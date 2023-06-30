The Big Picture 2023 Photography Awards: 47 Winning Images And Finalists Capturing The Rich Diversity Of Life On Earth
Every year, the famous 'The Big Picture' photography contest, organized by the California Academy of Sciences and Biographic, brings us closer to the work of some of the best nature photographers in the world. The 10th-year contest winners and finalists have been selected, and we are more than happy to share the amazing nature shots with you that made the cut.
Overall, there were 7 categories: Art of Nature, Aquatic Life, Winged Life, Landscapes, Waterscapes, and Flora, Terrestrial Wildlife, Human/Nature, and Photo Story: A Matter Of Time. The Grand Prize was won by Corey Arnold, a commercial fisherman and photographer from Washington, United States, with a photograph of a bear in a backyard called "Backyard Friend".
So without further ado, we invite you to immerse yourselves in these beautiful photographs, and for last year's awards, see the post on Bored Panda here.
Aquatic Life Finalist - "Crowd Control" By Andy Schmid
Skjverøy, Norway.
"This photograph is a perfect demonstration of evolution and ecology: carousel feeding by Norwegian orcas. A behavior first coined with respect to bottlenose dolphins, carousel feeding is a hunting tactic wherein a pod of marine mammals work together to herd prey into a tight ball, or, as it appears in this photo, a donut-like shape. As the ball is herded tightly by one or more individuals, the rest of the pod will whip their tails into the school in order to stun, and then feed on, the fish within."
Terrestrial Wildlife Finalist - "Dripping" By Benjamin Olson
Isle Royale National Park, Michigan, United States.
"An intimate portrait five years in the making: A majestic moose (Alces alces) reveling in the water where it spends most of its time during the summer months. The moose population in this area has grown sharply in the last few years due to a decline in gray wolves—their only predator. This single-prey, single-predator relationship in Isle Royale National Park has been closely studied by scientists for over 50 years."
Terrestrial Wildlife Category Winner - "For Survival" By Donglin Zhou
Shiqu, Sichuan Province, China.
"A difficult scene shows a snow leopard (Panthera uncia) and a Pallas’s cat (Otocolobus manul) both engaged in a struggle for survival—one to feed and the other to stay alive. It is remarkable to see them together at all but especially in this light, as they are typically not active during the daytime. Unfortunately for this Pallas’s cat, she picked an inopportune time to go hunting for pikas for her kittens, and even more unfortunate, these squat felids cannot outrun a leopard due to their stocky bodies. This photographer, with help from forest rangers and permission from the local government, fed her orphaned kittens with road-killed pikas from the area until the cats were able to fend for themselves."
Terrestrial Wildlife Finalist - "Livin' On The Edge" By Amit Eshel
Zin Desert, Israel.
"As there are less than 5,000 of them left in the world, finding any Nubian ibex (Capra nubiana) is a challenge—let alone battling adult males. This photographer has witnessed numerous juveniles bumping heads as practice, but before this moment had never seen adult males battling at full power for the right to breed."
Winged Life Finalist - "Puffin Present" By Shane Kalyn
Borgarfjörður Eystri, Iceland.
"As this surreal photo demonstrates, Atlantic puffins (Fratercula arctica) are well known for being some of the most photogenic birds on the planet. They’re also highly social and mate for life, and while their primary mating ritual is a behavior called ‘billing,’ where they rub their beaks together, puffins also give gifts to their partners, such as a choice feather as seen here."
Grand Prize Winner: "Backyard Friend" (From "Cities Gone Wild") By Corey Arnold
Asheville, North Carolina, United States.
"With a wildlife corridor passing through their property, a retired couple living on the outskirts of Asheville, North Carolina frequently find four-legged visitors at their back porch, including this beautiful American black bear (Ursus americanus). In fact, residents of Asheville are known for their close relationship with wild black bears in the area. This photographer theorizes that through this coexistence, these bears may be growing more intelligent and increasingly bold—resulting in close contact like that featured here."
Aquatic Life Finalist - "Strength In Numbers" By Renee Capozzola
Maui, Hawaii, United States.
