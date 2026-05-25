Woman Spends 13 Hours On The Road For Class Reunion, Can’t Believe People’s Audacity When She Gets There

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If you are the one in your family or friend group that does a lot of the organizing, you are probably aware of just how much work it actually takes, which everyone else typically doesn’t notice or appreciate.

A woman went online to get a story off her chest. She had driven thirteen hours to attend a class reunion, only to find that everyone but the organizer had flaked at the last moment. Readers shared their thoughts and a few also wrote out their own similar tales in the comments down below.

RELATED:

When you’ve put in the effort to show up, others flaking feels disrespectful

Which is exactly what happened to one woman who traveled to a class reunion

Image credits: prostooleh/Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: eudial2224/Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: PutridIngenuity4363

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She gave some more info in the comments

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Readers were happy at least one person went

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Others shared similar stories

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