The odds that you’ll be struck by lightning are about one in 1.2 million. The chances that you’ll be bitten by a shark are about one in 3.75 million. And the odds that you’ll win the lottery are approximately one in 300 million. But that just means that none of these outcomes are impossible.

If you want proof that sometimes people manage to capture extremely unlikely situations on camera, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to the Never Tell Me the Odds subreddit and compiled a list of their most surprising posts below. All of these occurrences may sound impossible, but despite all odds, they managed to happen. Enjoy scrolling through this list that might inspire you to finally buy that lottery ticket, and be sure to upvote the pics that you find almost unbelievable!

#1

That Glare Hitting Like That

Golden retriever bathed in a natural sunbeam with blooming bushes in the background capturing a wild coincidence moment.

robustmiracle405 Report

    #2

    Oh No

    Broken ceramic mug with a cartoon and the phrase oh no inside a torn cardboard box showing wild coincidences captured in photos

    Haploid-life Report

    #3

    Take Your Protein Pills And Put Your Helmet On

    Coincidence photo showing a van and trailer with matching company names Major Tom and Ground Control parked near palm trees.

    WolfsToothDogFood Report

    Just because something is improbable doesn’t mean that it’s impossible. We’ve seen people defy the odds countless times, whether it’s winning as an underdog or making a discovery that no one thought was possible. In fact, you’ve probably experienced some improbable things yourself. According to David J. Hall, author of The Improbability Principle, unlikely things occur every single day.

    Hall even makes the claim that “extremely improbable events are commonplace.” He also points out that most people’s “intuitive grasp of probability isn’t very good.” So most of us tend to be shocked and impressed by coincidences or unlikely occurrences that actually shouldn’t surprise us at all.
    #4

    Short Track Skaters Finish So Closely Together That It's Impossible To Pick A Winner. They End Up Sharing The Gold

    Photo finish shows an impossible tie in the women's 300 m speed skating final, a wild coincidence captured perfectly.

    __Joevahkiin__ Report

    #5

    Off-Street Parking Available

    Two cars involved in a wild coincidence accident with a silver car stacked on top of overturned vehicles, police on scene.

    RPA031 Report

    #6

    My Dad And I Both Fell On The Same Day. Same Injuries, Same Number Of Stitches. 8 Hours Between

    Two men with similar facial injuries smiling indoors, showcasing wild coincidences captured in real life photos.

    [deleted] Report

    Do you believe in coincidences? People love to debate whether they exist or not, but Paul Brooks at The Guardian says that we often use this label to explain things that we can’t otherwise account for. He provides the example of a dream he had where his mother’s best friend (Rose) appeared to inform him that she had suffered a stroke and passed away.

    Then, two weeks later, he found a letter from Rose’s daughter addressed to his mother informing them that Rose had actually passed away. One explanation for his dream is that the spirit of Rose came to him supernaturally and shared this information with him. The other, simpler explanation, is that it was all just a coincidence.  
    #7

    Had An Electrical Fire Last Night. A Conveniently Placed Water Line Burst From The Heat And Put It Out

    Two pipes on grass showing identical burn marks and damage, a wild coincidence captured in a photo.

    wcollins260 Report

    #8

    Meteor Crashed Through This Woman's Roof And Landed Right Next To Her While Sleeping

    Bedroom with a bed under a ceiling hole where debris landed, showing wild coincidences captured in photos.

    Met76 Report

    #9

    A Hummingbird Built Its Nest On My Hanging Hummingbird Figurine

    Hummingbird perched on a hanging butterfly decoration, capturing a wild coincidence moment in a unique photo.

    lovemymaltese Report

    We often love experiencing what we believe are coincidences because they just feel so unlikely. What are the chances that you met a waiter from your hometown while eating dinner at a restaurant on a random island 6,000 miles away? And what are the chances that your absolute favorite song came on the radio only minutes after you were telling your date how special it is to you? Deciding that an improbable encounter is a coincidence is much easier than trying to get to the bottom of a phenomenon.
    #10

    None Of Their Feet Are Touching The Floor

    Basketball players in action during a game, capturing a wild coincidence moment on the court with teammates running fast.

