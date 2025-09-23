ADVERTISEMENT

Andrea Zampatti is an Italian wildlife photographer who has been working professionally since 2011. Starting out in the mountains of Italy and later exploring the colder regions of Europe, Zampatti has built a career capturing the beauty and fragility of nature. His work has received international recognition, including awards from the BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year and the Glanzlichter competition in Germany.

Andrea’s photography blends ethics, emotion, and aesthetics. For him, every shot is more than an image – it’s a way to connect with nature, to share its beauty, and to inspire respect for the fragile life that surrounds us. Photographing a wild animal isn’t just about the picture – it’s about patience, understanding, and a quiet conversation between two living beings.

Scroll down to discover some of his most captivating images by the photographer we selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Seal in icy water waving a flipper, showcasing stunning wildlife and nature in a serene Arctic environment.

andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #2

    Four brown bears walking and playing in snowy forest, capturing stunning wildlife and nature shots by Andrea Zampatti.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mum oi mum mum mum 😂we all been there as mothers ain’t we lol

    #3

    Close-up of a brown bear covered in snow, showcasing stunning wildlife and nature in a winter setting.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #4

    Squirrel perched on a birch tree branch captured in a stunning wildlife and nature shot by Andrea Zampatti.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #5

    Black bear resting on a tree branch surrounded by green foliage in a stunning wildlife and nature shot.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #6

    Young elk calf licking its nose while peeking through tall grass in a stunning wildlife and nature shot.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #7

    Deer with large antlers standing in a dark forest, showcasing stunning wildlife and nature photography.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #8

    Seal resting on seaweed-covered rocks in a stunning wildlife and nature shot by Andrea Zampatti.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #9

    Two bison touching heads on a sunlit sandy hill in a stunning wildlife and nature shot.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #10

    Two black and white birds with red crests display wings in a snowy landscape captured in wildlife and nature photography.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    10 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Black grouse during mating season. Also known as capercaillie Two males squabbling on a lek (mating ground). We have them in Scotland but their population is declining.

    #11

    Moose standing in a grassy field showcasing stunning wildlife and nature shots with detailed natural habitat elements.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #12

    Moose standing in a dense forest surrounded by autumn foliage in a stunning wildlife and nature shot.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #13

    Elk exhaling visible breath in a misty natural landscape showcasing stunning wildlife and nature shots.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    france-bourassa avatar
    Frances Pitchoune
    Frances Pitchoune
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor Kevin! He can't stop smoking, even after quitting for three months.

    #14

    Red fox sitting on snowy rocks during a snowfall, a stunning wildlife and nature shot by Andrea Zampatti.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #15

    Owl peeking from a tree trunk in a low light forest setting wildlife and nature shot by Andrea Zampatti

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #16

    White ermine standing on snow in a stunning wildlife and nature shot with blurred winter background.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #17

    White ermine moving across snowy landscape under a clear blue sky in a stunning wildlife and nature shot.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #18

    Snow-covered wildlife blending into a winter landscape captured in stunning wildlife and nature shots by Andrea Zampatti.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #19

    Woodpecker clinging to birch tree trunk in winter forest, a stunning wildlife and nature shot by Andrea Zampatti.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #20

    Red fox with snowflakes on its fur captured in a stunning wildlife and nature shot during snowfall.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #21

    Small owl perched on a bare tree branch in a stunning wildlife and nature shot with soft, muted winter tones.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #22

    Musk ox standing in snowy landscape with blurred distant trees showcasing stunning wildlife and nature.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #23

    Close-up of a brown bear in snow showcasing stunning wildlife and nature photography details.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #24

    Red squirrel standing on snow, captured in a stunning wildlife and nature shot with soft natural lighting.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #25

    A small bird perched on a frosty branch surrounded by snowflakes in a stunning wildlife and nature shot.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #26

    Small bird perched on frost-covered branch in a stunning wildlife and nature shot by Andrea Zampatti

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #27

    Silhouetted wildlife in a dense forest at dusk, showcasing stunning nature and wildlife photography.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #28

    Two puffins standing close together on grassy cliff with ocean background in stunning wildlife nature shot

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #29

    Three moose walking through a snowy landscape with bare trees in nature, showcasing stunning wildlife photography.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #30

    Small bird perched on a bare tree branch in a minimalistic winter scene, showcasing stunning wildlife and nature shots.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #31

    Moose walking through colorful autumn foliage with pine trees and mountains in a stunning wildlife and nature shot.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really like all the different colors in this photo.

    #32

    Snow-covered landscape with a lone wildlife animal amidst stunning nature shots by Andrea Zampatti.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #33

    Small bird perched on frosty branches in a stunning wildlife and nature shot during winter.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #34

    Silhouette of a deer standing on a hill at sunset, showcasing stunning wildlife and nature in a peaceful landscape.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #35

    Majestic deer with large antlers standing in dark forest, showcasing stunning wildlife and nature photography.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #36

    Three marmots on a rocky surface, captured in a stunning wildlife and nature shot by Andrea Zampatti.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #37

    White ptarmigan walking on snow in a stunning wildlife and nature shot by Andrea Zampatti.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #38

    Wildlife and nature shot of mountain goats navigating rocky terrain with rugged cliffs in the background by Andrea Zampatti

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #39

    Eagle with outstretched wings swooping low to catch prey on water in a stunning wildlife and nature shot.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A White tailed eagle 🦅 about to catch their dinner.

    #40

    Autumn trees with yellow and orange leaves reflected in water with a mountain backdrop in a stunning wildlife and nature shot.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #41

    Owl peeking from behind weathered wood in a stunning wildlife and nature shot by Andrea Zampatti.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #42

    Owl resting inside a hollow tree trunk captured in stunning wildlife and nature shots by Andrea Zampatti.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #43

    White seabirds flying in a clear blue sky captured in stunning wildlife and nature shots by Andrea Zampatti

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #44

    Deer standing quietly among tall trees in a misty forest, a stunning wildlife and nature shot at twilight.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #45

    Great gray owl perched on a snow-covered branch during a snowfall, showcasing stunning wildlife and nature.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #46

    Owl perched on a bare tree branch in a snowy landscape showcasing stunning wildlife and nature photography.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #47

    Wildlife nature shot of a mountain ibex resting on a snowy slope among snow-covered trees.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #48

    Snow-covered landscape with a white hare blending into nature, showcasing stunning wildlife and nature photography.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #49

    A majestic deer standing in dark, misty forest vegetation, showcasing stunning wildlife and nature shots.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    #50

    Silhouette of a wildlife animal standing on a mountain slope at sunset in a stunning nature shot.

    andrea_zampatti_wildlights Report

    Note: this post originally had 75 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

