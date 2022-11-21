I took the photographs in spring, summer, and autumn with a manual lens, which paints remarkably to create impressions. This is a series of photographs depicting nature themes. I love being in nature, touching it, looking at it, smelling it. It gives me energy and caresses my eyes. I have taken the photographs in such a way that they are a pleasure for the recipient.

My name is Katarzyna Załużna. I am 45 years old. I live in Poland. I have been dealing with photography for 9 years. It is my passion, a way of spending my free time. It is also a meditation and a feeling that only God could create something so amazing, which I can experience and immortalize in a photograph.

