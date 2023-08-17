Man Exposes Neighbor’s Affair So He Can Finally Get Some Rest

There are few things in life as important as a good night’s sleep. So when something comes between us and our snoozing, it’s only natural to get to the bottom of the issue and solve it. Need some melatonin? Check. No more screens before bedtime? Got it. Expose your neighbor’s affair? No problem!

Below, you’ll find a story that was recently shared on the Petty Revenge subreddit where a man decided that he had experienced enough sleepless nights (thanks to his upstairs neighbor) and took matters into his own hands.

This man’s upstairs neighbor has a knack for making noise

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

So when her late night activities started impacting his sleep, he decided to put a stop to them

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

Image credits: IonicRes

Later, the man responded to several questions from readers and provided additional information

Getting plenty of sleep is vital for our health

We all know getting adequate sleep is important for our health and our moods, but do you know exactly how much sleep you should be getting? According to the CDC, the average adult between the ages of 18-60 needs at least 7 hours of sleep per night. But unfortunately, over one third of adults aren’t getting enough. Sleep deprivation is linked to an increased risk of developing chronic conditions such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and frequent mental distress. And getting too little sleep can be incredibly dangerous if you’ll be getting behind the wheel.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health reports that being awake for 17 hours is similar to having a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.05%, and being awake for 24 hours is similar to having a BAC of 0.10%. Meanwhile, the drunk driving level in the United States is a BAC of 0.08%. Our sleep time is sacred, and we should all prioritize making sure that we get enough rest. Our minds, bodies and friends and family members will thank us if we’re rested. Plus, we’ll be more productive, have a stronger immune system, and be at a lower risk for getting injured. So if your neighbors are keeping you up at night, it’s certainly worth saying something.

Infidelity in relationships is unfortunately quite common

As much as we never want to imagine our spouses or partners cheating on us, it’s an unfortunate reality that infidelity is quite common. In fact, the Journal of Marriage and Divorce estimates that as many as 70% of married Americans cheat at least one time during their marriages. And according to the LA Intelligence Detective Agency, 74% of men and 68% of women admit that they would cheat if it was guaranteed that they would never be caught. The average affair lasts for two years, and two thirds of marriages break up as a result of an affair being uncovered.

So why are all of these people intrigued by infidelity in the first place? Apparently, 56% of men and 34% of women who cheat on their spouses say that they were actually happy or very happy in their marriages. Among women, the top reason for cheating is because their partner stopped paying attention to them. For men, however, the most common reason for betraying their partner is because the other person was extremely attractive, HackSpirit reports. And when it comes to who people are cheating with, 43.7% of women and 22.2% of men cheat on their spouse with someone that they both know.

But it seems that men and women are often seeking different things when they cheat on their partners. According to Lauren Vinopal at Fatherly, “Men are more prone to casual and opportunistic cheating, which plays a big part in why they get caught. Infidelity, for many men, is evidence of recklessness. For women, however, cheating may be evidence of a more thought-out plan to address perceived needs. The potential costs of being sexually reckless is otherwise too high. Intimate partner violence, which one out of three women experiences at some point, is often triggered by infidelity.”

Deciding whether or not to reveal an affair can be tricky, so it’s important to consider how all parties will be impacted

If we become aware of an affair, like the man in this particular story, should we reveal it? In this particular case, the man was less worried about the wife’s feelings and more concerned about making sure he got enough sleep. But when you’re a close friend of the parties involved, it can be challenging to know whether or not to speak up. Brittany Vincent at Insider recommends first considering how this information with impact the spouses and/or their children. If one person may react with domestic violence, you could be putting their partner at risk. But if you do want to go through with revealing the information, it’s recommended to do so in person, rather than sending a text or calling them. Then give them the space they need to process this possibly life-altering information.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story of petty revenge in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this man was right to inform the wife of this affair? Or would you have minded your own business in his position? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing a similar topic, look no further than right here!

Some readers applauded the man for his petty revenge

While others thought the affair was none of his business