    Nnseedall Report

    #11

    An Accidental Reunion

    Two women, identical twins separated at birth, reunited by a wild coincidence captured in a photo.

    Artviewer12345 Report

    #12

    In The Netherlands, Two Trucks Got Stuck On Opposite Sides Of The Same Bridge At The Same Time

    Urban scene showing a tree growing on a narrow median between two parallel roads with trucks and vehicles passing by.

    DareYouGo Report

    gregorygarcia
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ban bridges! Nothing but a menace to society!

    The fact that improbable things happen every single day can either motivate you or terrify you. On one hand, you might feel more excited about the idea of competing on a game show or buying a lottery ticket, because you know that someone has to win. On the other hand, knowing that statistically some people will get into a car accident today or be diagnosed with a terminal illness tomorrow can leave you catatonic. We have to be able to accept that random occurrences are happening constantly. Sometimes we’ll be lucky, and other times we won’t. 

    #13

    My Son Gets His License In Two Weeks. I Asked Him To Repark The Cars In The Yard So I Could Clean The Driveway. He Called Me In Tears Because He "Crashed." Tire On Tire. No Damage. Lucky Sob

    Two red cars parked extremely close, showcasing a wild coincidence captured in a real-life photo.

    Sunstoned1 Report

    emmyandtom085
    Timbob
    Timbob
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you, or your son the sob ?

    #14

    So Long And Thanks For All The Fish!

    Dolphin leaping above ocean surface with a bird flying close by in a wild coincidence captured in photos.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    #15

    Montreal Ice Storm 2023

    Fallen tree perfectly snapping between two parked cars, a wild coincidence captured in a snowy urban setting.

    alliiebaba Report

    Now, we can’t always improve our luck. Some days are just doomed from the moment you wake up in the morning. But if you want to improve your chances of being successful when buying scratch-off tickets, Statistics How To has some tips. First, they note that it’s not all about random luck. In fact, statistician Joan Ginther has won multi-million dollar payouts four times from scratch-offs. So some strategies can definitely help you out.    
    #16

    Last Year I Found A Vintage Bowling Bag Next To A Dumpster; Last Night I Found A Ball At An Alley’s Rental Stack (In A Different City) That Has Matching Name, Brand, And Weight. The Name Engraved Is Even An Old Name (Matching The Time Of The Bag)

    Black Brunswick bowling ball named Black Beauty, captured as a wild coincidence photo by a bowling alley visitor.

    Bliss266 Report

    #17

    Tree Limb Penetrated Neighbors Roof And Landed Between Legs While Sleeping

    A tree trunk piercing through a bed and ceiling light in a bedroom, a wild coincidence captured in a photo.

    Low-Algae-2928 Report

    #18

    Odd-Shaped Clearing

    Cross shaped shadow on trees creating a wild coincidence captured in a photo on a street with traffic signs.

    WonkaTXRanger Report

    One of the biggest tips Statistics How To provides is buying your lottery tickets in bulk. Obviously, this is going to force you to spend more up front. But when printing cards, the company is required to make a certain percentage of them winners. For example, 250 out of every 1,000 printed might have a cash prize. So if you buy 10 of the same type of card, you’ll increase your odds of at least one of them being a winner. 
    #19

    I Got My Bikes Registered Years Apart And These Are The 2 Auto Generated Plates I Got

    Two motorcycles parked side by side with almost identical license plate numbers, showcasing wild coincidences.

    snorkiebarbados Report

    #20

    Football Player Antoine Griezmann's Three Children Were All Born On 8 April : In 2016, 2019, 2021

    Man holding a child and a trophy, capturing a rare coincidence moment in a celebration scene.

    ___BERLIN_ Report

    #21

    Order 666 Followed By Order 667 At Two Different McDonald's 4 1/2 Hours And 86.5 Miles Apart

    McDonald's meal tray with two identical order numbers, fries, and a drink illustrating a wild coincidence captured in a photo.

