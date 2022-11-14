Woman Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Not Wanting To Childproof Her Home For Her Family’s Kids
Recently, a 30-year-old childfree woman who bought a new house and moved in a couple of months ago turned to the AITA community for advice.
“I don’t have kids hence no need to childproof my house. Of course I don’t have swords sticking out of my walls but my stairs don’t have baby gates, etc.,” the Redditor HelpEducational8357 wrote in a post.
Since the author’s house is the biggest, her family has been pushing her to host Thanksgiving this year and she agreed, although it sounds like a bit of work. “I have 5 siblings who all have their own kids (between 2-4 each). It’s a lot of people when you add my parents, aunts, uncles, etc.,” HelpEducational8357 explained.
But the author’s siblings are now demanding that she childproof her house, arguing that it’s not safe enough for their kids to run amok. The tension in the family soared and as it reached the boiling point, the Redditor wants to know if she made the wrong decision.
A childfree woman wonders if she was wrong to refuse to childproof her house for Thanksgiving and enrage her siblings with kids
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Alexander Grey (not the actual photo)
Image credits: HelpEducational8357
Parrots are usually ok with one person. Everyone else is a target for their tiny little dinosaur brains. Stand your ground, reinforce your boundaries and let them host Thanksgiving somewhere else
5 siblings with kids aged 2-4 already sound too overwhelming. If they try to dictate their own rules - it's absolutely inacceptable/
I think 2-4 was a head count, not ages of the children.
Some people have no sense. Of course she shouldn't babyproof her house for someone else's kids...
Parrots are usually ok with one person. Everyone else is a target for their tiny little dinosaur brains. Stand your ground, reinforce your boundaries and let them host Thanksgiving somewhere else
5 siblings with kids aged 2-4 already sound too overwhelming. If they try to dictate their own rules - it's absolutely inacceptable/
I think 2-4 was a head count, not ages of the children.
Some people have no sense. Of course she shouldn't babyproof her house for someone else's kids...