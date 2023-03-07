Nothing can beat a pair of good nature jokes (except maybe global warming). Nature is an unavoidable aspect of Earth, and the puns about it are some of the oldest ones out there. Jokes about nature might be the most effective way to learn about the world outside our windows. Funny and relatable — you can’t go wrong with a joke about mother nature. However, some of the funniest mother nature jokes have a lot of secrets behind them.

When it comes to action, mother nature doesn’t mess around. Planet jokes that touch upon the aspects of nature involve at least one attribute of the outside world. Every feature of nature, from trees to the oceans, has been made fun of. Some of the best tree jokes combine nature and humans. Just keep serious and funny tones in balance to get a better effect. If it’s too serious — you might offend some people.

If you are looking for some of the funniest jokes on Earth (pun intended), you are in luck. Below, we have compiled a list of some of the best jokes about mother nature for you to enjoy. Be sure to leave an upvote on the jokes that made you laugh or smile. On the other hand, if you have some jokes to share, save some paper and write it in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Lion: "You’re late. We said meet at sunset."

Giraffe: "I can still see the sun."

jflipside Report

11points
POST
#2

How do mountains see?

They peak!

Report

10points
POST
#3

Why do fish swim in salt water?

Because pepper makes them sneeze.

Report

10points
POST
#4

"Give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and he will spend a fortune on gear he will only use twice a year."

TATERBONE Report

10points
POST
#5

"Dad, can you explain to me what a solar eclipse is?"

"No sun."

Alluxin_ Report

10points
POST
#6

"What’s worse than finding a worm in your apple?"

"Finding half of a worm."

4angrydragons Report

10points
POST
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember this joke from when I was a kid! I also remember when I didn't talk like I was 100 years old

0
0points
reply
#7

What makes grass so dangerous?

Because it’s full of blades.

Report

9points
POST
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is often discussed in episodes of Lawn Order

0
0points
reply
#8

Where can you find forests without trees?

On a map!

Report

9points
POST
#9

How can you tell the ocean is friendly?

It waves.

Report

9points
POST
#10

How do you properly identify a dogwood tree?

By its bark.

Report

9points
POST
#11

What does the sun drink out of?

Sunglasses.

Report

9points
POST
#12

Why does a seagull fly over the sea?

Because if it flew over the bay, it would be a baygull.

Report

9points
POST
#13

Why did the detectives show up at the beach?

Something fishy was going on.

Report

9points
POST
#14

"Two silk worms are in a wrestling match. It ended in a tie."

CatDaddy27 Report

9points
POST
#15

Hurricanes see in what way?

With one eye.

Report

8points
POST
#16

What is the best way to learn more about spiders that live in the rainforest?

Check out their web site!

Report

8points
POST
#17

Who is the strongest creature in the ocean?

A mussel!

Report

8points
POST
#18

What side of the tree has the most leaves?

The outside!

Report

8points
POST
#19

What type of tree can you hold in your hand?

A palm tree.

Report

8points
POST
#20

Which fish is the most famous at the beach?

Star fish.

Report

8points
POST
#21

What do you get when you plant kisses?

Tulips!

Report

8points
POST
#22

Why was the cucumber mad?

Because it was in a pickle.

Report

8points
POST
#23

What did the limestone say to the geologist?

"Don’t take me for granite."

Report

8points
POST
#24

What falls in winter but never gets hurt?

Snow.

Report

8points
POST
#25

How does a bee brush its hair?

With its honeycomb.

Report

8points
POST
#26

What’s a tornado’s favorite game?

Twister.

Report

8points
POST
#27

What did the cloud say to the lightning bolt?

"You’re shocking."

Report

8points
POST
#28

What did the Jedi say to the tree?

"May the forest be with you."

Report

8points
POST
#29

What did the flower say to the flower beside him?

"Move over bud."

Report

8points
POST
#30

"While admiring some dinosaur bones in the Museum of Natural History, a tourist asks the guard, "How old are they?"

The guard replies, "They are 73 million, four years, and six months old."

"That's a rather exact number," says the tourist. "How do you know their age so precisely?"

"Well," answers the guard, "The dinosaur bones were seventy three million years old when I started working here, and that was four and a half years ago.""

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

8points
POST
#31

"The swordfish has no natural predators to fear from.

Except the penfish, which is supposed to be even mightier."

VERBERD Report

8points
POST
#32

"Beaver 1: “Sir, the river is running at full capacity with no obstruction!”"

"Beaver 2: “Dammit!”"

dunno_wut_i_am_doing Report

8points
POST
#33

"A rabbit and a beaver are looking up at the majesty of the Hoover Dam.

Finally, the beaver turns to the rabbit and says: "Well I didn't build it, but it's based on my design.""

Waitsfornoone Report

8points
POST
#34

"Chuck Norris looked directly at the sun today... And the sun got so scared it hid behind the moon."

rickflixandchill Report

8points
POST
#35

Can you tell me what color the wind is?

Blew!

Report

7points
POST
#36

The sun went to school for what reason?

To get brighter!

Report

7points
POST
#37

Why does the mushroom always show up at parties?

Because he’s a fun-gi.

Report

7points
POST
#38

The leaf went to the doctor for what reason?

It was feeling green!

Report

7points
POST
#39

What runs but never runs out of breath?

A river!

Report

7points
POST
#40

What makes mountains the funniest place to vacation?

Because they are hill-arious!

Report

7points
POST
#41

When it rains cats and dogs, what happens?

You have to be careful not to step in a poodle!

Report

7points
POST
#42

"I have a good nature joke, but when people hear it, they just leave!"

Report

7points
POST
#43

In which month does a tree least enjoy spending time?

Sep-timber.