    [deleted] Report

    cinbaby
    Cin
    Cin
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This photo proves nothing on this claim

    Apparently, more expensive scratch-offs are also more likely to be winners. This doesn’t mean that you’ll win $500,000 at once. But bigger risks bring bigger rewards. If you can shell out $50 for one ticket, you might even have a one in three chance of winning that money back. But, of course, playing the lottery is always going to be a gamble. So if you want to guarantee that your money will come back to you, it might be smarter to simply invest it.  
    #22

    This Tiny Bubble Landed On A Cactus And Didn't Pop

    Close-up of a fuzzy cactus with a water droplet perfectly balanced on its tip, showcasing a wild coincidence photo.

    thespineman Report

    #23

    Mr. And Mrs. Emory Harrison Of Jonesboro, Tenn., Had 13 Children, All Boys, Making The Largest All-Male American Family In 1955

    A group of people of varying heights lined up on a city sidewalk showcasing a wild coincidence captured in a photo.

    rainbowarriorhere Report

    #24

    You Can't Park There

    Red car stuck between two railings in a wild coincidence captured in a surprising real-life moment.

    adrianmatecito Report

    Are you enjoying this list of improbable yet not impossible occurrences, pandas? Keep upvoting the photos that you find most surprising, and let us know in the comments below what the best coincidence you’ve ever experienced was. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring photos that defy all odds, we’ve got the perfect article to read right here!
    #25

    Knocked Off A Hanging Remote In The Dark. Landed On A Scorpion

    A scorpion caught in a coincidence moment partially hidden under a white object on a tiled floor.

    MrP1anet Report

    aprilpickett_3846
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not the scorpion's best moment.

    #26

    Two One Eyed Toads Showed Up At The Same Time

    Two toads sitting side by side on a wooden surface showing a wild coincidence captured in a photo.

    Lazy_James Report

    #27

    Trees Can Be Very Polite

    A fallen tree split perfectly, landing on a silver car, showcasing one of the wild coincidences captured in real photos.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    #28

    Excuse Me, Could We Talk For A Moment?

    Surfer riding a wave with another person’s head perfectly emerging from the water, showcasing wild coincidences.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    #29

    Leaping Lizards!

    Woman standing by a stone tower near the ocean with a large iguana appearing to float in front, capturing a wild coincidence.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    #30

    I Heard A Noise One Morning And Walked In To Find The Cat Had Knocked Over These Dvds

    Stack of DVDs and cases arranged in a gravity-defying way, showcasing a wild coincidence captured in a photo.

    nialltaggartfineart Report

    #31

    2 Candidates With The Same Name Got Equal Amount Of Votes In The Finnish Parliament Election

    Two profiles with the same name and constituency showing a wild coincidence captured in photos.

    spacePARTICLE Report

    marybethlang_slp
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder why “Does not care” is on the results?

    #32

    I Have Never Seen This Occurring Naturally Before In My Life. Is This More Common Than I Think It Is?

    Sunlight through a window creates a reflection that looks like a mysterious figure, a wild coincidence captured in a photo.

    SensuallPineapple Report

    cinbaby
    Cin
    Cin
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What exactly is this even a photo of????

    #33

    Low Lake Levels Reveal All Three Blades Of A Boat Propeller Getting Imbedded Into A Tree Stump

    Split tree stump with metal bands creates a wild coincidence that looks unreal but was captured in a photo.

    Joe_Hovah Report

    #34

    Arizona Fire Department Welcomed 19 Babies From 18 Firefighters In 2024

    Firefighters from Arizona fire department holding babies in front of a fire truck showcasing wild coincidences captured in photos.

    Concentric_Mid Report

    #35

    A Stray Bullet On New Year's Eve Lands In A Guy's Phone In Beirut Airport

    Hand holding c*****d phone case with small lizard trapped in the broken corner, a wild coincidence captured in a photo.

    JoeJml Report

    troyparr
    Troy Parr
    Troy Parr
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These randomly fired shots have to land somewhere.

