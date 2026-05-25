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Woman Spends 13 Hours On The Road For Class Reunion, Can’t Believe People’s Audacity When She Gets There
Woman looking upset and exhausted after a long road trip, reflecting disbelief at people's audacity upon arrival.
Entitled People, Relationships

Woman Spends 13 Hours On The Road For Class Reunion, Can’t Believe People’s Audacity When She Gets There

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If you are the one in your family or friend group that does a lot of the organizing, you are probably aware of just how much work it actually takes, which everyone else typically doesn’t notice or appreciate.

A woman went online to get a story off her chest. She had driven thirteen hours to attend a class reunion, only to find that everyone but the organizer had flaked at the last moment. Readers shared their thoughts and a few also wrote out their own similar tales in the comments down below.

RELATED:

    When you’ve put in the effort to show up, others flaking feels disrespectful

    Which is exactly what happened to one woman who traveled to a class reunion

    Image credits:  prostooleh/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits:  eudial2224/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: PutridIngenuity4363

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    She gave some more info in the comments

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    Readers were happy at least one person went

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    Others shared similar stories

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    What do you think ?
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    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was doing some specialist training for a job, one of the fellow students held a party for us all, we all said we would go, then in the end only one person turned up. I didn’t go because I had the opportunity to see a friend from the other side of the world at the last minute, and I didn’t think anyone would miss me. I don’t remember what everyone else’s excuses were. It was so shameful, and now, unless there is something extreme happening, I always stick to my original plans, if I say I’ll be there, I will.

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    wj_vaughan avatar
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Anyone-for-tea?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was doing some specialist training for a job, one of the fellow students held a party for us all, we all said we would go, then in the end only one person turned up. I didn’t go because I had the opportunity to see a friend from the other side of the world at the last minute, and I didn’t think anyone would miss me. I don’t remember what everyone else’s excuses were. It was so shameful, and now, unless there is something extreme happening, I always stick to my original plans, if I say I’ll be there, I will.

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    0points
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