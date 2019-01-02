8Kviews
I Took Nature Photos At Least Once A Week For A Whole Year To Improve My Photography Skills, And Here’s The Result (51 Pics)
I am a photographer from Poland, currently based in Amsterdam. I am mostly interested in landscape and nature photography. At the end of 2017, I was looking for a motivation to take more photos. I decided to challenge myself: take at least one landscape photo a week.
Last week I have taken the last photo of the year and I am happy to complete the project. The goal was accomplished: I was taking photos more frequently, regardless of the weather and location. I have learned to plan my trips better. And most importantly: I have taken a lot of photos I am happy with.
Sometimes it was tough, especially during the winter time. Sun rises when I'm already at work and sets before I leave the office. Sometimes the weather was so bad that I struggled to take at least one photo. But it was worth it!
Below I present a selection of my favourite photos taken as part of the project.
Schagen, The Netherlands
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
The Forest Near Barcice Photographed Late In The Evening
Starry Sky Over The Sudeten Mountains In Poland
Tatry Mountains, Poland
Hvalfjörður, Iceland
Very Cold And Cloudy Sunrise In Haarlem
The View Of The Moleson Peak In Switzerland
I wonder who lives in the house, and what it would be like to live there.
Fjallsárlón, Iceland
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Haarlem, The Netherlands
Texel, The Netherlands
Cloudy Winter Tatras
Brrrr.... you’ve captured it so well, I can feel the cold! Very nice work!
Tenerife, Spain
Twilight In Amsterdam
how did you get a reflection in the water this way? is the water frozen? is it a photoshop technique? the water seems to have no ripples. I'd like to learn :)
Rodła Kaskady
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Bloemendaal Aan Zee, The Netherlands
The Beach At Bloemendaal Aan Zee At Low Tide
I love how low the camera is to the sand, makes me feel like I could walk into the picture.
The Sunset
Canal In Amsterdam
Maybe it's not as good as I imagine but the houseboats are fascinating.
Great pictures. Thanks. This is the only way some of us (me) will see these places.
Thanks Kenny! I'm really glad I can show these places to you.
These are amazing! Thanks for posting them! Now I really want to go out and try some long exposures as well :D
Go for it! Sometimes you can turn even boring conditions into lovely photo with long exposures!
Beautiful photos.
Thank you :)