    #36

    The First And Second Times There Was A Surviving Set Of Sextuplets (6 Babies), They Were Born On The Same Day 6 Years Apart

    Two sets of sextuplets born on January 11th in different years, highlighting wild coincidences captured in photos.

    jellybloom17 Report

    #37

    I Got 6 Peppers In 1

    Orange bell pepper sliced open to reveal a smaller pepper inside, showcasing wild coincidence captured in a photo.

    [deleted] Report

    #38

    The Setup Code On My Watch Right After Unboxing It

    Hand holding Apple Watch with a code displayed, illustrating a coincidence moment captured in a photo.

    Ok_Economist_4070 Report

    marshalldavies
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ?? because I've never owned an Apple product

    #39

    Oh, Oh God! It Actually Happened! Every Single Kernel Popped!

    Close-up of popcorn kernels in a bowl, showcasing a rare coincidence in shape and color captured perfectly in a photo.

    VT_Squire Report

    #40

    Got Out My Car At Work And Slammed The Door Shut, Came Back To This

    A wasp perfectly aligned with water droplets on a rainy car window creating a wild coincidence photo.

    CrofieId Report

    #41

    Nearly Blew Up My House

    Coincidence of kitchen stove knobs all pointing down with spice rack knives aligned, captured in a cozy kitchen setting.

    Came home from a 3 day trip to find the gas on. Clock had fallen off the wall, bounced off a glass pot and then hit the gas nob. Scary final destination stuff.

    Hybbleton Report

    #42

    These Two Men, Both Named William West, Looked Nearly Identical And Were Sent To The Same Prison-Without Ever Having Met. Their Mix-Up Is Why We Use Fingerprints To Identify People Today

    Two sets of black and white mugshots with matching fingerprints showing a rare coincidence captured in photos.

    Initial-Shine-5955 Report

    #43

    Rainer Schimpf Almost Swallowed Alive By A 15 Ton Bryde’s Whale In South Africa. Survived Without A Single Injury

    Humpback whale with mouth open swimming near a dolphin, a wild coincidence captured in a rare ocean moment.

    QuietWest3764 Report

    #44

    My Camera Snapped A Picture Exactly When Another Camera’s Flash Was Going Off

    Four people posing with a projected image creating a coincidence effect, showing two older figures holding glasses.

    sordidCob300 Report

    #45

    Got A New Car Last Week. Neighbor Meant To Reverse But Was In The Wrong Gear. (3 Photos)

    Two silver cars in a driveway, one oddly perched on a fence, showcasing wild coincidences caught in photos.

    Bullruckle Report

    #46

    My Parking Shelter Collapsed Under The Weight Of Snow, But My Car Was Untouched

    Close-up of a car partially covered in snow under a tilted white structure, showcasing a wild coincidence captured in a photo.

    ScarilySmug Report

    marybethlang_slp
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm, it looks “touched” to me...

    #47

    Dealer Put A Royal Flush On The Board In No Limit Texas Holdem

    Poker players at a casino table captured in a wild coincidence moment with matching playing cards and chips in play.

    Full_Fan_3774 Report

    #48

    I Grabbed A Soda Out Of My Creeper Mini Fridge And It Blew Up Out Of Nowhere. Working As Intended I Guess?

    Hand holding a crushed soda can reflected perfectly in a Minecraft-themed mirror, showing a coincidence captured in a photo.

    maxime-le-mal Report

    #49

    Can Any Physicist Or Cat Expert Tell Me How This Is Possible?

    Floral vase lying inside upside-down wooden stand next to a broken plate on floor, a coincidence captured in a photo.

    suppordel Report

    #50

    I Caught A Fish Falling From The Sky In A Photo I Took Of A Helicopter

    Helicopter flying with a shadow or object on its side in the sky, showcasing a wild coincidence captured in a photo.

    OdboqpodbO Report

    #51

    My Wife's Car Is On The Left. We Saw The Car On The Right In A Parking Lot Tonight. She Thought Her Car Was Stolen

    Two Subaru Ascent SUVs with matching license plates reading OCTOBR, showing a wild coincidence captured in photos.

    jb69029 Report

    #52

    My Costco Run Today Totaled $420.69

    Grocery receipt showing a total of 420.69, a coincidence too wild to be real but captured in a photo

    -bassassin- Report

