ADVERTISEMENT

You know that feeling when you're using something and think, "This is fine, but it could be so much better if it just did this one little thing differently?" It’s a universal experience. Some inventions are classics for a reason, but let's be honest, even the classics can sometimes benefit from a fresh perspective and a clever little tweak that makes all the difference.

We've gone on a hunt for those items that took a perfectly decent, often old-school patent and gave it a smart, modern upgrade. These aren't about reinventing the wheel entirely, but more like giving that wheel some sweet new rims and better traction. Get ready to see 20 familiar concepts that have been thoughtfully redesigned to make your daily life just a bit smoother and more efficient.

This post may include affiliate links.

Green silicone strainer attached to old cooking pan draining grease from browned ground meat in kitchen setting.

Review: "This thing is AMAZING. I have had it for TWO YEARS and use it often." - Michelle

amazon.com , Michelle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Elbow Grease? Nah, We're All About Electric Power Now! This Cordless Cleaning Brush Will Have Your Bathroom Sparkling In No Time

    Cleaning brush invention with upgraded design on tiled wall and before and after floor restoration by front door

    Review: "I love love love this. I dont write reviews but this one definitely deserves one. I was skeptical because I was following a tik tok trend which I NEVER do, but decided to research and purchase the correct one. When I say it was EFFORTLESS. I mean just that. I only used "awesome" brand cleaner and "fabuloso". And it removed caked on dirt effortlessly. I put it to work in the worst areas. LOOK AT THIS!! Imagine if I would have used better cleaning products. I absolutely love it! Best thing ever" - Ira Nelson

    amazon.com , outstandin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Felted wool dryer balls with animal faces lined up on a washing machine control panel, showcasing old inventions upgraded.

    Review: "Great product! Works as expected - love wool dryer balls. No noticeable smell, unlike some I’ve seen, and a good size. Great to cut down on dry time & wrinkles, and fun for juggling too!" - Amy

    amazon.com , Katy Crittenden Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Vintage oil dispenser with a pink lid and handle, showcasing an old invention that got a major glow up.

    Review: "Super cute, easy to use (and I use it very often), def recommend." - Bethany

    amazon.com , Bethany Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Having Separate Salad Spinners And Colanders Is So Last Season Now That This 2-In-1 Salad Spinner And Colander Exists To Streamline Your Greens Routine

    Old inventions glow up: modern salad spinner in use rinsing berries and vegetables in a kitchen sink.

    Review: "I really enjoy this and the spinning part is actually fun. It works well to get almost all the water off as well." - Sharlene

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Color-coded pill organizer with multiple compartments, showcasing a practical old invention with a modern glow up design.

    Review: "If you take a lot of vitamins and supplements this is a must have! Perfect size, love the different color too for the days. Fits in a carry-on so you don’t miss a day of pills! Easy to snap in and out!" - Jo DelaO

    amazon.com , Jo DelaO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Side-by-side photos showing a hairstyle glow up with twisted hair and long wavy hair transformation.

    Review: "My sister suggested this because I curl my hair pretty often and was complaining about heat damage. The heatless curls are a game changer! I sleep with them on, it’s so easy to use and it makes getting ready in the morning so much quicker." - Rebecca

    amazon.com , Rebecca Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s pretty satisfying to see how a simple design change can elevate an everyday item from "meh" to "must-have," right? These ingenious little improvements are what make you wonder how you ever managed without them. Keep that curiosity going, because there are more clever updates on the way.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Smart home device SwitchBot attached to a traditional light switch showcasing a modern glow up invention.

    Review: "Switch bot is a great product with multiple features and functionality. The set up needed for my application was simple I downloaded the application onto my phone then I followed the directions in the application to set it up to function the way I needed it to. I used enclosed accessories to hook up my light switch to my switch bot." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Jordan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Aching Feet And Back Pain? Not On This Kitchen's Watch! This Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Mat Will Make You Feel Like You're Walking On Clouds While You Cook

    Person standing barefoot on a patterned floor mat, showcasing a major glow up in old inventions for home comfort.

    Review: "I’ve been having feet and leg pain lately while standing in the kitchen. This cushion of this mat has made a huge difference. I can stand longer without pain. It stays on the floor without slipping. I like the subtle design that’s easy to clean. I anticipate it will last quite some time." - ErmsMom

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Heated hairbrush invention with a major glow up transforming hair into smooth, styled waves with volume and shine.

    Review: "The Revlon Hair Dryer Brush is a convenient all-in-one tool that makes styling easy. It dries and volumizes hair simultaneously, saving time and effort. The brush design helps to add volume and smoothness, making it a great option for quick blowouts at home." - Tani

    amazon.com , Jennifer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Source: the.brown.memer

    Color-changing smart lamp glowing in blue and green hues, showcasing an old invention with a modern glow up.