"An astonishing image: four green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas) serenely swim through the waters of Maui. While it’s not unusual to see them in Hawaiian waters, where they thrive thanks to strict protections, it is extraordinarily rare to spot more than two swimming together. Green sea turtles are primarily solitary creatures once they reach adulthood, coupling only briefly for courtship and to breed."
Photo Story: A Matter Of Time Finalist - "Cities Gone Wild" By Corey Arnold
San Francisco, California, United States.
"A gaze of raccoons perk up as a car peels by in Golden Gate Park—where you might catch at least twenty of these critters on any given night. It's not uncommon to observe this many together in the wild, but it used to be unusual to see this many at once in a city—no doubt a direct result of the large amounts of unsecured garbage available in urban areas."
Winged Life Category Winner -"Pass By" By Lin Xiaoping
Xiamen, China.
"Xiamen City is home to thousands of egrets, earning it the nickname ‘the island of the egrets.’ At first blush, this image captured there appears to be a simple photo of an egret getting a surprise jump from its prospective meal. Then, a moment of delight—the meal is chasing a meal of its own!"
Aquatic Life Finalist - "Barrel Roll" By Karim Iliya
Moreai Rurutu, French Polynesia.
"Here, even in rough waters, a humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) calf playfully rolls while its mother sleeps just out of frame. While this is an extremely rare sight—and even more remarkable photo capture—not much is known about why humpbacks roll. This photographer notes that he’s spent hundreds of hours documenting these beautiful creatures, yet had never seen this behavior demonstrated before."
Winged Life Finalist - "Little Winged Warrior" By Robert Dodson
British Columbia, Canada.
"What they lack in size they make up for in feistiness! Rufous hummingbirds (Selasphorus rufus) are notorious for their relentless attacks on both flowers and other hummingbirds, but here we get to see a moment of pause during flight. This unusual perspective allows us to see a softer side of this finger-lengthed, yet mighty, species."
Landscapes, Waterscapes, And Flora Category Winner - "Regeneration" By Miquel Angel Artús Illana
Tossa De Mar, Spain.
"Miquel Angel Artús Illana is a photographer from and trained in Barcelona, currently residing in Tossa De Mar. He has always been fascinated by landscapes, traveling weekly since he was very young to the native forests and mountains of his home."
Aquatic Life Finalist - "Snapper Sunset" By Renee Capozzola
Rangiroa, French Polynesia.
"A serene moment of paddletail snappers (Lutjanus gibbus) swimming in the largest atoll in the Tuamotu Islands, this masterful image captures the many layers of a healthy, thriving ecosystem—above and below the surface—in a single frame. Not only is this photo a testament to the beauty of the ocean, but it’s also a powerful example of what it looks like when our watery world is protected."
Aquatic Life Finalist - "The Secret Life Of Underwater Hippopotamuses" By Mike Korostelev
Kosi Bay Lake, South Africa.
"An image years in the making: Seemingly coy hippopotamuses (Hippopotamus amphibius) sit below the surface of the water, eyes fixed on the camera. After extensively researching this specific family, including taking underwater drone footage of their behavior, this photographer eventually felt comfortable enough to jump in and take this image. Why all the preparation? These hefty creatures kill more people per year than sharks, making an underwater image of them as spectacular an endeavor as it is dangerous."
Winged Life Finalist - "Flying" By Takuya Ishiguro
Osaki-shi Miyagi-ken, Japan.
"Even up close, it’s clear to see why Japanese hoverflies (Monocromia pleuralis) are often mistaken for honey bees or wasps; however, as their name suggests, they are members of the fly family. It’s hypothesized that they have evolved to resemble bees and wasps as a form of protection, but they do share a similarity with their lookalikes: they’re exceptional pollinators, making them an integral part of their local ecosystems."
Art Of Nature Finalist - "Lights Of Life" By Kazuaki Koseki
Yamagata Prefecture, Japan.
"So-called ‘Himebotaru,’ fireflies endemic to Japan, ethereally float in a forest. The photographer set off to snap this midsummer night’s dream through multiple long exposures in camera, allowing him to more meaningfully capture their incredible illumination."
Photo Story: A Matter Of Time Finalist - "Cities Gone Wild" By Corey Arnold
Asheville, North Carolina, United States.
