ADVERTISEMENT

Andrea Zampatti is an Italian wildlife photographer who has been working professionally since 2011. Starting out in the mountains of Italy and later exploring the colder regions of Europe, Zampatti has built a career capturing the beauty and fragility of nature. His work has received international recognition, including awards from the BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year and the Glanzlichter competition in Germany.

Andrea’s photography blends ethics, emotion, and aesthetics. For him, every shot is more than an image – it’s a way to connect with nature, to share its beauty, and to inspire respect for the fragile life that surrounds us. Photographing a wild animal isn’t just about the picture – it’s about patience, understanding, and a quiet conversation between two living beings.

Scroll down to discover some of his most captivating images by the photographer we selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | Facebook