Exhausted New Mom Snaps, Throws Out Husband And In-Laws After Seeing How Selfish They Are

ADVERTISEMENT

They say that it takes a village to raise a child. And you’d expect your parents and in-laws to put in the most effort. But not everyone in your closest social circle is willing to set aside their ego and genuinely help you.

A new mom asked the internet if she was wrong to snap and demand that her husband and his parents stay at a hotel. Her mother-in-law, instead of being kind and caring, kept criticizing her, yelled at her, and threw around ridiculous accusations about ‘hogging’ the baby. Keep scrolling for the full story, as well as the internet’s advice for the distraught mom.

RELATED:

After the birth of your baby, your family members should be willing to support you, instead of making your life harder

New mom breastfeeding baby in cozy chair, reflecting on struggles with husband and inlaws not helping with baby care.

Image credits: pikisuperstar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A first-time mom revealed the nightmare that started when her in-laws demanded to live with her and the newborn

Text excerpt from a new mom explaining how she asked husband and in-laws to stay elsewhere while her mom helps with the baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt explaining a new mom’s difficult recovery and conflict with husband’s in-laws not helping with baby.

New mom holding baby, looking stressed and tired while sitting in a chair, reflecting challenges with husband and in-laws.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

New mom frustrated with in-laws not helping with baby, struggling with breastfeeding and family tensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

New mom frustrated as husband and inlaws refuse to help with baby and cause tension in the household.

New mom discussing issues with husband, looking concerned about inlaws not helping with baby at home.

Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: New mom explains lack of support from husband's in-laws in baby care and how it affected her experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

New mom frustrated with husband and inlaws not helping with baby and feeling unsupported during breastfeeding.

Alt text: New mom frustrated with husband and inlaws not helping with baby, expressing disappointment over family issues.

New mom covering her face in distress, overwhelmed and upset about husband and in-laws not helping with baby care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: goffkein / Freepik (not the actual photo)

New mom expressing frustration with husband and in-laws for not helping while breastfeeding and caring for baby.

Text excerpt showing a new mom explaining kicking out husband and in-laws who weren’t helping with baby care or support.

Image credits: Normal_Rise_282

The mother-in-law criticized the first-time mom for cluster feeding her baby, something which is very common among newborns

There is no excuse for the way that the woman’s mother-in-law treated her. It felt like the MIL was more interested in her own first-time grandma experience than supporting her exhausted daughter-in-law in any shape or form.

Not only that, but the author’s husband also seemed to be more on his parents’ side than his own wife’s. When there’s a newborn at home, everything should revolve around its and its mother’s well-being. Everyone else’s wants, meanwhile, temporarily end up on the back burner.

Meanwhile, the first-time mom’s own mother is a stellar example of selfless sacrifice. She was there for her daughter in every capacity that she needed so that she could focus solely on the newborn’s needs.

On the flip side, the woman’s mother-in-law thought that it was her place to criticize her for breastfeeding the baby ‘too much’ and for ‘hogging’ it. Not only is this rude, it ignores the reality of what was happening.

As the first-time mom noted, she was cluster feeding her baby. In a nutshell, this is breastfeeding your baby more frequently than expected.

As the Cleveland Clinic explains, this is normal behavior for infants. Especially during the first few days of their lives. Meanwhile, older babies cluster feed only occasionally.

If your baby is older than a week and is cluster feeding around the clock, it might be a sign that it’s not getting enough milk, and you should reach out to your pediatrician.

“They’ll evaluate what’s going on and may recommend working with a lactation consultant or breastfeeding medicine specialist. These experts can help you to solve a wide range of issues related to milk supply, milk transfer, latch and more. Don’t feel discouraged or give up on breastfeeding. Setbacks are common, and help is available,” the Cleveland Clinic advises.

It’s almost inevitable that people will have opinions about parenting. It’s up to you to protect your boundaries when others overstep them

If you want to know whether your baby is getting enough milk, ask a medical specialist to evaluate their weight gain and compare it to the growth chart. Alternatively, you can ask a lactation consultant or breastfeeding medicine specialist to observe as you feed your baby.

In the meantime, your loved ones, including your in-laws, have to respect your boundaries. They can’t force their way into your life and dominate time with the newborn just because they want to feel special. They have to put the baby’s and the mother’s needs first.

If they can’t find a way to be helpful (or at least polite), maybe they should wait until the baby grows up a bit before asking to see it.

Anmun notes that as a new parent, it’s likely that you’ll run into people who have strong opinions about parenting and what you’re doing.

“You don’t need to agree with them—nor should you argue with them about your choices. Hear your in-law out and then keep doing what you think is best for your baby.”

Moreover, if your in-laws’ help doesn’t affect your baby’s routine, it might be best to let them do things their way. However, there’s a limit to this. If they insist on parenting practices that make you uncomfortable or you think are unsafe, let them know. “Be gentle and non-judgmental in your reminder and show them what you prefer instead,” Anmun states.

What do you think about the entire parenting drama, dear Pandas? What words of support would you give the first-time mom? What would you have done if your in-laws kept criticizing you? From your perspective, what can in-laws do to best support new parents? Tell us what you think in the comments.

The internet was shocked that anyone would treat a new mom like this. Here’s the advice people gave the author

New mom shares struggle with cluster feeding while husband and inlaws refuse to help with baby care.

Text excerpt discussing a new mom postpartum struggles and frustrations with husband and inlaws not helping with baby care.

Comment criticizing husband and in-laws for not helping new mom with baby, stressing her struggles and need for support.

Alt text: New mom emphasizes baby care and postpartum needs over unhelpful husband inlaws, prioritizing support and trust in mom's instincts.

Screenshot of an online comment stating new mom kicks out husband and in-laws for not helping with the baby.

Text post sharing a new mom's experience with unsupportive husband and in-laws not helping with baby care.

Comment about new mom prioritizing her and baby’s needs over husband’s in-laws who are not helping or supporting.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a husband for failing to protect new mom and baby during a vulnerable time.

Comment text from user Loud_et_Proud criticizing husband and in-laws for not helping baby, discussing new mom kicks out husband inlaws not helping baby.

Comment discussing a new mom kicking out husband and in-laws for not helping with baby and family support issues.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing new mom kicking out husband in-laws for not helping with baby.

Text post discussing the challenges faced by a new mom when husband and in-laws are not helping with the baby.

Comment discussing challenges faced by a new mom with unsupportive husband and in-laws during newborn care.

Comment explaining new mom kicks out husband in-laws for not helping with baby, highlighting the stress caused.

Comment from user reacting to new mom kicking out husband inlaws for not helping with baby, expressing strong agreement.

Comment about new mom using a breast pump and sharing baby feedings to reduce stress and help bond with baby.

Comment discussing cluster feeding concerns from a new mom seeking advice on baby care and milk supply issues.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a husband for not supporting new mom against negative in-laws.

Comment discussing challenges new moms face with husband and in-laws, emphasizing newborn care and mental health support.

Comment text discussing a new mom kicking out husband in-laws for not helping with the baby.