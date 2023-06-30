Every year, the famous 'The Big Picture' photography contest, organized by the California Academy of Sciences and Biographic, brings us closer to the work of some of the best nature photographers in the world. The 10th-year contest winners and finalists have been selected, and we are more than happy to share the amazing nature shots with you that made the cut.

Overall, there were 7 categories: Art of Nature, Aquatic Life, Winged Life, Landscapes, Waterscapes, and Flora, Terrestrial Wildlife, Human/Nature, and Photo Story: A Matter Of Time. The Grand Prize was won by Corey Arnold, a commercial fisherman and photographer from Washington, United States, with a photograph of a bear in a backyard called "Backyard Friend".

So without further ado, we invite you to immerse yourselves in these beautiful photographs

