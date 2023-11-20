ADVERTISEMENT

Holidays are exciting to celebrate and they can also help raise awareness. But when you’re celebrating with family and friends, don’t forget to include your pets!

Whether furry, feathered, or scaly, our pets significantly brighten our lives in many ways and deserve recognition on pet holidays. We’ve compiled a list of pet holidays to celebrate including National Pet Day on April 11.

January

National Train Your Dog Month

Walk Your Dog Month/Walk Your Pet Month

Adopt a Rescued Bird Month

January 2: National Pet Travel Safety Day; Happy Mew Year for Cats Day

January 14: National Dress Up Your Pet Day

January 22: National Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day

January 24: Change a Pet’s Life Day

February

Adopt a Rescued Rabbit Month

National Pet Dental Health Month

Responsible Pet Owners Month

National Dog Training Education Month

National Cat Health Month

International Hoof Care Month

Spay and Neuter Awareness Month

February 7-14: Have a Heart for Chained Dogs Week

February 18-24: National Justice for Animals Week

February 2: National Hedgehog Day

February 3: National Golden Retriever Day; Doggy Date Night

February 14: Pet Theft Awareness Day

February 20: Love Your Pet Day

February 22: National Walking the Dog Day

February 23: National Dog Biscuit Day

February 27: World Spay Day

March

Adopt a Rescued Guinea Pig Month

National Pet Poison Prevention Month

March 3-9: National Professional Pet Sitters Week

March 17-23: National Animal Poison Prevention Week

March 1: National Pig Day; National Horse Protection Day

March 3: If Pets Had Thumbs Day

March 13: National K9 Veterans Day

March 14: UK Dog Theft Awareness Day

March 23: National Puppy Day; Cuddly Kitten Day

March 28: Respect Your Cat Day

April

Pet First Aid Awareness Month

Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month

Prevent Lyme Disease in Dogs Month

National Heartworm Awareness Month

National Frog Month

National Canine Fitness Month

Active Dog Month

April 1-7: International Pooper Scooper Week

April 7-13: National Dog Bite Prevention Week

April 14-20: Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week

April 17-23: National Pet ID Week

April 23-29: National Scoop the Poop Week

April 2: National Ferret Day

April 4: World Rat day; World Stray Animals Day

April 6: National Siamese Cat Day

April 8: National Dog Fight Awareness Day

April 10: National Hug Your Dog Day

April 11: National Pet Day ; Dog Therapy Appreciation Day

April 19: National Cat Lady Day

April 21: National Bulldogs Are Beautiful Day

April 23: National Lost Dog Awareness Day

April 24: International Guide Dog Day

April 26: National Kids and Pets Day; Hairball Awareness Day

April 27: World Veterinary Day; National Little Pampered Dog Day; Free Feral Cat Spay Day

April 28: National Pet Parents Day

April 30: National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day; National Therapy Animal Day; National Tabby Day

May

National Pet Month

National Chip Your Pet Month

Responsible Animal Guardian Month

National Service Dog Eye Examination Month

May 5-11: National Pet Week; Be Kind to Animals Week; Puppy Mill Action Week

May 6-12: Dog Anxiety Awareness Week

May 1: National Purebred Dog Day

May 3: National Specially-abled Pets Day

May 4: National Bird Day

May 5: Mayday for Mutts; Cinco de Meow Day

May 11: National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day; National Dog Mom Day

