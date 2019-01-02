I am a photographer from Poland, currently based in Amsterdam. I am mostly interested in landscape and nature photography. At the end of 2017, I was looking for a motivation to take more photos. I decided to challenge myself: take at least one landscape photo a week.

Last week I have taken the last photo of the year and I am happy to complete the project. The goal was accomplished: I was taking photos more frequently, regardless of the weather and location. I have learned to plan my trips better. And most importantly: I have taken a lot of photos I am happy with.

Sometimes it was tough, especially during the winter time. Sun rises when I'm already at work and sets before I leave the office. Sometimes the weather was so bad that I struggled to take at least one photo. But it was worth it!

Below I present a selection of my favourite photos taken as part of the project.

#1

Schagen, The Netherlands

Lukasz Rados
#2

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Lukasz Rados
Mother Mary Helen
Mother Mary Helen
3 years ago

the reflections are beautiful

#3

The Forest Near Barcice Photographed Late In The Evening

Lukasz Rados
#4

Starry Sky Over The Sudeten Mountains In Poland

Lukasz Rados
#5

Tatry Mountains, Poland

Lukasz Rados
Ute Windrath
Ute Windrath
3 years ago

this light with the fog- im staring. great

#6

Hvalfjörður, Iceland

Lukasz Rados
#7

Very Cold And Cloudy Sunrise In Haarlem

Lukasz Rados
Full Name
Full Name
3 years ago

My fingers got chilly just looking at this one.

#8

The View Of The Moleson Peak In Switzerland

Lukasz Rados
Monika Soffronow
Monika Soffronow
3 years ago

I wonder who lives in the house, and what it would be like to live there.

#9

Fjallsárlón, Iceland

Lukasz Rados
#10

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Lukasz Rados
#11

Haarlem, The Netherlands

Lukasz Rados
Pollypocket81
Pollypocket81
3 years ago

So eerie, like stepping back in time.

#12

Texel, The Netherlands

Lukasz Rados
electricblue
electricblue
3 years ago

How are people able to do stuff like this?

#13

Cloudy Winter Tatras

Lukasz Rados
JD Megargel
JD Megargel
3 years ago

Brrrr.... you’ve captured it so well, I can feel the cold! Very nice work!

#14

Tenerife, Spain

Lukasz Rados
#15

Twilight In Amsterdam

Lukasz Rados
pusheen buttercup
pusheen buttercup
3 years ago

how did you get a reflection in the water this way? is the water frozen? is it a photoshop technique? the water seems to have no ripples. I'd like to learn :)

#16

Rodła Kaskady

Lukasz Rados
Hayasahibaa
Hayasahibaa
3 years ago

You surely have improved as a photographer!

#17

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Lukasz Rados
#18

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Lukasz Rados
diane a
diane a
3 years ago

Looks almost as if an owl is sitting on that post.

#19

Bloemendaal Aan Zee, The Netherlands

Lukasz Rados
#20

The Beach At Bloemendaal Aan Zee At Low Tide

Lukasz Rados
Pollypocket81
Pollypocket81
3 years ago

I love how low the camera is to the sand, makes me feel like I could walk into the picture.

#21

The Sunset

Lukasz Rados
#22

Canal In Amsterdam

Lukasz Rados
Kenny Kulbiski
Kenny Kulbiski
3 years ago

Maybe it's not as good as I imagine but the houseboats are fascinating.

#23

Schiessentümpel Waterfall In Luxembourg

Lukasz Rados
#24

Bloemendaal Aan Zee, The Netherlands

Lukasz Rados
#25

Bilbao, Spain

Lukasz Rados
#26

The Sunrise Over The Poel Lake At Het Amsterdamse Bos

Lukasz Rados
#27

Rainy Morning With A View Of Makowice From Barcice

Lukasz Rados
#28

Zaanse Schans, The Netherlands

Lukasz Rados
#29

The Weekend In Haarlem

Lukasz Rados
#30

Cloudy Afternoon In Amsterdam

Lukasz Rados
Hayasahibaa
Hayasahibaa
3 years ago

What's that yellow thing in the water?

#31

Cloudy Evening On The Beach At Scheveningen In The Hague

Lukasz Rados
#32

Brussels After Sunset Watched From The Mont Des Arts

Lukasz Rados
#33

The Sunset In Haarlem

Lukasz Rados
#34

Haarlem, The Netherlands

Lukasz Rados
#35

Autumn In The Belgian Ardennes

Lukasz Rados
#36

Pisa, Italy

Lukasz Rados
#37

Clear Night In Brzeszcze

Lukasz Rados
#38

Algarve, Portugal

Lukasz Rados
#39

After A Few Weeks Of Hot Clear Weather, The Storm Brought Short Relief

Lukasz Rados
#40

Haarlem And Its Reflection In The Spaarne River

Lukasz Rados
#41

The Beach In Zandvoort

Lukasz Rados
#42

Gdynia, Poland

Lukasz Rados
#43

The Sunrise With A View Of Wawel In Krakow

Lukasz Rados
#44

Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam

Lukasz Rados
#45

Beautiful Alsace In Eastern France

Lukasz Rados
#46

The Sunset On The Route Nowy Sacz - Krakow

Lukasz Rados
#47

Pier In Orłowo

Lukasz Rados
#48

Haarlem

Lukasz Rados
#49

The Sunrise On The Dunes Of The Kennemerland National Park

Lukasz Rados
#50

The Netherlands

Lukasz Rados
#51

The Dutch Coastline

Lukasz Rados
