Homeowner Teaches Inconsiderate Neighbor A Lesson On Proper Dog Owner Etiquette

No matter how much you love dogs, incessant barking from next door will get under your skin. What’s worse is if the neighbor in question chooses to do nothing about the situation.

A homeowner ticked both boxes during an encounter with a neighbor whose dog barked during odd hours of the night. After failed attempts to have an adult conversation, they hatched a clever and peaceful revenge plot that not only got the message across but also solved the problem in almost an instant.

If you’ve experienced a similar headache, this story may resonate with you.

It can be irritating to live next to someone with a dog that barks incessantly during odd hours

For this homeowner, the neighbor’s dog barked nonstop during the wee hours of the morning

After failing to reason with the neighbor, the author took action through petty revenge

A dog’s excessive barking is usually within the owner’s control

There are several reasons why a dog incessantly barks, but they are all within the owner’s control. In an interview with The Dodo, veterinarian Dr. Michelle Burch stated that it could be due to boredom, separation anxiety, or noises from small wildlife, such as squirrels or raccoons.

However, some dogs may bark more frequently as they begin to lose their vision. As Dr. Burch explains, a telltale sign is that the barking occurs more regularly during the night.

“You may also see your dog running into objects when they are placed in typical walking paths. Barking can be consistent and steady,” Dr. Burch stated.

But whether the barking is driven by boredom, anxiety, or vision loss, Dr. Burch says it’s a way for the dog to get their owner’s attention. And in some cases, the owner’s response would be to try to drown out the noise, which may further agitate the dog.

Part of a dog owner’s responsibility is to make sure that their pet is well taken care of to avoid it being a nuisance to the people around.

If a barking episode persists, Dr. Burch advises investigating the cause. She also recommends mental stimulation through puzzle toys to obtain a treat, as well as daily hour-long exercises.

Unfortunately, the neighbor refused to acknowledge the problem and dismissed it as normal. Understandably, the author wanted to take matters into their own hands and find a solution.

In doing so, experts like Mary Randolph, J.D., advise approaching the matter peacefully, such as offering a compromise, writing a friendly note, or suggesting solutions that would benefit everyone involved.

“Don’t rush into threatening legal action (or worse, illegal action). There will be plenty of time to discuss legal remedies if relations deteriorate,” Randolph wrote in an article for Nolo.

The author didn’t seem to have other options at that point, and in their defense, the actions they took were harmless. Most importantly, it got the job done.

Commenters lauded the author’s petty revenge plot, and some shared similar experiences

