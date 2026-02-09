Guy With A Snowblower Makes Sure Mean Neighbor’s Driveway Is The Only One Snowed In

ADVERTISEMENT

When someone does something nice for you and the entire neighborhood, the kind thing to do is to thank them. If you instead criticize them for their altruism, you might soon realize that you’ve made a massive mistake.

One wholesome, community-oriented man amused the ‘Malicious Compliance’ online group with a story about an entitled, ungrateful neighbor. The rude neighbor complained about the noise caused by the man snowblowing everyone’s sidewalks, something he regretted almost immediately. Scroll down for the full story and the internet’s reactions.

A neighbor who goes out of their way to do something nice for everyone should be lauded, not criticized

Man using a snowblower clearing snow on a driveway surrounded by trees on a snowy winter day.

Image credits: Lauren Hedges (not the actual photo)

One man shared how his rude neighbor complained about the noise of his snowblower, only to instantly regret it

Image credits: Sergei Starostin (not the actual photo)

Image source: sockfacek**ler

Whenever you’re dealing with rude, entitled, or toxic neighbors, coming from a place of empathy and patience helps. At least at the start…

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadi (not the actual photo)

It takes only a bit of self-awareness to recognize when somebody is doing you a favor. The sad reality is that some folks are so entitled that they don’t realize this. Instead, they enjoy criticizing others, putting them down, and finding flaws in otherwise kind-hearted people.

There are numerous reasons behind this sort of self-centered, short-sighted behavior. For instance, they might have serious self-esteem issues. Or they might mistakenly think that protecting their boundaries requires being rude to others. Or they might simply be mean individuals who enjoy bringing others down because they are liked by their local community. It varies from person to person.

You have to be strategic about which battles you pick with your neighbors. Maybe it’s worth ‘suffering’ the noise of a snowblower for a bit if that means that you’re not stuck behind a “wall-to-wall glacier” of snow and ice?

Now, that’s not to say that every noisy neighbor is on a not-so-secret altruistic mission to help the entire neighborhood. Sometimes, they simply prioritize their needs above those of others. Other times, they don’t even know that they’re a problem. You can and should address any issues with your problematic neighbors. But how you address them matters a ton. How you say something, not just what you say, is important.

According to Lindsey Rae Ackerman, a marriage and family therapist and vice president of clinical services at Clear Behavioral Health in Los Angeles, it’s best to approach your annoying neighbors with short and simple requests. What’s more, you should operate under the assumption that they didn’t know they were bothering you.

“It’s amazing how far that goes,” Ackerman told Time magazine.

What’s more, it’s a huge help if you don’t go around accusing or shaming your neighbors, even if they are at fault. People tend to get overly defensive and unwilling to compromise when you try to paint them as ‘the enemy.’ What really helps here is making things less personal, creating room for collaboration, and focusing on the problem.

Making things less personal or judgmental leaves more room for compromise and collaboration

Image credits: Paris Lopez (not the actual photo)

For example, if you live in an apartment building and you keep hearing your upstairs neighbors walking around, try to focus on faulting the construction of the building, not the people.

“Our floors are so thin. I’m sure you could be as quiet as a mouse, and I’d still hear it,” Ackerman suggested as something you could tell your neighbors. “That keeps it from being too personal. You’re evening the playing field—it’s very collaborative in nature and preserves their personal dignity, since you’re not shaming them for anything.”

Meanwhile, if the issue is, say, even more sensitive, like your neighbor’s dog barking for hours and hours on end, it’s a plus if you address the issue from a place of compassion.

Daycare for dogs can be expensive. And people’s pets are a touchy subject. So, try to find solutions to the problem together with your neighbor, but don’t expect things to get better overnight.

Meanwhile, Reader’s Digest points out that the time when you do yardwork matters. For instance, blowing leaves at 10 on a Saturday morning is probably fine, but doing this at 7 in the morning would be a rude move.

“Don’t use noisy yard equipment at any time people would be expected to be sleeping,” Jan Goss, a veteran etiquette expert and founder of Show Up Well Consulting, told RD.

RD suggests that the first step to solving the issue with rude neighbors is talking to them in person. Goss explained to RD that “Rude neighbors are often misunderstood neighbors” and “A face-to-face conversation can clear up an amazing amount of disagreements.”

If your friendly face-to-face conversation doesn’t resolve your issues, you can always send your neighbor a follow-up text message or email. The upside of this is that you now have a written record of your dispute. Documenting evidence matters if you escalate the disagreement in the future.

If your diplomatic conversations and messages don’t help, think about asking a mediator to step in, like another neighbor or friend. For more serious conflicts, escalate things by filing a complaint with your local homeowners association, calling the police, or talking to a lawyer.

How would you react to your neighbors criticizing your attempts to help them? Who is the most entitled person you know living on your block? How do you tackle any disagreements with any rude neighbors in your area?

Many internet users loved the story and had similar tales of their own to share

Here’s how some readers reacted to the revenge story

Not everyone was on the same page. Some people saw the situation differently and called out the author

