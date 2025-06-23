If You Can Accurately Name These 23 Non-Human Characters, You Deserve A Trophy

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you think you know all the iconic non-human characters from TV shows and movies? From aliens to advanced AI beings, this quiz covers all your favorite fictional characters that have famous faces but no soul. They are known for saving the day, haunting our dreams, or just being plain weird. While they are best at being the ultimate sidekicks, in this quiz, they will get the spotlight they deserve. Let’s identify these non-human pop-culture stars! 🤖

