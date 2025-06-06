Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Nepo Grandbaby Slammed As “talentless” For Complaining About Luxurious Life In Song Directed By Mom
Young woman getting makeup applied while involved in a song directed by mom, linked to nepo grandbaby talentless claims.
Celebrities, News

Nepo Grandbaby Slammed As “talentless” For Complaining About Luxurious Life In Song Directed By Mom

Eighteen-year-old Romy Mars, who earned herself the designation ‘nepo grandbaby’ for her place in a pedigree of rich and famous Hollywood heavyweights, received mixed reactions for her debut song about her materially privileged life.

The track “A-listers,” directed by Sofia Coppola, her Oscar-winning mother, touches on the emotional void that comes with excessive wealth.

  • Romy Mars, who comes from a pedigree of Hollywood Famous, brought out a new song about her luxe life.
  • The public received the music video with mixed reactions.
  • Some think that she may actually be boasting.

While she appears to lament the lifestyle as “heartless, tasteless, nameless,” some netizens believe she is actually boasting.

Most, as can be seen by the response to the official music video, favor the track and see it as “iconic.”

    Romy sings about an insatiable desire for more

    Young woman sitting in a car at night, representing nepo grandbaby involved in a song directed by mom.

    Image credits: romymars

    The music video starts by with depicting her luxury lifestyle along with its accessories and calling out an insatiable desire for more.

    In the lyrics, Romy admits to mimicking pop legends like Elvis Presley and iconic scenes from the big screen like Titanic.

    Young woman getting makeup applied, representing a nepo grandbaby involved in a song directed by her mom.

    Image credits: Romy Mars – A-Lister

    She goes on to describe the “Sunny West Coast” as a “plastic world” before exposing herself for not being a “rеal girl anymore,” singing, “I’ll be miserable after chasing what I don’t want.”

    Romy even makes references to the substance abuse that roils Hollywood, with the verse: “You’ll draw the line there, I’ll sniff it up.”

    The video mainly drew positive comments, but according to some, it is all bot activity

    Young woman labeled nepo grandbaby being styled by team while filming a music video about luxurious life complaints directed by mom

    Image credits: Romy Mars – A-Lister

    The track was well anticipated—if the comments on YouTube are anything to go by.

    “I’VE BEEN LOOKING THIS UP FOR WEEKS,” wrote one viewer, while another chimed in with how obsessed they were with Romy.

    Tweet screenshot showing user rocio replying to @CoppolaUpdates with the comment Mother of the year, discussing nepo grandbaby slammed as talentless.

    Image credits: rxlgrr

    Someone else captured a prevailing sentiment when they made the connection between the music video and the 18-year-old’s mother, Sofia.

    “Of course the music video is pretty because it’s Sofia Coppola,” they wrote, hinting at her work with fashion giants, Cartier and Chanel.

    ‘This is talentless, insufferable, overproduced, nepo-baby garbage’

    One user took issue with the overwhelming amount of positive comments, claiming that they were bot activity while describing the video as “Everything [that’s] wrong with the world.”

    Another critic took it further still.
    Young adults relaxing by a pool in a luxurious backyard, highlighting nepo grandbaby lifestyle and public criticism.

    Image credits: Romy Mars – A-Lister

    Agreeing with the bot farm theory, they added: “This is talentless, insufferable, overproduced, nepo-baby garbage, and no amount of astroturfing will change that.”

    “She’s not even trying in this video, as if she couldn’t be bothered. I guess that’s her nepo-life now,” wrote another, summing up the negative sentiment in the comment thread.

    Romy says her parents do not want her to be a “nepotism baby”

    Young nepo grandbaby wearing sunglasses, driving a convertible with a passenger, in a sunny outdoor setting.

    Image credits: Romy Mars – A-Lister

    In a TikTok reel she posted in 2023 while filming herself trying to cook pasta, Romy explained that she had been grounded.

    She explained that her disobedience involved trying to use her father Thomas Mars’ (the lead singer of the French indie pop band Phoenix) credit card to charter a helicopter and visit her friend in Maryland.

    Romy explained that part of the grounding was being banned from social media. How or when she posted the video, and whether she defied her parents’ attempt to discipline her, are unclear, but the video went viral.

    In the video reposted to X, she said, “They don’t want me to be a nepotism kid.”

    Despite her parents’ aspirations for her, Romy had already started hinting at the disadvantages of her birthright.

    Young woman in blue bikini posing outdoors near a thatched-roof hut, related to nepo grandbaby talentless controversy.

    Image credits: romymars

    “I don’t know the difference between garlic and an onion. I just have to Google images of onions on my phone. I’m embarrassed,” she said in the video.

    Romy’s mother does not want people discussing her parenting

    Romy pointed out that her parents were seldom present, so she had replacement parents—alluding to her babysitter and her boyfriend.

    Her mother has since commented on the now-deleted video. 

    Young woman posing indoors wearing a black corset top, related to nepo grandbaby talentless controversy in music industry.

    Image credits: romymars

    She told a Hollywood reporter that while she appreciated Romy being “funny,” she was not pleased to have her disciplinary measures aired on social media.

    “People discussing my parenting publicly is not what I would’ve hoped for,” she said.

    Romy shares her bloodline with the director of The Godfather and Nicolas Cage

    Fame in Romy’s family flows both laterally and linearly: her grandfather, Francis Ford Coppola, is renowned for directing The Godfather (1972), The Conversation (1974), and Apocalypse Now (1979), among others—and her mother’s cousin is none other than Nicolas Cage.

    A part of the internet is not impressed with Romy’s debut

    Comment reading Even her singing is fake in plain black text on a white background.

    Commentary on a nepo grandbaby criticized as talentless for complaining about their luxurious life in a song directed by their mom.

    Comment highlighting doubts about the nepo grandbaby’s musical talent despite her luxurious lifestyle complaints.

    Comment criticizing nepo grandbaby as talentless for complaining about luxurious life in a song directed by mom.

    Text excerpt from an article about a nepo grandbaby slammed as talentless for complaints in a song directed by mom.

    Text post from Spillingthebeans with the word Embarrassing, discussing nepo grandbaby criticized as talentless for luxurious life complaints.

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing a nepo grandbaby's song about luxury, calling them talentless.

    Comment mentioning a nepo grandbaby criticized as talentless for complaining about luxurious life in a song directed by their mom.

    Comment on social media criticizing nepo grandbaby for complaining about luxurious life and lacking talent despite family connections.

    Text from social media post criticizing nepo grandbaby as talentless for complaining about luxurious life in song directed by mom.

    Nepo grandbaby criticized as talentless for complaining about luxurious life in song directed by their mom.

    Comment criticizing nepo grandbaby as talentless for complaining about luxurious life in song directed by mom.

    Comment from user DbleFireHorse expressing envy over another's luxurious life in a social media post.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    No singing talent, no charisma - only a nepo baby could get a video like this made and popularized. It's pretty cringe.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
