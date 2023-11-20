National Pet Day: List of Holidays
Holidays are exciting to celebrate and they can also help raise awareness. But when you’re celebrating with family and friends, don’t forget to include your pets!
Whether furry, feathered, or scaly, our pets significantly brighten our lives in many ways and deserve recognition on pet holidays. We’ve compiled a list of pet holidays to celebrate including National Pet Day on April 11.
- 1. January
- 2. February
- 3. March
- 4. April
- 5. May
- 6. June
- 7. July
- 8. August
- 9. September
- 10. October
- 11. November
- 12. December
- 13. FAQs
January
National Train Your Dog Month
Walk Your Dog Month/Walk Your Pet Month
Adopt a Rescued Bird Month
- January 2: National Pet Travel Safety Day; Happy Mew Year for Cats Day
- January 14: National Dress Up Your Pet Day
- January 22: National Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day
- January 24: Change a Pet’s Life Day
February
Adopt a Rescued Rabbit Month
National Pet Dental Health Month
Responsible Pet Owners Month
National Dog Training Education Month
National Cat Health Month
International Hoof Care Month
Spay and Neuter Awareness Month
February 7-14: Have a Heart for Chained Dogs Week
February 18-24: National Justice for Animals Week
- February 2: National Hedgehog Day
- February 3: National Golden Retriever Day; Doggy Date Night
- February 14: Pet Theft Awareness Day
- February 20: Love Your Pet Day
- February 22: National Walking the Dog Day
- February 23: National Dog Biscuit Day
- February 27: World Spay Day
March
Image source: Jack Catalano
Adopt a Rescued Guinea Pig Month
National Pet Poison Prevention Month
March 3-9: National Professional Pet Sitters Week
March 17-23: National Animal Poison Prevention Week
- March 1: National Pig Day; National Horse Protection Day
- March 3: If Pets Had Thumbs Day
- March 13: National K9 Veterans Day
- March 14: UK Dog Theft Awareness Day
- March 23: National Puppy Day; Cuddly Kitten Day
- March 28: Respect Your Cat Day
April
Pet First Aid Awareness Month
Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month
Prevent Lyme Disease in Dogs Month
National Heartworm Awareness Month
National Frog Month
National Canine Fitness Month
Active Dog Month
April 1-7: International Pooper Scooper Week
April 7-13: National Dog Bite Prevention Week
April 14-20: Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week
April 17-23: National Pet ID Week
April 23-29: National Scoop the Poop Week
- April 2: National Ferret Day
- April 4: World Rat day; World Stray Animals Day
- April 6: National Siamese Cat Day
- April 8: National Dog Fight Awareness Day
- April 10: National Hug Your Dog Day
- April 11: National Pet Day; Dog Therapy Appreciation Day
- April 18: Pet Owners Day
- April 19: National Cat Lady Day
- April 21: National Bulldogs Are Beautiful Day
- April 23: National Lost Dog Awareness Day
- April 24: International Guide Dog Day
- April 26: National Kids and Pets Day; Hairball Awareness Day
- April 27: World Veterinary Day; National Little Pampered Dog Day; Free Feral Cat Spay Day
- April 28: National Pet Parents Day
- April 30: National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day; National Therapy Animal Day; National Tabby Day
May
National Pet Month
National Chip Your Pet Month
Responsible Animal Guardian Month
National Service Dog Eye Examination Month
May 5-11: National Pet Week; Be Kind to Animals Week; Puppy Mill Action Week
May 6-12: Dog Anxiety Awareness Week
- May 1: National Purebred Dog Day
- May 3: National Specially-abled Pets Day
- May 4: National Bird Day
- May 5: Mayday for Mutts; Cinco de Meow Day
- May 11: National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day; National Dog Mom Day
- May 14: International Chihuahua Appreciation Day
- May 20: National Rescue Dog Day
- May 23: World Turtle Day
June
Image source: charlesdeluvio
National Pet Preparedness Month
National Adopt a Cat Month
National Foster a Pet Month
National Microchipping Month
June 2-8: Pet Appreciation Week
June 17-21: Take Your Pet to Work Week
June 16-22: Animal Rights Awareness Week
- June 4: Hug Your Cat Day; International Corgi Day
- June 11: World Pet Memorial Day
- June 17: National Take Your Cat to Work Day
- June 19: National Dog Dad’s Day
- June 21: National Dog Party Day; National Take Your Dog to Work Day
- June 24: Cat World Domination Day
- June 29: World Day Against Pet Abandonment
July
National Lost Pet Prevention Month
National Pet Hydration Awareness Month
- July 1: National ID Your Pet Day
- July 10: National Kitten Day