May 14: International Chihuahua Appreciation Day

May 20: National Rescue Dog Day

May 23: World Turtle Day

June

National Pet Preparedness Month

National Adopt a Cat Month

National Foster a Pet Month

National Microchipping Month

June 2-8: Pet Appreciation Week

June 17-21: Take Your Pet to Work Week

June 16-22: Animal Rights Awareness Week

June 4: Hug Your Cat Day; International Corgi Day

June 11: World Pet Memorial Day

June 17: National Take Your Cat to Work Day

June 19: National Dog Dad’s Day

June 21: National Dog Party Day; National Take Your Dog to Work Day

June 24: Cat World Domination Day

June 29: World Day Against Pet Abandonment

July

National Lost Pet Prevention Month

National Pet Hydration Awareness Month

July 1: National ID Your Pet Day

July 10: National Kitten Day

July 11: All-American Pet Photo Day

July 15: National I Love Horses Day; National Pet Fire Safety Day

July 16: World Snake Day

July 21: National Craft for Your Local Shelters Day; World Dog Day

July 26: National Dog Photography Day

July 31: National Mutt Day

August

August 4-10: International Assistance Dog Week

August 1: Dogust Universal Birthday for Shelter Dogs

August 4: Assistance Dog Day

August 8: International Cat Day

August 10: National Spoil Your Dog Day

August 14: World Lizard Day

August 15: National Check the Chip Day

August 17: National Black Cat Appreciation Day; International Homeless Animals Day

August 22: National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day

August 23: International Blind Dog Day

August 26: National Dog Day

August 28: Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day

August 30: National Holistic Pet Day

September

Responsible Dog Ownership Month

Animal Pain Awareness Month

National Service Dog Month

National Pet Health Insurance Month

Happy Cat Month

Pet-Sitter Education Month

September 16-22: Adopt A Less-Adoptable-Pet Week

September 22-28: National Dog Week; National Deaf Pet Awareness Week

September 1: Ginger Cat Appreciation Day

September 8: National Iguana Awareness Day; National Pet Memorial Day; National Hug Your Hound Day; National Dog Walker Appreciation Day

September 13: Pet Birth Defect Awareness Day

September 17: National Pet Bird Day

September 21: Puppy Mill Awareness Day; Responsible Dog Ownership Day

September 23: Dogs in Politics Day

September 26: Remember Me Thursday

September 28: International Rabbit Day

October

Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

National Pet Wellness Month

National Animal Safety and Protection Month

National Pit Bull Awareness Month

October 1-7: National Walk Your Dog Week

October 3-9: Animal Welfare Week

October 13-19: National Veterinary Technician Week

October 1: National Black Dog Day; National Fire Pup Day

October 4: World Animal Day

October 9: National Pet Obesity Awareness Day

October 19: National Fetch Day

October 21: National Reptile Awareness Day; National Pets for Veterans Day

October 27: UK National Black Cat Day

October 28: National Pit Bull Awareness Day

October 29: National Cat Day

November

Adopt a Senior Pet Month

National Senior Pet Month

National Pet Cancer Awareness Month

Pet Diabetes Month

November 3-9: National Animal Shelter and Rescue Appreciation Week

November 1: National Cook for Your Pets Day

November 7: National Canine Lymphoma Awareness Day

November 12: Fancy Rat & Mouse Day

December

National Cat Lover’s Month

December 2: National Mutt Day

December 9: International Day of Veterinary Medicine

December 10: International Animal Rights Day

FAQs

What’s the History of National Pet Day?

National Pet Day was founded in 2006 by Colleen Page, an animal welfare advocate and pet lifestyle expert striving to bring awareness to shelter animals and promote adoption.

Millions of dogs and cats enter US shelters every year. National Pet Day is a beautiful time to celebrate our existing pets but it’s also a reminder to encourage adoption. The national holiday started in the United States but is now celebrated by pet lovers worldwide.

What Are Traditions for National Pet Day?

There are many things to do on National Pet Day and there is no one right way to celebrate. Your celebration may consist of sharing a photo of your pet on social media, painting a portrait of your pet, or buying their favorite treats or a new toy.

Whether you stay home or go out, National Pet Day is a great time to get the whole family involved in creating new traditions.

What Should I Do on National Dog Day?

National Dog Day falls on August 26th and is a day to celebrate all dogs and the many ways they add to our lives. There are countless ways to spoil your pup on National Dog Day.

In addition to giving your dog a little extra TLC in the form of cuddles and snuggles, other popular ways to celebrate National Dog Day include giving your dog a massage, hosting a dog party, taking your dog to the beach, or having a pet photo shoot. If you want to help other dogs, you can volunteer at your local shelter or write your congressman asking to support the ban on puppy mills.

Is There a National Pet Month?

National Pet Day is April 11th but what if one day is not enough? Thankfully, we also have National Pet Month every May when you can celebrate your pet all month long! We love our pets year-round but May is a great reminder to celebrate the joy of the human-animal bond.