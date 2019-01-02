I am a photographer from Poland, currently based in Amsterdam. I am mostly interested in landscape and nature photography. At the end of 2017, I was looking for a motivation to take more photos. I decided to challenge myself: take at least one landscape photo a week.

Last week I have taken the last photo of the year and I am happy to complete the project. The goal was accomplished: I was taking photos more frequently, regardless of the weather and location. I have learned to plan my trips better. And most importantly: I have taken a lot of photos I am happy with.

Sometimes it was tough, especially during the winter time. Sun rises when I'm already at work and sets before I leave the office. Sometimes the weather was so bad that I struggled to take at least one photo. But it was worth it!

Below I present a selection of my favourite photos taken as part of the project.

More info: Instagram