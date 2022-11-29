The Nature inFocus Photography Awards received photos that captured thrilling and thought-provoking moments in the natural environment thanks to the addition of a new category. Photographers portrayed animal moments using a collection of photographs that work together to tell a story in the new category, Photographer of the Year - Portfolio, which showcased the best in visual storytelling.

This year's new features included more than just the category. The number of awards increased with the announcement of three winners and roughly five jury picks for each category.

The panel members and curator, Kalyan Varma, co-founder of Nature inFocus, presented the winning photographs LIVE on YouTube on November 25.

On July 31st, the deadline for entries for this year's prizes, which attracted over 2300 participating photographers, was reached.