- July 11: All-American Pet Photo Day
- July 15: National I Love Horses Day; National Pet Fire Safety Day
- July 16: World Snake Day
- July 21: National Craft for Your Local Shelters Day; World Dog Day
- July 26: National Dog Photography Day
- July 31: National Mutt Day
August
August 4-10: International Assistance Dog Week
- August 1: Dogust Universal Birthday for Shelter Dogs
- August 4: Assistance Dog Day
- August 8: International Cat Day
- August 10: National Spoil Your Dog Day
- August 14: World Lizard Day
- August 15: National Check the Chip Day
- August 17: National Black Cat Appreciation Day; International Homeless Animals Day
- August 22: National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day
- August 23: International Blind Dog Day
- August 26: National Dog Day
- August 28: Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day
- August 30: National Holistic Pet Day
September
Image source: Paul Hanaoka
Responsible Dog Ownership Month
Animal Pain Awareness Month
National Service Dog Month
National Pet Health Insurance Month
Happy Cat Month
Pet-Sitter Education Month
September 16-22: Adopt A Less-Adoptable-Pet Week
September 22-28: National Dog Week; National Deaf Pet Awareness Week
- September 1: Ginger Cat Appreciation Day
- September 8: National Iguana Awareness Day; National Pet Memorial Day; National Hug Your Hound Day; National Dog Walker Appreciation Day
- September 13: Pet Birth Defect Awareness Day
- September 17: National Pet Bird Day
- September 21: Puppy Mill Awareness Day; Responsible Dog Ownership Day
- September 23: Dogs in Politics Day
- September 26: Remember Me Thursday
- September 28: International Rabbit Day
October
Adopt a Shelter Dog Month
National Pet Wellness Month
National Animal Safety and Protection Month
National Pit Bull Awareness Month
October 1-7: National Walk Your Dog Week
October 3-9: Animal Welfare Week
October 13-19: National Veterinary Technician Week
- October 1: National Black Dog Day; National Fire Pup Day
- October 4: World Animal Day
- October 9: National Pet Obesity Awareness Day
- October 19: National Fetch Day
- October 21: National Reptile Awareness Day; National Pets for Veterans Day
- October 27: UK National Black Cat Day
- October 28: National Pit Bull Awareness Day
- October 29: National Cat Day
November
Adopt a Senior Pet Month
National Senior Pet Month
National Pet Cancer Awareness Month
Pet Diabetes Month
November 3-9: National Animal Shelter and Rescue Appreciation Week
- November 1: National Cook for Your Pets Day
- November 7: National Canine Lymphoma Awareness Day
- November 12: Fancy Rat & Mouse Day
December
Image source: Yerlin Matu
National Cat Lover’s Month
- December 2: National Mutt Day
- December 9: International Day of Veterinary Medicine
- December 10: International Animal Rights Day
FAQs
What’s the History of National Pet Day?
National Pet Day was founded in 2006 by Colleen Page, an animal welfare advocate and pet lifestyle expert striving to bring awareness to shelter animals and promote adoption.
Millions of dogs and cats enter US shelters every year. National Pet Day is a beautiful time to celebrate our existing pets but it’s also a reminder to encourage adoption. The national holiday started in the United States but is now celebrated by pet lovers worldwide.
What Are Traditions for National Pet Day?
There are many things to do on National Pet Day and there is no one right way to celebrate. Your celebration may consist of sharing a photo of your pet on social media, painting a portrait of your pet, or buying their favorite treats or a new toy.
Whether you stay home or go out, National Pet Day is a great time to get the whole family involved in creating new traditions.
What Should I Do on National Dog Day?
National Dog Day falls on August 26th and is a day to celebrate all dogs and the many ways they add to our lives. There are countless ways to spoil your pup on National Dog Day.
In addition to giving your dog a little extra TLC in the form of cuddles and snuggles, other popular ways to celebrate National Dog Day include giving your dog a massage, hosting a dog party, taking your dog to the beach, or having a pet photo shoot. If you want to help other dogs, you can volunteer at your local shelter or write your congressman asking to support the ban on puppy mills.
Is There a National Pet Month?
National Pet Day is April 11th but what if one day is not enough? Thankfully, we also have National Pet Month every May when you can celebrate your pet all month long! We love our pets year-round but May is a great reminder to celebrate the joy of the human-animal bond.