of work. “I have 5 siblings who all have their own kids (between 2-4 each). It’s a lot of people when you add my parents, aunts, uncles, etc.,” HelpEducational8357 explained.

But the author’s siblings are now demanding that she childproof her house, arguing that it’s not safe enough for their kids to run amok. The tension in the family soared and as it reached the boiling point, the Redditor wants to know if she made the wrong decision.

A childfree woman wonders if she was wrong to refuse to childproof her house for Thanksgiving and enrage her siblings with kids

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alexander Grey (not the actual photo)

Image credits: HelpEducational8357

And this is what people commented on this whole situation