Can you imagine that there are people in the world who have never seen the night sky? Due to light pollution, many of us can no longer witness its full glory. As a result, astrophotography might be the only way for us to truly experience it.

Soumyadeep Mukherjee, an astrophotographer, is passionate about documenting and sharing the night sky with people on social media. He hopes his work inspires awe and wonder in his audience. As he puts it, “At least that is what I try to convey through my images. A large chunk of the mass does not realize what is there in the night sky, and that is what I try to deliver to them with my images.”

More info: Instagram | Facebook | astronomadsbangla.com | youtube.com