"Young black bears in take a brief break from foraging to play with a family’s tire swing."
Human/Nature Category Winner -"Nose To Nose" By Douglas Gimesy
Joey and Bat Sanctuary, Beveridge, Victoria, Australia.
"Lit by natural light, a veterinary student cradles and nuzzles a newly rescued, four-month-old common wombat (Vombatus ursinus) named Maude. Baby wombats, with their highly sensitive noses, especially appreciate such close contact. Despite their name, the number of wombats like Maude are on the decline, making this tender photo an even starker reminder of our greater role in their species’ survival."
Aquatic Life Finalist - "Blanket Octopus"
Anilao, Philippines.
"So named for the transparent webbing that connects to the female’s arms, the blanket octopus (Tremoctopus violaceus) is a curious cephalopod. They exhibit one of the most extreme displays of sexual size dimorphism in nature, with females, like the one pictured here, reaching up to nearly 6 feet in length—while the males only grow to a paltry inch."
Terrestrial Wildlife Finalist - "Cloud Walker" By Torie Hilley
Lake Clark National Park, Alaska, United States.
"Looking for a change in scenery while traveling for the first time since the pandemic began, this photographer wasn’t disappointed by Alaska or this Alaskan Peninsula brown bear (Ursus arctos gyas). However, she did have to practice patience, as most days were dominated by cloudy conditions. Finally, the sky gradually started to change color, making the ground appear as though this majestic animal was walking on clouds and allowing the photographer to capture this breathtaking, ethereal image."
Terrestrial Wildlife Finalist - "Brotherly Hug" By Daniel Valverde
Sabah, Malaysia.
"Exhibiting a behavior that’s all-too human, a proboscis monkey (Nasalis larvatus) hugs another after preventing it from falling out of a tree. Endemic to the jungles of Borneo, these highly social animals are on the brink of extinction, making their embrace all the more heart-wrenching."
Winged Life Finalist - "Waiting For Love" By Audun Rikardsen
Tromsø, Norway.
"An Arctic moth perches on a leaf in the night, theoretically on the lookout for a mate. Thanks to the freezing temperatures, and flanked by the ethereal tendrils of the Northern Lights, it moved very slowly, allowing the photographer to capture it. If only we could all be afforded such a view while looking for a date!"
Landscapes, Waterscapes, And Flora Finalist - "Northern Lights In The Sand" By Antonio Fernandez
Reynivellir, Iceland.
"Naturally, this photographer had high hopes of seeing the Northern Lights while in Iceland. Unfortunately, due to gray skies and the low intensity of the lights, he wasn't able to capture them in the sky; however, he later found a surprise in the sand of Iceland’s volcanic black beaches—a shock of green that closely resembled the iconic Arctic phenomenon."
Landscapes, Waterscapes, And Flora Finalist - "Fern Reunion" By César Llaneza Rodríguez
Oldervik, Tromsø, Norway.
"In an intimate photo of an extensive forest, a kaleidoscope of autumn; birch and fern intertwine, demonstrating how each colorfully cycles through life."
Landscapes, Waterscapes, And Flora Finalist - "Mushroom Tornado" By Liu Yang
Lake Matheson, Fox Glacier, Westland National Park, New Zealand.
"A mesmerizing, yet deadly, spore scene. This beautiful, mushroom-forming fungus (Armillaria novae-zelandiae) is a member of the Physalacriaceae family—one of three Armillaria species native to New Zealand. This highly invasive species is often found on decaying wood and capable of causing root rot in plants with which it comes into contact."
Art Of Nature Finalist - "Transition" By Thorben Danke
Besigheim, Baden-Württemberg, Germany.
"Impossible to see with the naked eye, this microscopic view of a lesser stag beetle (Dorcus parallelipipedus) shows what it looks like from head to chest. While these beautiful bugs look deceptively smooth on the surface, a closer look reveals a symphony of scales and textures."
Human/Nature Finalist - "Tucked In" By Marcus Westberg
Lwiro Primate Sanctuary, Kahuzi-Biega National Park, Congo, Africa.
