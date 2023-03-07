If you are looking for some of the funniest jokes on Earth (pun intended), you are in luck. Below, we have compiled a list of some of the best jokes about mother nature for you to enjoy. Be sure to leave an upvote on the jokes that made you laugh or smile. On the other hand, if you have some jokes to share, save some paper and write it in the comments below.

When it comes to action, mother nature doesn’t mess around. Planet jokes that touch upon the aspects of nature involve at least one attribute of the outside world. Every feature of nature, from trees to the oceans, has been made fun of. Some of the best tree jokes combine nature and humans. Just keep serious and funny tones in balance to get a better effect. If it’s too serious — you might offend some people.

Nothing can beat a pair of good nature jokes (except maybe global warming). Nature is an unavoidable aspect of Earth, and the puns about it are some of the oldest ones out there. Jokes about nature might be the most effective way to learn about the world outside our windows. Funny and relatable — you can’t go wrong with a joke about mother nature. However, some of the funniest mother nature jokes have a lot of secrets behind them.

#1 Lion: "You’re late. We said meet at sunset."



Giraffe: "I can still see the sun."

#2 How do mountains see?



They peak!

#3 Why do fish swim in salt water?



Because pepper makes them sneeze.

#4 "Give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and he will spend a fortune on gear he will only use twice a year."

#5 "Dad, can you explain to me what a solar eclipse is?"



"No sun."

#6 "What’s worse than finding a worm in your apple?"



"Finding half of a worm."

#7 What makes grass so dangerous?



Because it’s full of blades.

#8 Where can you find forests without trees?



On a map!

#9 How can you tell the ocean is friendly?



It waves.

#10 How do you properly identify a dogwood tree?



By its bark.

#11 What does the sun drink out of?



Sunglasses.

#12 Why does a seagull fly over the sea?



Because if it flew over the bay, it would be a baygull.

#13 Why did the detectives show up at the beach?



Something fishy was going on.

#14 "Two silk worms are in a wrestling match. It ended in a tie."

#15 Hurricanes see in what way?



With one eye.

#16 What is the best way to learn more about spiders that live in the rainforest?



Check out their web site!

#17 Who is the strongest creature in the ocean?



A mussel!

#18 What side of the tree has the most leaves?



The outside!

#19 What type of tree can you hold in your hand?



A palm tree.

#20 Which fish is the most famous at the beach?



Star fish.

#21 What do you get when you plant kisses?



Tulips!

#22 Why was the cucumber mad?



Because it was in a pickle.

#23 What did the limestone say to the geologist?



"Don’t take me for granite."

#24 What falls in winter but never gets hurt?



Snow.

#25 How does a bee brush its hair?



With its honeycomb.

#26 What’s a tornado’s favorite game?



Twister.

#27 What did the cloud say to the lightning bolt?



"You’re shocking."

#28 What did the Jedi say to the tree?



"May the forest be with you."

#29 What did the flower say to the flower beside him?



"Move over bud."

#30 "While admiring some dinosaur bones in the Museum of Natural History, a tourist asks the guard, "How old are they?"



The guard replies, "They are 73 million, four years, and six months old."



"That's a rather exact number," says the tourist. "How do you know their age so precisely?"



"Well," answers the guard, "The dinosaur bones were seventy three million years old when I started working here, and that was four and a half years ago.""

#31 "The swordfish has no natural predators to fear from.



Except the penfish, which is supposed to be even mightier."

#32 "Beaver 1: “Sir, the river is running at full capacity with no obstruction!”"



"Beaver 2: “Dammit!”"

#33 "A rabbit and a beaver are looking up at the majesty of the Hoover Dam.



Finally, the beaver turns to the rabbit and says: "Well I didn't build it, but it's based on my design.""

#34 "Chuck Norris looked directly at the sun today... And the sun got so scared it hid behind the moon."

#35 Can you tell me what color the wind is?



Blew!

#36 The sun went to school for what reason?



To get brighter!

#37 Why does the mushroom always show up at parties?



Because he’s a fun-gi.

#38 The leaf went to the doctor for what reason?



It was feeling green!

#39 What runs but never runs out of breath?



A river!

#40 What makes mountains the funniest place to vacation?



Because they are hill-arious!

#41 When it rains cats and dogs, what happens?



You have to be careful not to step in a poodle!

#42 "I have a good nature joke, but when people hear it, they just leave!"

