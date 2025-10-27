“Can You Recognize The City By Just A Few Photos?”: Prove It By Scoring At Least 20/24 In This Geography Quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

The power to travel to almost any city through your phone or computer via Google Street View is often overlooked. Of course, it’s not the same as traveling the world yourself, but in this case, you can stay on your sofa! So let’s dive into the world of Street View and see if you can deduce which cities these photos are from!

Each question will provide you with just 4 photos, and your job is to guess which city they are from. Stay attentive! 🧐 Some of the most iconic buildings or monuments may be hiding in plain sight!

Close-up photo of a globe showing European cities, related to geography quiz and city recognition challenge.

Photo credits: Suzy Hazelwood