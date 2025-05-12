ADVERTISEMENT

Step back in time and witness the lives of Native Americans as they navigated a rapidly changing world in the 1900s. These 30 compelling photographs offer a poignant glimpse into a period marked by both immense challenges and enduring cultural strength. From scenes of everyday life on reservations to portraits of leaders fighting to preserve their traditions, these images offer a nuanced perspective often missing from mainstream historical narratives. Witness families carrying on ancient crafts, children learning traditional ways, and communities finding ways to adapt and thrive despite the pressures of assimilation. Let these powerful photographs serve as a reminder of the complex history and enduring resilience of Native American peoples.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

In A Blackfoot Camp

Native American man in traditional clothing holding decorated items, revealing Native American life in the 1900s.

Curtis, Edward S. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    The Winter Camp

    Two Native Americans on horseback near a teepee in a snowy forest, illustrating Native American life in the 1900s.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Three Apaches, One With A Child, With Horses Laden With Water Jugs, A Colt, And A Dog Stopped Beside A Stream

    Native American life in the 1900s showing women and children with horses near a river in a rural landscape.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Tsahizn Tseh

    Portrait of Native American man from the 1900s wearing traditional bandana and heavy cloak, revealing powerful Native American life.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Yuls-Huls-Walking

    Native American man from the 1900s wearing traditional clothing and jewelry in a rare powerful historical photo.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Mohave Woman Carrying Water On Her Head And Holding Child

    Native American woman carrying a pot on her head while holding a child near a riverbank in the early 1900s.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Saguaro Fruit Gatherers

    Three Native American women in traditional dress carrying pottery in a desert landscape with large cactus and shrubs, early 1900s.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Three Hopi Women At Top Of Adobe Steps

    Three Native American women wrapped in blankets sitting on adobe steps, revealing Native American life in the 1900s.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Gobuguoy, Walpi Girl

    Young Native American woman in traditional attire and distinctive hairstyle, a rare photo revealing Native American life in the 1900s.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A Corner Of Zuni

    Black and white photo showing Native American adobe homes and people using ladders in early 1900s Native American life.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Rosa Lame Dog

    Native American girl dressed in traditional clothing standing outside a teepee, showcasing Native American life in the 1900s.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    A Wappo Matron

    Native American woman from the 1900s wrapped in a blanket and wearing a headscarf, showing life in that era.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Masked Dancer

    Native American wearing traditional ceremonial costume with feathered mask and holding decorated hoop in the 1900s.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Zuni Potter

    Native American woman in the 1900s preparing traditional crafts inside a rustic room with handmade tools around her.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Two Apache Indian Women At Campfire, Cooking

    Two Native American women in traditional clothing sitting outdoors by a fire, revealing Native American life in the 1900s.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Nature's Mirror

    Native American woman in traditional clothing standing by a rocky stream reflecting 1900s life.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Child Life, The Cotton Woods

    Three Native American children playing outdoors in the early 1900s, surrounded by trees and natural landscape.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Gathering Hanamh - Papago Woman Picking Cactus Fruit With Wooden Stick

    Native American woman in traditional clothing gathering fruit from a tree in early 1900s rural landscape.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Papago Indian Portrait

    Native American woman from the 1900s wearing traditional woven basket on her head and wrapped in a blanket.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Hopi Bridal Costume

    Native American woman wrapped in a traditional blanket, seated, capturing a rare and powerful moment of life in the 1900s.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Baby And Parent

    Native American woman and child wrapped in blankets, captured in a rare and powerful early 1900s photo.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Zuni Bread Maker

    Native American woman in the 1900s preparing traditional food inside a rustic home, showcasing early Native American life.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Hupa Mother Holding Baby

    Native American mother holding her baby in a traditional woven cradleboard, showcasing life in the 1900s.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Sioux Chiefs

    Native American men in traditional headdresses riding horses on open plains, showcasing life in the 1900s.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Skidi And Wichita Dancers

    Native Americans in traditional attire performing a dance in a 1900s outdoor cultural gathering.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Warrior's Feather Head-Dress

    Native American man in traditional feathered headdress and necklace, early 1900s portrait revealing cultural heritage.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Papago Cleaning Wheat (Winnowing Wheat)

    Native American woman in traditional dress sifting grain outdoors in a rare and powerful photo from the 1900s.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Qahatika Women Resting In Harvest Field

    Three Native American women sitting on the ground near cacti in the desert, depicting life in the 1900s.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    A Morning Chat

    Native American life in the 1900s shown with women gathering by rocky riverbank in traditional clothing.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    A Lake Mono Basket-Maker

    Native American woman in the 1900s holding a decorated pottery bowl, showcasing traditional crafts and culture.

    Curtis, Edward S. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!