Neighbor Keeps Parking In Lady’s Driveway, Calls Her A “Vindictive Control Freak” For Towing Her Car

Getting along with the people who live next door is the best thing possible. Everyone wants to be on good terms with their neighbors so that their day-to-day lives go smoothly. Unfortunately, the other person may not think the same way and might be intent on causing problems.

This is what a woman experienced when she told an older lady next door to stop parking in her driveway. The other woman kept on doing the same thing until, finally, the poster lost her cool and got her car towed.

Private driveways shouldn’t be used by outsiders, and they should only park in them after asking for the owner’s permission

The poster explained that she has a double driveway that fits both her and her husband’s cars, but an older woman who had just moved in kept parking her car in their space

The older neighbor, Linda, was told not to keep parking her car in their driveway, but she kept making excuses for her behavior

When the poster reached her boiling point and confronted Linda, the woman retaliated by saying she was unreasonable and gave her the cold shoulder after that

Folks told the woman to stand up to Linda and not give her a free pass just for being old

In an update post, the woman said that Linda parked her car in their driveway again, so after endlessly trying to contact her, she called a towing company

When Linda realized her car was being towed, she got mad, called the poster a “vindictive control freak,” and paid the towing fee

Unfortunately, the poster’s mother-in-law and husband did not take her side, they felt that her actions had led to more neighborhood drama

The author felt that her actions were justified because her neighbor kept pushing her buttons, and needed to be taught a lesson

The woman had previously never faced any issue with her neighbors despite having lived in the same area for five years. Things began changing after a woman in her late fifties named Linda moved in next door. She kept parking her car in the OP’s driveway despite being told that it was causing them problems.

When neighbors park on your private property it can be considered trespassing. That’s why it’s important to speak to them about the matter as soon as possible. In case they don’t listen, experts say that you can notify law enforcement or the local transportation department so that they can protect your rights.

Sometimes, people might get frustrated and try to remove the vehicle from the driveway themselves. This is not advisable because the car’s owner might be able to file a lawsuit if their vehicle gets damaged. It can also create a much larger conflict and escalate the situation very quickly.

In this case, the OP showed tremendous patience toward Linda. Even though she was furious with the other woman, she kept trying to correct her rude behavior. The poster’s husband told her to let the matter slide because of Linda’s age, and he felt that it was not worth the drama.

Eventually, the OP decided to take matters into her own hands. When Linda parked her car in their driveway for the umpteenth time, the poster decided to get her car towed. She did first try to get in touch with the older woman, but since there was no answer, she went ahead with the towing.

According to experts, even if you want to get a neighbor’s vehicle towed for obstructing your access, you should realize that it may worsen the relationship that you both have. This should be the last resort you take after trying many times to find a compromise or talking things out.

The other legal ways to deal with neighbor disputes is to record all the complaints, conversations, and interactions you have with them. Creating a paper trail and having evidence of the issues can help you build a strong case. You can then approach local law enforcement or your homeowner’s association for help.

Since the OP got Linda’s car towed, things seemed to turn sour between them. Even her husband and mother-in-law didn’t support her actions. The problem is that sometimes drastic actions call for drastic measures, and maybe getting the car towed might stop Linda from being so entitled.

Do you agree with the woman’s actions? How far would you go to stop a neighbor from parking in your driveway?

People sided with the poster and shared even more drastic measures she could have taken

