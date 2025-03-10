ADVERTISEMENT

Can you imagine that there are people in the world who have never seen the night sky? Due to light pollution, many of us can no longer witness its full glory. As a result, astrophotography might be the only way for us to truly experience it.

Soumyadeep Mukherjee, an astrophotographer, is passionate about documenting and sharing the night sky with people on social media. He hopes his work inspires awe and wonder in his audience. As he puts it, “At least that is what I try to convey through my images. A large chunk of the mass does not realize what is there in the night sky, and that is what I try to deliver to them with my images.”

#1

Ancient ruins under swirling star trails in a night sky, showcasing mesmerizing astrophotography.

soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

In an interview with Bored Panda, Soumyadeep shared more about himself.

“I'm Soumyadeep Mukherjee, an astrophotographer, writer, and photography educator based in Kolkata, India. I began my journey with astrophotography in 2020 while I was still pursuing my career in academics. I completed my Ph.D in Linguistics in 2023 and have been doing full-time photography since then."
    #2

    Night sky over mountains, showcasing astrophotography with a colorful sunset and emerging stars.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #3

    Astrophotography of a starry night sky with a visible galaxy above silhouetted mountain ridges.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    Soumyadeep wrote what initially drew him to the world of photography.

    “I always have had a keen interest towards photography. It was the mix of science and arts that always intrigued me. As a child, I used a Yashica point-and-shoot film camera, which helped me understand compositions and field of view. I bought my first DSLR in 2019. During lockdown, while I was trying to cope with the situation, I picked up my camera. And while there was no way of going out of home, the sky was the only canvas I had. My astrophotography journey began since.”

    #4

    Night sky with stars over mountains, showcasing stunning astrophotography.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #5

    Night sky astrophotography featuring a glowing Andromeda over rugged mountains by Soumyadeep Mukherjee.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    Furthermore, Soumyadeep shared about his creative process: “As an astrophotographer, I live documenting the night sky. While our naked eyes can't see almost anything beyond stars, the camera goes beyond that. The large nebulae, tiny galaxies, all can be recorded through a camera. Of course, I began by simply taking pictures of the night sky—the sun, the moon, deep-sky objects, wide-field nightscapes, and optical phenomena. 

    Gradually, however, I wanted to focus on the representation of scientific facts in an artistic way. I have been focusing on some long-term projects that tell science - for everyone. Since astrophotography is a happy marriage of science and art, I try to take advantage of both and try to create something to represent the best of both the worlds.”

    #6

    Night sky filled with stars and clouds over a rocky silhouette, capturing stunning astrophotography.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #7

    Star trails creating mesmerizing patterns over a hilly landscape at night, showcasing astrophotography brilliance.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    Soumyadeep shared that it doesn’t take much to become an astrophotographer, and he hopes to inspire others to explore. 

    “I use simple equipment - camera, lens, and a few accessories. And with that, I try to tell people that with a little bit of patience and practice, anybody (with any level of equipment) can become an astrophotographer and enjoy the night sky.”
    #8

    Astrophotography featuring vivid star trails swirling above silhouetted trees on a hill.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #9

    Astrophotography of a mountain under vibrant star trails in the night sky.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    Lastly, Soumyadeep added, “Due to growing light pollution, we are slowly moving away from the world above. Slowly but surely, and from an individual level, we can work towards getting dark skies. This will not only help our generation enjoy the beauty of the grand canvas that lies above us, but our coming generations will be able to see what has been existing for billions of years.”
    #10

    Astrophotography featuring a vibrant nebula with bright stars in the night sky, captured by Soumyadeep Mukherjee.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #11

    Colorful nebula captured in an astrophotography image of the night sky.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #12

    Astrophotography capturing vibrant red nebula set against a starry night sky.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #13

    Astrophotography: a vibrant display of countless stars forming a dense cluster, captured in the night sky.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #14

    Astrophotography image of a bright starburst with colorful halo against a starry night sky background.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #15

    Astrophotography captures a yurt under a starry night sky, showcasing the Milky Way brilliantly illuminated above.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #16

    Astrophotography of a vibrant night sky with a luminous Milky Way over silhouetted hills and a winding pathway below.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #17

    Astrophotography capture of a starry night sky above silhouetted mountains, featuring a visible galaxy.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #18

    Mesmerizing astrophotography: a single star against a gradient night sky in shades of purple and pink.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #19

    Astrophotography: Vibrant sunset creating a dramatic silhouette against a dark sky with swirling clouds.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #20

    Silhouette of a bird against a vivid sunset, capturing stunning astrophotography scenery.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #21

    Full moon captured in a clear night sky, showcasing astrophotography techniques.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #22

    Astrophotography capturing the sun in a glowing orange hue against a dark sky, showcasing celestial beauty.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #23

    Astrophotography: Twilight sky reflected in calm water with a bright star and soft clouds.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #24

    Astrophotography of a vibrant twilight sky with distant stars over a mountain silhouette.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #25

    Night sky with a vibrant nebula over a silhouetted mountain ridge, showcasing astrophotography.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #26

    Starry night sky over snow-capped mountains in a stunning astrophotography scene.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #27

    Astrophotography showcasing a starry night sky with a galaxy above silhouetted trees.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #28

    Astrophotography of star trails over a silhouetted tree with city lights in the distance.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #29

    Star trails over a mountain landscape, showcasing mesmerising astrophotography with vivid colors and long exposures.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #30

    Star trails over a mountainous landscape, showcasing mesmerizing astrophotography of the night sky.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #31

    Astrophotography: a stunning capture of a colorful nebula with stars scattered across the night sky.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #32

    Astrophotography showcasing a stunning view of the Andromeda galaxy surrounded by countless stars in the night sky.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #33

    Astrophotography showcasing a colorful, starry night sky filled with cosmic clouds and nebulae.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #34

    Astrophotography shot of a galaxy with glowing stars scattered across the night sky, captured by Soumyadeep Mukherjee.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #35

    Astrophotography capturing a vibrant night sky with colorful nebulae and bright stars.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #36

    Vibrant astrophotography series capturing the night sky, showcasing stars and celestial transitions by Soumyadeep Mukherjee.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #37

    Astrophotography capture of glowing yurts under a starry night sky.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #38

    Astrophotography: Stunning Milky Way arc over a serene landscape reflected in a tranquil body of water.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #39

    Astrophotography capturing a vibrant night sky with colorful nebulae above a silhouetted mountain ridge.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #40

    Astrophotography showcases a statue under a starry night sky, with the Milky Way visible against the mountains.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #41

    Astrophotography capturing a comet's tail against a star-filled night sky.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #42

    Astrophotography featuring the moon with a satellite trail crossing its surface against a dark night sky.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #43

    Twilight sky with two bright celestial bodies captured, showcasing the beauty of astrophotography.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #44

    Twilight sky reflected in water, showcasing astrophotography with a single bright star above the horizon.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

    #45

    Astrophotography of snowy mountain peaks and vivid star trails in the night sky.

    soumyadeepmukherjeephotos Report

