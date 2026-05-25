Woman Spends 13 Hours On The Road For Class Reunion, Can’t Believe People’s Audacity When She Gets There
If you are the one in your family or friend group that does a lot of the organizing, you are probably aware of just how much work it actually takes, which everyone else typically doesn’t notice or appreciate.
A woman went online to get a story off her chest. She had driven thirteen hours to attend a class reunion, only to find that everyone but the organizer had flaked at the last moment. Readers shared their thoughts and a few also wrote out their own similar tales in the comments down below.
When you’ve put in the effort to show up, others flaking feels disrespectful
Which is exactly what happened to one woman who traveled to a class reunion
Image credits: prostooleh/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: eudial2224/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: PutridIngenuity4363
She gave some more info in the comments
Readers were happy at least one person went
Others shared similar stories
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
When I was doing some specialist training for a job, one of the fellow students held a party for us all, we all said we would go, then in the end only one person turned up. I didn’t go because I had the opportunity to see a friend from the other side of the world at the last minute, and I didn’t think anyone would miss me. I don’t remember what everyone else’s excuses were. It was so shameful, and now, unless there is something extreme happening, I always stick to my original plans, if I say I’ll be there, I will.
When I was doing some specialist training for a job, one of the fellow students held a party for us all, we all said we would go, then in the end only one person turned up. I didn’t go because I had the opportunity to see a friend from the other side of the world at the last minute, and I didn’t think anyone would miss me. I don’t remember what everyone else’s excuses were. It was so shameful, and now, unless there is something extreme happening, I always stick to my original plans, if I say I’ll be there, I will.
31
1