    Review: "The clock is easy to use and works very well. I’ve tried using other clocks similar to it but they were difficult to use and only shone light at me when the alarm was sounding. This alarm clock starts shining light as a sunrise before your alarm even goes off. Which allows a much more natural wake up." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , sprayp'aint Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Organized drawer with updated utensil tray holding forks, spoons, tape measure, scissors, and chapsticks showcasing invention glow up.

    Review: "OMG, these are perfect! If I could put more stars, I would do 20 in a heartbeat! These fit perfectly in my smaller kitchen drawer. I have been looking for so long for something a little bit smaller never knowing there were small ones that I could double up on. I love everything about them. Joseph DrawerStore Compact Utensil Organizer(s) you are a life saver for organization! Thank you so much! I 100% recommend trying these!" - Kathleen L Thibault

    amazon.com , Kathleen L Thibault Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Portable fabric lint remover on a couch demonstrating a glow up of old inventions with modern cleaning technology.

    Review: "Okay wow…#1 I never felt the need to share a review until I got this item today. I have two big dogs. A husky and a black lab. As you would imagine, the shedding NEVER stops, my furniture always looks dirty and a normal lint roller either never picks up all the hair or I just waste a million pieces. THIS on the other hand? Left not 1 piece of hair, gave vacuum like lines on my couch that made it look clean for ONCE!!!!! Hair gets stored in a small compartment that is simple to open, empty, and clean. This easy to use rolling goddess is what you need in your life if you have pets! I promise you will not be disappointed!!" - Michael

    amazon.com , Michael Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Your Loaf's Previous Guardians Were Probably Just Accelerating Its Doom, But This Bread Buddy Bread Box Is The Actual Friend Your Bread Needs To Avoid Becoming A Science Experiment

    Person opening a modern food storage container, showcasing one of the old inventions with a major glow up in kitchen organization.

    Review: "Actually works amazing." - Cheryllynn Steele

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    See? Sometimes the best innovations aren't brand new concepts, but brilliant refinements of what we already know. If you're appreciating these subtle but significant upgrades as much as we are, you're in for a treat with the next batch of improved essentials. Let's keep this upgrade party going.

    Metal hair catcher placed over a drain and held by hand, showcasing an upgraded old invention for better hair trapping.

    Review: "I installed this in my shower and love it! Does exactly what it says it will do and is very easy to pop out and clean." - Troy D.

    amazon.com , ice29 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Hand using a modern cleaning tool to wipe window blinds, showcasing an old invention with a major glow up.

    Review: "I received these yesterday and tried them as soon as I unpacked them. They're great for getting in the tough spots of venetian blinds where it's usually hard to clean. The cloth strips will be easy to wash and should last for a long time with their sturdy stitching." - Cheryl Landes

    amazon.com , LMKB Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Hand holding multiple grocery bags with a blue Click & Carry handle, showcasing an old invention glow up for easier carrying.

    Review: "I use this when I do a drive up at Target or forget my reusable bags and it is great! It’s carried multiple bags with ease and I’m not breaking my fingers or hurting my wrist anymore lol." - Savi Smith

    amazon.com , Savi Smith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    TP-Link device plugged into a USB charger with multiple ports, showcasing modern tech glow up of old inventions.

    Review: "Easy to plug in to my existing outlet. I used the long screw it came with to attach it firmly to my outlet. Nice and snug fit with no gaps between the wall and this item. Plenty of sockets to plug my kitchen items and my WiFi range extender. Like the convivence of having the USB outlets already built to charge my phone." - Todd D.

    amazon.com , Todd D. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Your Curtains Will Now Glide Open More Gracefully Than A Perfectly Executed TikTok Transition, Thanks To These Upgraded Double Sided Curtain Hooks With Their Little Built-In Roller Skate Balls

    Metal curtain rod with patterned fabric panels hanging on modern hooks, showcasing old inventions with a major glow up.

    Review: "Worked well with my new shower curtains. The pretty one on the outside, the clear one on the inside. Very fashionable." - Robin

    amazon.com , Robin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Those Old "Scribble On A Napkin" Packing Lists Just Got A Serious Glow-Up With This Packing List Notepad That Actually Remembers All The Things You Forget

    Packing checklist on a notepad featuring essentials and travel items, illustrating old inventions with a major glow up.

    Review: "I am so happy I will be able to remember to check off my items. I always have 3 or 4 things to do while I am packing. I tend to forget at least one item from my bag. Mostly my husband’s and mine. By having this list I will be able to check off the things I have packed. Now I am looking forward to a road trip." - Maggie Stafford Williams

    amazon.com , Maggie Stafford Williams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!