"A Congolese care worker swaddles two rescued chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) as she might her own children. This photographer spent several weeks working in and around Kahuzi-Biega National Park, including at the associated Lwiro Primate Sanctuary, where over 100 rescued chimpanzees have been given a second chance at life. The result of this time is a remarkable photo that not only tugs at the heartstrings, but reminds us that we are more alike than different."
Human/Nature Finalist - "Hvaldimir Playing With Ropes" By Audun Rikardsen
Sørfolda, Norway.
"When they coined the phrase ‘whale of a tale,’ they must have been thinking of Hvaldimir—a beluga whale (Delphinapterus leucas) with one incredible backstory. After surfacing off the coast of Norway in 2019 wearing a Russian harness and a camera mount, locals believed that Hvaldimir had been trained as a spy. Beyond this theory, not much else is known about him, but as this image suggests, he’s gotten into a fair amount of trouble with humans. As he’s no longer part of a pod due to his domestication, he seeks out human interaction, which can be quite dangerous."
Photo Story: A Matter Of Time Finalist - "Cities Gone Wild" By Corey Arnold
San Francisco, California, United States.
"This raccoon maneuvers between two buildings, giving new meaning to ‘crawl space.’"
Art Of Nature Category Winner -"Field Of Dreams" By J Fritz Rumpf
White Mountains, Arizona, United States.
"This year’s Art of Nature winner serves as a photographic Rorschach test! The photographer mentions a range of reactions and theories as to what the mesmerizing lines might be part of. A coastal scene with waves crashing on the cliff or sand rippled with waves in the deep desert? We’ll keep you in suspense no longer: It’s the underside of a mushroom, likely a member of the Lactarius family. The photographer notes that he was drawn back to the unusually vibrant colors displayed on the gills, the blue color in particular, which might indicate the presence of psilocybin or psilocin. Trippy indeed!"
Aquatic Life Category Winner - "Of Blades & Spines" By Kate Vylet
Carmel Bay, United States.
"Urchins are often vilified in media coverage of changing kelp forests—they’re the most visible cause of kelp forest loss, devouring algae and replacing lush forests with spine-studded barrens. But in this remarkable photo, we see how urchins belong to kelp forests as much as the kelp itself does; more importantly, they play a crucial role as detritivores—eating dead algae and feeding marine life higher up the food chain. Ultimately, urchins are trying to survive in changing seas just like kelp; the loss of their kelp forest homes is a consequence of climate change from which they also suffer."
Terrestrial Wildlife Finalist - "New Life" By Tomasz Szpila
Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Uganda, Africa.
"Capturing an image of a week-old mountain gorilla (Gorilla beringei beringei) is no easy feat, as the mothers are understandably protective of their offspring and the number of such gorillas in general has shrunk. After surveilling this gorilla family at a distance for many days, the opportunity to snap a shot of the newborn presented itself, resulting in a solemn reminder of both the beauty and fragility of nature."
Winged Life Finalist - "Washed Off" By Lalith Ekanayake
Gulf of Mannar, Sri Lanka.
"From a bird’s eye view, this is an artful, geometric perspective of greater crested terns (Thalasseus bergii), but it reveals a tragic scene. Upon closer inspection, one sees the terns in a frenzied flight to save their hundreds of eggs—laid on the sparse sand patches—from being washed away into the sea."
Landscapes, Waterscapes, And Flora Finalist - "In The Place Of My Dreams" By Paulo Olivier Hanshing
Región de Atacama, Copiapó, Chile.
"Even the driest non polar desert in the world is teeming with life if you look closely enough. After various trips to the area, this photographer camped out for three days in order to capture this breathtaking image that shows how the mist and fog roll over the seemingly barren desert of Atacama."
Landscapes, Waterscapes, And Flora Finalist - "Washed Away" By Audun Rikardsen
Steigen, Norway.
"A powerful, haunting image of eelgrass being dragged back into frigid Arctic waters during extreme high tide on Brennviksanden Beach in Steigen, Norway."
Art Of Nature Finalist - "Beginning Of Life" By Henri Koskinen
Helsinki, Finland.
"What might have been a lost Yayoi Kusama painting before the color was applied, is in fact a pool of common frog (Rana temporaria) eggs which await the next stage of their metamorphosis."
