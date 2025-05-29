Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Homeowner Teaches Inconsiderate Neighbor A Lesson On Proper Dog Owner Etiquette
Aggressive dog barking loudly with bared teeth, illustrating homeowner teaching proper dog owner etiquette to neighbor.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Homeowner Teaches Inconsiderate Neighbor A Lesson On Proper Dog Owner Etiquette

No matter how much you love dogs, incessant barking from next door will get under your skin. What’s worse is if the neighbor in question chooses to do nothing about the situation. 

A homeowner ticked both boxes during an encounter with a neighbor whose dog barked during odd hours of the night. After failed attempts to have an adult conversation, they hatched a clever and peaceful revenge plot that not only got the message across but also solved the problem in almost an instant. 

If you’ve experienced a similar headache, this story may resonate with you.

    It can be irritating to live next to someone with a dog that barks incessantly during odd hours

    Image credits: Dineshraj / flickr (not the actual photo)

    For this homeowner, the neighbor’s dog barked nonstop during the wee hours of the morning

    Image credits: nebojsa_ki / envato (not the actual photo)

    After failing to reason with the neighbor, the author took action through petty revenge

    Image credits: SaladUnlucky10

    A dog’s excessive barking is usually within the owner’s control

    Image credits: Alan Levine / flickr (not the actual photo)

    There are several reasons why a dog incessantly barks, but they are all within the owner’s control. In an interview with The Dodo, veterinarian Dr. Michelle Burch stated that it could be due to boredom, separation anxiety, or noises from small wildlife, such as squirrels or raccoons. 

    However, some dogs may bark more frequently as they begin to lose their vision. As Dr. Burch explains, a telltale sign is that the barking occurs more regularly during the night. 

    “You may also see your dog running into objects when they are placed in typical walking paths. Barking can be consistent and steady,” Dr. Burch stated. 

    But whether the barking is driven by boredom, anxiety, or vision loss, Dr. Burch says it’s a way for the dog to get their owner’s attention. And in some cases, the owner’s response would be to try to drown out the noise, which may further agitate the dog. 

    Part of a dog owner’s responsibility is to make sure that their pet is well taken care of to avoid it being a nuisance to the people around. 

    If a barking episode persists, Dr. Burch advises investigating the cause. She also recommends mental stimulation through puzzle toys to obtain a treat, as well as daily hour-long exercises. 

    Unfortunately, the neighbor refused to acknowledge the problem and dismissed it as normal. Understandably, the author wanted to take matters into their own hands and find a solution. 

    In doing so, experts like Mary Randolph, J.D., advise approaching the matter peacefully, such as offering a compromise, writing a friendly note, or suggesting solutions that would benefit everyone involved. 

    “Don’t rush into threatening legal action (or worse, illegal action). There will be plenty of time to discuss legal remedies if relations deteriorate,” Randolph wrote in an article for Nolo

    The author didn’t seem to have other options at that point, and in their defense, the actions they took were harmless. Most importantly, it got the job done. 

    Commenters lauded the author’s petty revenge plot, and some shared similar experiences

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Well played, OP. I like dogs a lot but I'm not a "dog person", so their barking incessantly does give me the s***s. This sounds like a perfect antidote.

    Börje Strömming
    Börje Strömming
    Börje Strömming
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I though it was kinda a myth that Americans had their dogs outside or in a cage inside, you know like how they never say goodbye ending phone calls. Or thats what i hoped at least. But some barbarians still seem to crop ears and tails over there still so you never know.

    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Not dogs but music. My neighbour every ruddy weekend had a bottle party both days. Had speakers the size of a Fiat 500. He'd blast lover's rock all weekend. Houses are early 19th century. My sash windows rattled as did all the pots, pans and crockery. The social housing landlord did nothing despite many of us trooping down to the office most Mondays. At the time I rented out to local musos a smallish PA. So put the speakers against the wall, put a tape of IoM TT racing. Went out for the day. Did the same thing with steam train recordings. After a couple of weeks of this he stopped. Also had to report him to social services due to negligence towards their kid. Sadly she went on to work the streets. Cherry on the cake was walking home and finding the vice squad dragging the mother down their front path. So glad they finally got evicted.