#43 In which month does a tree least enjoy spending time?



Sep-timber.

#44 What was the reason for the arrest of the tree?



For shopleafing!

#45 Despite their rivalry, how do two forests get along?



They sign a peace tree-ty!

#46 What makes trees dance?



They sway!

#47 Can you tell me what the beaver said to the tree?



"It’s been nice gnawing you."

#48 What did the trees wear to the pool party?



Swimming trunks.

#49 What did the little tree say to the big tree?



"Leaf me alone."

#50 What do you call the seagulls that live by the Bay?



Bagels.

#51 What do you say when the beach asks you to walk on it?



"Shore."

#52 Why did the gardener plant light bulbs?



They wanted to grow a power plant.

#53 Where do rocks like to sleep?



Bedrocks.

#54 If you drop your white shirt in the Red Sea, what will it become?



Wet.

#55 What’s the biggest moth in the world?



A mammoth.

#56 Where do shellfish go to borrow money?



The prawn broker.

#57 Where did the lightning bolt propose?



Cloud 9.

#58 What did the tornado say to the washing machine?



"Want to go for a spin?"

#59 How does the rain tie its shoes?



With a rainbow.

#60 What is the best way to communicate with a fish?



Drop it a line.

#61 What do you call it when it rains chickens and ducks?



"Foul weather."

#62 What happens when you throw a red rock in the Black Sea?



It sinks.

#63 How do two rival forests get along?



They sign a peace tree-ty.

#64 What looks like half a tree?



The other half.

#65 Which tree grows chicken?



Poultree.

#66 How can you get down from a tree?



You can’t because down comes from a duck.

#67 Why can’t pine trees sew?



They always drop their needles.

#68 How do you describe a tree who steals things?



"Shady."

#69 If you’re on a hike and find a fork in the road, what do you do?



Stop for lunch.

#70 How did the egg get up the mountain?



It scrambled up.

#71 How do you start a fire using two pieces of wood?



Make sure one is a matchstick.

#72 What goes through towns, up hills, and down hills but never moves?



The road.

#73 Where does a tree store their stuff?



In their trunk.

#74 "Why did the chicken cross the river?"



"To get to the otter side."

#75 "What did the ground say when it was split by a river?"



"Canyo not?"

#76 "What kind of eclipse is it when the sun moves in front of the moon?"



"An Apocaclipse."

#77 What is the best way to cut a wave in half?



Use a sea saw.

#78 In the forest, what do loggers eat?



Mac and trees.

#79 What is the funniest natural phenomenon?



A cyclown!

#80 In response to the earthquake, what did the earth say?



You crack me up!

#81 What kind of shorts should clouds wear?



Thunderwear.

#82 Nature is so resourceful that it can make dew from just water!

#83 Where do saplings go to learn?



Elementree school!

#84 After the bank closed, what happened to the tree?



It started its own branch.

#85 What do you get when you cross a cat with a lemon tree?



A sour puss.

#86 Where does seaweed look for a job?



In the kelp-wanted section.

#87 What does seaweed say when it’s stuck at the bottom of the sea?



“Kelp! Kelp!”

#88 What kind of flower grows on your face?



Tulips.

#89 What has no fingers, but many rings?



A tree.

#90 What did the flower say after it told a joke?



"I was pollen your leg."

#91 Why did the worm cross the ruler?



To become an inchworm.

#92 Why did the leaf go to the doctor?



It was feeling green.

#93 What do you call a snowman in July?



A puddle.

#94 Why don’t oysters give to charity?



Because they’re shellfish.

#95 What holds the sun up in the sky?



Sunbeams.

#96 Why did the pine tree get into trouble?



Because it was being knotty.

#97 What did the teaching tree do when it went overseas?



It took a leaf of absence.

#98 What kind of bean never grows in a garden?



A jelly bean.

#99 Where do fish wash?



In a river basin.

#100 Where do fish keep their money?



In a river-bank.

#101 Where do fish sleep?



On a seabed.

#102 Why don’t mountains catch colds?



They wear snow caps.

#103 How many people can jump higher than a mountain?



All of them! Mountains can’t jump.

#104 What goes up when the rain comes down?



An umbrella.

#105 "I once stayed up all night trying figure out where the sun went. Then it dawned on me."

#106 What’s the best kind of sandwich for the beach?



Peanut butter and jellyfish.