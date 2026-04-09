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If you’re passionate about breathtaking landscapes, striking outdoor photography, and stories captured through a lens, you need to meet Gianluca Gianferrari. A talented adventure photographer and outdoor creator, Gianluca has built a stunning portfolio of nature shots, gear‑friendly compositions, and eye‑catching travel scenes that inspire wanderlust in anyone who scrolls through his feed.

Recently, he took home the 2025 HIPA “Power” photo contest grand prize with his unforgettable image Etna’s Paroxysm, earning international recognition for both the sheer visual impact and emotional strength of his work.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most incredible images captured by this photographer, from dramatic landscapes to peaceful outdoor moments, so scroll down and enjoy!

More info: Instagram