Report

7points
POST
#44

What was the reason for the arrest of the tree?

For shopleafing!

Report

7points
POST
#45

Despite their rivalry, how do two forests get along?

They sign a peace tree-ty!

Report

7points
POST
#46

What makes trees dance?

They sway!

Report

7points
POST
#47

Can you tell me what the beaver said to the tree?

"It’s been nice gnawing you."

Report

7points
POST
#48

What did the trees wear to the pool party?

Swimming trunks.

Report

7points
POST
#49

What did the little tree say to the big tree?

"Leaf me alone."

Report

7points
POST
#50

What do you call the seagulls that live by the Bay?

Bagels.

Report

7points
POST
#51

What do you say when the beach asks you to walk on it?

"Shore."

Report

7points
POST
#52

Why did the gardener plant light bulbs?

They wanted to grow a power plant.

Report

7points
POST
#53

Where do rocks like to sleep?

Bedrocks.

Report

7points
POST
#54

If you drop your white shirt in the Red Sea, what will it become?

Wet.

Report

7points
POST
#55

What’s the biggest moth in the world?

A mammoth.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Where do shellfish go to borrow money?

The prawn broker.

Report

7points
POST
#57

Where did the lightning bolt propose?

Cloud 9.

Report

7points
POST
#58

What did the tornado say to the washing machine?

"Want to go for a spin?"

Report

7points
POST
#59

How does the rain tie its shoes?

With a rainbow.

Report

7points
POST
#60

What is the best way to communicate with a fish?

Drop it a line.

Report

7points
POST
#61

What do you call it when it rains chickens and ducks?

"Foul weather."

Report

7points
POST
#62

What happens when you throw a red rock in the Black Sea?

It sinks.

Report

7points
POST
#63

How do two rival forests get along?

They sign a peace tree-ty.

Report

7points
POST
#64

What looks like half a tree?

The other half.

Report

7points
POST
#65

Which tree grows chicken?

Poultree.

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

How can you get down from a tree?

You can’t because down comes from a duck.

Report

7points
POST
#67

Why can’t pine trees sew?

They always drop their needles.

Report

7points
POST
#68

How do you describe a tree who steals things?

"Shady."

Report

7points
POST
#69

If you’re on a hike and find a fork in the road, what do you do?

Stop for lunch.

Report

7points
POST
#70

How did the egg get up the mountain?

It scrambled up.

Report

7points
POST
#71

How do you start a fire using two pieces of wood?

Make sure one is a matchstick.

Report

7points
POST
#72

What goes through towns, up hills, and down hills but never moves?

The road.

Report

7points
POST
#73

Where does a tree store their stuff?

In their trunk.

Report

7points
POST
#74

"Why did the chicken cross the river?"

"To get to the otter side."

ScreechOwlLilith Report

7points
POST
#75

"What did the ground say when it was split by a river?"

"Canyo not?"

The_Tirreble_Shriek Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

"What kind of eclipse is it when the sun moves in front of the moon?"

"An Apocaclipse."

Alpacka_Rider Report

7points
POST
#77

What is the best way to cut a wave in half?

Use a sea saw.

Report

6points
POST
#78

In the forest, what do loggers eat?

Mac and trees.

Report

6points
POST
#79

What is the funniest natural phenomenon?

A cyclown!

Report

6points
POST
#80

In response to the earthquake, what did the earth say?

You crack me up!

Report

6points
POST
#81

What kind of shorts should clouds wear?

Thunderwear.

Report

6points
POST
#82

Nature is so resourceful that it can make dew from just water!

Report

6points
POST
#83

Where do saplings go to learn?

Elementree school!

Report

6points
POST
#84

After the bank closed, what happened to the tree?

It started its own branch.

Report

6points
POST
#85

What do you get when you cross a cat with a lemon tree?

A sour puss.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#86

Where does seaweed look for a job?

In the kelp-wanted section.

Report

6points
POST
#87

What does seaweed say when it’s stuck at the bottom of the sea?

“Kelp! Kelp!”

Report

6points
POST
#88

What kind of flower grows on your face?

Tulips.

Report

6points
POST
#89

What has no fingers, but many rings?

A tree.

Report

6points
POST
#90

What did the flower say after it told a joke?

"I was pollen your leg."

Report

6points
POST
#91

Why did the worm cross the ruler?

To become an inchworm.

Report

6points
POST
#92

Why did the leaf go to the doctor?

It was feeling green.

Report

6points
POST
#93

What do you call a snowman in July?

A puddle.

Report

6points
POST
#94

Why don’t oysters give to charity?

Because they’re shellfish.

Report

6points
POST
#95

What holds the sun up in the sky?

Sunbeams.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#96

Why did the pine tree get into trouble?

Because it was being knotty.

Report

6points
POST
#97

What did the teaching tree do when it went overseas?

It took a leaf of absence.

Report

6points
POST
#98

What kind of bean never grows in a garden?

A jelly bean.

Report

6points
POST
#99

Where do fish wash?

In a river basin.

Report

6points
POST
#100

Where do fish keep their money?

In a river-bank.

Report

6points
POST
#101

Where do fish sleep?

On a seabed.

Report

6points
POST
#102

Why don’t mountains catch colds?

They wear snow caps.

Report

6points
POST
#103

How many people can jump higher than a mountain?

All of them! Mountains can’t jump.

Report

6points
POST
#104

What goes up when the rain comes down?

An umbrella.

Report

6points
POST
#105

"I once stayed up all night trying figure out where the sun went. Then it dawned on me."

SebasCbass Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#106

What’s the best kind of sandwich for the beach?

Peanut butter and jellyfish.

Report

5points
POST
#107

What kind of bed does a mermaid sleep in?

A water bed.

Report

5points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!