Art Of Nature Finalist - "The Nebula" By Morgan Heim
Nehalem Bay State Park, Oregon, United States.
"Reminders that we are all made of stardust can be found in the most unlikely of places: Including this Pacific sea nettle, (Chrysaora fuscescens) that has washed up on the beach. As the sun glints and radiates against its beautiful body, a galaxy shines through."
Art Of Nature Finalist - "Tree Of Life" By Karim Iliya
Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland.
"A hypnotic scene as viewed from a neighboring mountain: New lava flow branches off to run its course, the pattern reminiscent of tree roots. The photographer muses that volcanoes are one of the few places where you can watch the land change and grow over the course of seconds, when typically geology takes thousands or millions of years, existing on a timescale far greater than that of humans."
Art Of Nature Finalist - "Rainbow Cynarina Coral" By Suzan Meldonian
Anilao, Philippines.
"With camera settings focused on the goby she was chasing, this photographer stumbled upon a much more alluring subject: rainbow cynarina coral (Cynarina lacrymalis). These incredible single polyp corals are highly sought after by aquaculturists, and are also known as button or donut corals thanks to their circular shape with contrast-color center."
Human/Nature Finalist - "Lake In Pain" By Daniel Núñez
Amatitlán Lake, Guatemala.
"We’ve been conditioned to think that when it comes to nature, green is good; unfortunately, in the case of Amatitlán Lake this couldn’t be further from the truth. Each year, enormous quantities of untreated sewage and sediment are carried into this lake from Guatemala City. The result is this disarmingly neon green and undoubtedly toxic lakefront view, visible from the air."
Photo Story: A Matter Of Time Finalist - "Cities Gone Wild" By Corey Arnold
West Chicago, Illinois, United States.
"A female coyote crosses a freight train bridge. Urban coyotes in Chicago have distinct territories they claim as their own, often using railroad tracks to avoid crossing busy highways in order to travel between green spaces and abandoned lots where they hunt for rabbits, rodents, and other urban food sources."
Photo Story: A Matter Of Time Finalist - "Cities Gone Wild" By Corey Arnold
South Lake Tahoe, California, United States.
"A bear lives under an abandoned house that serves as its homebase to access food resources in South Lake Tahoe, California."
Photo Story: A Matter Of Time Finalist - "Cities Gone Wild" By Corey Arnold
San Francisco, California, United States.
"A coyote yips aggressively at a dog being walked in the distance at an off-leash dog park in San Francisco, California."
Winged Life Finalist - "Dedication" By Kurt Jay Bertels
Kalo Chorio (outside Nicosia), Cyprus.
"This photographer had always hoped to capture the inside and outside of an owl tree nest at the same time. With this exact photo in mind, he took years to construct an appropriate camera trap and bird box and wait for these Cyprus scops owls (Otus cyprius) to use it. And use it they did. The pictured owl alone returned to its offspring nearly twenty times a night with all manner of prey in tow, including this unlucky gecko."
Landscapes, Waterscapes, And Flora Finalist - "The Great Storm" By Luis Vilariño Lopez
Shiprock, New Mexico, United States.
"A humbling display of the true scale of a storm as it rips through the landscape of Shiprock, reminding us that nothing escapes the powerful forces of nature."
Human/Nature Finalist - "Fox Box" By Matt Maran
London, United Kingdom.
"After spending weeks observing this young red fox as it learned optimal trash-picking time (before the weekly pick-up), this photographer was finally able to capture a photo of it opportunistically raiding the overflowing bin. Despite what this image might lead you to believe, Vulpes vulpes are not typically garbage eaters, but actually omnivores—meaning their diet ranges from fruits and grasses to smaller animals. Thanks to urban development, that diet has now expanded to include ‘fast food scraps.’"
Human/Nature Finalist - "Twenty Dollar Photo-Op" By Shannon Johnstone
North Carolina, United States.
"A brown bear (Ursus arctos) cub enthusiastically grips the edge of its cage, as though inviting the photographer forward for a photo. Though this initially may not seem gut-wrenching, this photographer notes that this cub’s parents live below in a concrete cell, where they can only hear one another, nothing more. She hopes that by seeing this photo, the viewer will ensure they do not patronize roadside or other unaccredited zoos."