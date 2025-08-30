Man Ruins Relationship With Daughter When He Refuses To Let Her Get Married In His Yard

ADVERTISEMENT

The day you walk your daughter down the aisle is a significant milestone for many fathers. It can be a bittersweet yet proud moment. But one man’s opportunity to do so has been taken away from him. And he’s regretting the decisions that led to this situation.

The dad has shared how his daughter begged him to let her have her wedding on his property. He was reluctant because he didn’t want his ex-wife and her family at his house. Not only has his daughter now turned against him, but his own parents have stepped in. The father has been completely sidelined, and he feels he’s made the worst mistake of his life.

RELATED:

There are a few significant milestones in a parent’s life, and one is when their child gets married

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

But this dad might not witness his daughter’s wedding because she’s angry he won’t let her get married at his house

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The father later gave a short update, revealing things had taken a turn for the worse

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: weddingHomeQuestion

He gave quite a bit more info when prompted by netizens

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people sided with the man, and a few had words of advice

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Other netizens had harsh words for the father of the bride

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The father gave what he called a “fairly positive update” after the wedding

Share icon

Image credits: anatoliy_cherkas / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: volodymyr-t / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: weddingHomeQuestion

The dad provided some more info a bit later

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The average wedding venue in America costs $12,200, so it pays to host at home

It’s no secret that weddings are ridiculously expensive. Some couples go into debt just to tie the knot and share the experience with their nearest and dearest.

The average American wedding cost $33,000 in 2024, with the reception venue and catering making up around 40% of the budget. Of course, where you choose to get married will affect the price. Unsurprisingly, states with higher average incomes, such as New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts, generally have higher wedding costs.

“I’m in the Bay Area where there are a lot of tech companies. Weddings here typically fall into the $50,000 range,” says Cassie Dresti, owner of California event production company the Los Gatos DJ Company. Getting hitched in Alaska could cost you $16,000 or less, reveals wedding registry site Zola.

The reception venue is often the biggest wedding expense, so hosting at home or on the property of a friend or family member would save you a pretty penny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wedding planning site The Knot reveals that on average, Americans fork out around $12,200 for a venue, but again, it depends on the location. “Typically, couples will spend in the $25,000 range just for the venue,” says Dresti of the weddings in her area.

And what would a wedding be without good food and drinks? So it’s no surprise couples are forking out crazy amounts of money to feed their guests. It’s generally the second-largest wedding expense for most couples. According to Zola, couples spend about 18% of their wedding budget on catering.

“For an average 2024 wedding, that’s about $6,000,” notes Fidelity.com. “But if you need your caterer to provide event rentals—think: tables, chairs, linens, silverware, glasses, and more—because your venue doesn’t offer them, the caterer cost could be higher. In some cases, however, you’ll have to hire a separate rental company and allot more from your budget to pay for it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Location is not the only factor that plays a role in venue cost. “The day of the week and time of year also make a big difference, with peak seasons like spring and summer weekends typically costing more,” says Julia Henning, Chief Revenue Officer of Wedgewood Weddings.

ADVERTISEMENT

While venue costs are already high, experts say things look set to get even more pricey in the near future. “Couples planning weddings in 2025 should anticipate higher overall costs and prioritize transparency and value when selecting a venue,” Henning reveals.

And Jacqueline Truesdale, General Manager of Beau Truesdale Wedding Venues, agrees. “I anticipate venue costs will continue to rise in 2025 due to inflation, increased labor costs, and higher demand for premium experiences,” she says. “Additionally, supply chain challenges affecting food, decor, and staffing may contribute to increased expenses.”

If you aren’t able to host at your own home or that of friends or family, there are ways to cut costs. An out-of-season wedding is one of them. As is tying the knot on a weekday. Cutting down on your guest list is another. Of course, you could also choose to elope and use the thousands of dollars you save for a honeymoon or your future…

Many people failed to see the positive in the man’s update

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT