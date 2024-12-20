ADVERTISEMENT

Asbestos, indoor smoking and child labor are just some of the things that used to be a lot more common in the past and are, fortunately, less common now. However, it’s still important to note that back then, folks would have thought that these things are very normal parts of everyday life.

Someone asked “What's something that's normal to us now, that in 50 years people will look back on us as barbaric?” and people gave their best suggestions. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own ideas and thoughts in the comments below.

40 hr work week.

According_Smoke1385

    #2

    Women getting procedures on reproductive organs without pain medication.

    Life-Experience-7052

    mariegraphique avatar
    MEB
    MEB
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh Lord! I have PTSD from an uterine biopsy without pain medication. Was told it would cause "discomfort". I thought I was gonna die, the pain was so severe. Makes NO sense. None!

    #3

    Driving. I think in 50 years it will seem crazy that people controlled vehicles themselves, leading to countless deaths on the road.

    lightwoodandcode

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Going on 20 years since I last drove. But my white privilege is showing because I live in Portland, Oregon and I'm only 2 miles from work.

    #4

    For-profit prisons and for-profit health insurance hopefully.

    Lack_my_bills

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since the election of DJT stocks in for profit prisons are skyrocketing. Think about what that means.

    #5

    I think the way we treat the environment will be something future generations look back on and see as barbaric. We've been very careless with pollution, waste, and climate change, and in 50 years, they might wonder how we didn't do more to protect the planet when we knew the damage we were causing.

    Substantial_Walk1061

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All for the relentless pursuit of profit. We're trading the next generation and the generations after them's wellbeing for temporary luxury today. BTW we are capable of solving these issues. We healed the hole in the ozone layer. We can fix this but we are choosing not to.

    #6

    Holding entertainers as more important than educators.

    pseudolawgiver

    #7

    The pet industry. Especially the inbreeding.

    Sheilahasaname

    #8

    My votes are:
    Countries that lack universal healthcare.
    Environmental neglect.

    Danoga_Poe

    #9

    The way companies are using the internet and what its doing to our brains. I mean the constant garbage we consume on the internet and its long term effects on our mental health.

    abohra1122

    #10

    Horse and dog racing.

    Eldel74

    #11

    Shoes that constrict our toes.

    shr3dthegnarbrah

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless you're a rock climber. Seriously you want those toes to be tight to do the climbing.

    #12

    Forcing people whose disabilities prevent them from working to live in poverty--the average amount of a monthly Social Security Disability Insurance benefit check is $1400.

    writeyourwayout

    #13

    Lack of effective American gun laws, I hope.

    Okay_Holiday_9178

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have more guns in the USA than people. I'm talking men women AND CHILDREN! Are we arming pets now? It's nuts!

    #14

    Hopefully chemotherapy: I mean, it's the best we got in many cases to treat cancer, so i'm thankful it's an option, but basically you're putting poison in your body.

    VampireHunterAlex

    #15

    I think the use of single-use plastics for real. The amount of waste we create is crazy, like super barbaric. The future generations will probably be shocked that we didn't find better solutions sooner.

    Electrical-Chef-9211

    #16

    Letting people die from lack of medical care because they're poor.

    EasyBounce

    #17

    The cruelty with which we treat animals.

    Alternative-Purple96

    #18

    Forcing terminally ill people in constant pain and discomfort to stay alive without the option to be helped to end their lives peacefully and with dignity.

    Simple_Knowledge6423 Report

    #19

    Hopefully, underpaying workers. No one who works full time should only be able to afford a studio apartment and top ramen.

    radioactive-sperm

    #20

    Data collection in order to bombard us with targeted information, misinformation, and ads. 

    If most people knew how much data their phones collected, they’d smash them with a hammer.

    Google can tell if you’re standing still, walking, running, cycling, in a car, bus, taxi, or train. They can tell if your device has been stolen from your hands while walking down the street. If you have an Apple Watch, the watch the can detect when you’re having sex. Our phones can gather enough data to know that our family is over for dinner, or that your wife messaging her friend about jewelry will cause you to get jewelry ads. This stuff isn’t even the top of the iceberg.

    bubbasass Report

    #21

    Smoking. I know the mentality is slowly shifting and it's proven to cause all kinds if health related issues, yet there are still 1.25B smokers worldwide.

Also, sitting. Same as with smoking. We're starting to understand the risks. I expect companies in the future to hold standing or walking meetings a lot more than they do now.

    Also, sitting. Same as with smoking. We’re starting to understand the risks. I expect companies in the future to hold standing or walking meetings a lot more than they do now.

    Organic-Algae-9438

    #22

    Keeping aquatic mammals in captivity for entertainment.

    Prestigious-Wall5616

    #23

    Might be too soon, but the goddamn school shootings. There's got to be a way out of this.

    jc80greybeard

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LESS GUNS! Look at the statistics. If you have a gun in your home there is a 90% chance that it will kill YOU or someone you love. Only 1% of guns kept at home are ever used to stop intruders. Just stop the flow of guns. How about make gun owners have INSURANCE like we do with cars? See how much they like paying $300 a month just to own the damn thing. The 2nd Amendment says a "Well Regulated Militia". That's it. So regulate that Sh!t!

    #24

    Letting women die from septic and ectopic pregnancies.

    Sibby_in_May

    #25

    Over 90% of NFL players getting chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). The NFL will be viewed like we view gladiatorial battles now.

    CupOk5800 Report

    #26

    Hopefully child beauty pageants but especially child marriage.

    OhTheHueManatee

    #27

    Our meat industry.

    memeandme83

    #28

    Company Earns 1.2M Profit But Can’t Offer A Humane Salary, Gets Grilled To A Crisp By Job Seeker Dentistry in it's current form.
    I hope, anyway. I keep hearing things about being able to regrow teeth or enamel and I hope they're true.

    I want fixing teeth in the future to be so quick and painless that we look back at how things are now the same way we look back at surgery pre-anasthetic. Like "I know it was the best option at the time but holy s**t that's horrifying. You had to just yank them out? And live like that? And they used a needle in your mouth to make your face numb? ".

    HalcyonSix

    Single use plastic.

    diegojones4

    #30

    Sweatshop labour. It's basically modern slavery.

    captaintrips_1980

    #31

    Factory farming, fur farms, animal experimentation, animal cruelty--all the horrific things we're doing to nonhuman animals that would get you in jail for life if it were done to a human.

    Leafmonkey_

    #32

    Seeing images of children left unattended with electronic devices. Similar to how we see old pictures of children smoking cigarettes today.

    LexBusDriver Report

    Removing iud without anesthetic

    Most uterine medical ‘care’.

    MaleficentMousse7473 Report

    #34

    All testing on animals.

    nocturnalbutterfly7 Report

    #35

    -Allowing private health insurance companies to get away with only half-insuring people.

    -Allowing companies to fund political campaigns

    -Allowing a revolving door of employment between military contractors and government defense/intelligence agencies

    -Allowing congress to invest in the stock market

    -Allowing human beings to drive automobiles.

    exploringspace_ Report

    #36

    Burning fossil fuels for most of our energy.

    Apayan

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every nation should have a plan in place to end fossil fuel. It will end. Right now, with fracking, we're squeezing the orange that is our planet. We will run out of juice. It's not a renewable resource unless you believe some really deranged conspiracy theories.

    Maybe in a hundred years--eating meat that is not lab made.

    Most of us (including me) will be on the wrong side of history.

    Bjarki56 Report

    #38

    Mammography machines. Maybe they'll finally invent an anatomically appropriate machine instead of the torture device?

    Alternative_Win_6629 Report

    #39

    50 years is probably not quite long enough, but I think that in the near future people will look back on the process of industrialized agriculture and wonder how we could have *possibly* been so foolishly stupid. I'm talking about plants here, not animals which is a whole different bag of hammers. People are going to judge us and revile us for the way we farm animals, but it's the plants that are more harmful in my opinion, and it all boils down to insects and how unimportant people today consider them to be.

    TheFocusedOne Report

    #40

    In no particular order:

    Homelessness. Healthcare for profit. Prisons for profit. Any/all exploitation for profit (see billionaires) (edit: see also murder, war)

    Slaughterhouses. Perhaps even keeping pets.

    Climate change through fossil fuel dependency. Gridlocked highways crammed with single occupancy vehicles instead of efficient transit.

    All of the ways in which we act against our real (not imaginary like tribalism) collective interests. For a few examples.

    KamiNoItte Report

    #41

    Full time work.

    UBI will give all of us a comfortable life to pursue our own productive interests whilst the robots do all the work.

    Real work-life balance will be achieved.

    justisme333 Report

    #42

    Dear god, let it be BBLs and fillers.

    Sonotnoodlesalad Report

    How much single use plastic is part of our daily lives.

    RelationshipMajor519 Report

    #44

    I wish I had the optimism necessary to believe we'll still have a functioning society in 50 years.

    AboynamedDOOMTRAIN Report

    #45

    The fact that any child can turn on the TV and find several shows where violence is rife. Oftentime, it's even promoted and glorified, but if a channel shows one teet, it's banned. I've heard this is not the case in Europe, but in the U.S., it damn sure is.

    30791213 Report

    #46

    Any form of circumcision ( male OR female ) that isn't absolutely medically necessary.

    OldCarWorshipper Report

