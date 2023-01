When there is complete silence and only you and nothing else is present, I like to try to stop. Every taken photo has a unique story and emotional context. It tells my personal worldview, or how I interpret the environment.

#1 Long Walking On An Autumn Sunny Day, When Everything Around Is Already Brown, It's The Most Beautiful Time Of The Year For Me

#2 The First Month Of Autumn - September, Evening, No Filter. It Looks Like The Sky Is On Fire

#3 Summer Evening Chill By The Lake, Looking All Evening To The Fire, It's Such A Beautiful Dance Of Fire

#4 Journey In The Wintertime, By Our Baltic Sea At Night. How Quiet It Looks

#5 Autumn Morning, And It Looks Like Nature By Itself Already Knows, How Trees Will Look Like After A Month

#6 Summer, Early Morning. Forest With One Straight Path To The Sea

#7 Summer Evening, When The Sun Touches The Horizon