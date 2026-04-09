ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re passionate about breathtaking landscapes, striking outdoor photography, and stories captured through a lens, you need to meet Gianluca Gianferrari. A talented adventure photographer and outdoor creator, Gianluca has built a stunning portfolio of nature shots, gear‑friendly compositions, and eye‑catching travel scenes that inspire wanderlust in anyone who scrolls through his feed.

Recently, he took home the 2025 HIPA “Power” photo contest grand prize with his unforgettable image Etna’s Paroxysm, earning international recognition for both the sheer visual impact and emotional strength of his work.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most incredible images captured by this photographer, from dramatic landscapes to peaceful outdoor moments, so scroll down and enjoy!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Etna's Paroxysm

Etna's Paroxysm

camouflajj Report

5points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Oryctes Nasicornis

    Oryctes Nasicornis

    camouflajj Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Resilient Tree

    Resilient Tree

    camouflajj Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    Fratino Pullo

    Fratino Pullo

    camouflajj Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Grebes In Love

    Grebes In Love

    camouflajj Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Imitation Game

    Imitation Game

    camouflajj Report

    4points
    POST
    #7

    Martino Foliage E Pesce

    Martino Foliage E Pesce

    camouflajj Report

    4points
    POST
    #8

    Belvedere Nebbioline

    Belvedere Nebbioline

    camouflajj Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cicogne Full Moon

    Cicogne Full Moon

    camouflajj Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Passo Delle Erbe

    Passo Delle Erbe

    camouflajj Report

    3points
    POST
    #11

    Pellicani On Fire

    Pellicani On Fire

    camouflajj Report

    3points
    POST
    #12

    camouflajj Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Black Rhino

    Black Rhino

    camouflajj Report

    3points
    POST
    #14

    Ilice Di Carrinu

    Ilice Di Carrinu

    camouflajj Report

    2points
    POST
    #15

    Poppies & Cornflowers

    Poppies & Cornflowers

    camouflajj Report

    2points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Sorapis Milky Way

    Sorapis Milky Way

    camouflajj Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    camouflajj Report

    2points
    POST
    #18

    camouflajj Report

    1point
    POST
    #19

    Torrechiara & Fireflies

    Torrechiara & Fireflies

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #20

    Trinity

    Trinity

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #21

    Veliki Prstavak Foliage

    Veliki Prstavak Foliage

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #22

    Vestrahorn Sunset

    Vestrahorn Sunset

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #23

    Doccione

    Doccione

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #24

    Flooding

    Flooding

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #25

    Green Flooding

    Green Flooding

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #26

    Gruccioni Scaramucce

    Gruccioni Scaramucce

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #27

    Jokulsarlon Glacierking Laurisilva

    Jokulsarlon Glacierking Laurisilva

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #28

    King Laurisilva

    King Laurisilva

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #29

    Lago Santo

    Lago Santo

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #30

    Leccio Milky Way

    Leccio Milky Way

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #31

    Pyrhocorax Graculus

    Pyrhocorax Graculus

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #32

    Rossena Floating

    Rossena Floating

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #33

    Taxodium Solo

    Taxodium Solo

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #34

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #35

    Torri Botton D'oro

    Torri Botton D'oro

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #36

    Bare Flooding

    Bare Flooding

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #37

    Bones

    Bones

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #38

    Canossa Sunset

    Canossa Sunset

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #39

    Cipressini Milky Way

    Cipressini Milky Way

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    #40

    Cypress Hill

    Cypress Hill

    camouflajj Report

    0points
    POST
    Follow