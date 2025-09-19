Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Only World Travelers Can Get A Perfect Score On This European Capitals Quiz
Ancient Colosseum in Rome with neon sign inviting to type European capitals as a knowledge challenge.
5
Quizzes
Curiosities

Only World Travelers Can Get A Perfect Score On This European Capitals Quiz

Open list comments 12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

12

ADVERTISEMENT

🚨Double Points Alert!🚨

Capital cities are usually the biggest and most famous cities in their countries, but that’s not always the case. Sometimes, the capital city is not a very popular tourist destination, so its name always slips your mind. Or the country is also a city, so the capital is… itself? Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Today, we’ll be looking at all European capitals. In this quiz, Europe’s borders are defined both geographically and politically, so don’t be surprised if you see a question about a country that doesn’t fit your typical “European” description.

Double-check the map and let’s go!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 50
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 50
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    12
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    12

    Julija B.

    Julija B.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I lead a fantastic team of trivia and quiz writers who churn out everything from pop culture and personality quizzes to general knowledge and the occasional oddly specific factoid. Sometimes, I drop a challenge for you myself. I'm especially into anything involving math or logic puzzles—basically, anything that makes your brain do a happy little dance, or gets you frustrated because you definitely should have gotten that right.

    Read less »
    Julija B.

    Julija B.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I lead a fantastic team of trivia and quiz writers who churn out everything from pop culture and personality quizzes to general knowledge and the occasional oddly specific factoid. Sometimes, I drop a challenge for you myself. I'm especially into anything involving math or logic puzzles—basically, anything that makes your brain do a happy little dance, or gets you frustrated because you definitely should have gotten that right.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kudos to the setters for allowing spelling variations for local and international versions of place names.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aniselibby avatar
    aniselibby
    aniselibby
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Enjoyed this and learnt a few new ones I've never heard of especially Podgorica

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    joepublique avatar
    Joe Publique
    Joe Publique
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just wow...you're joking right? The capital of the UK? OK, so....UK stands for the United Kingdom (the political union of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland), while "Britain" often refers to the island of Great Britain, which comprises England, Scotland, and Wales. Therefore, the UK includes Great Britain and Northern Ireland, making it the political entity, and Great Britain refers to the largest island. Thus, Wales, England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland all have their own capital cities....

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kudos to the setters for allowing spelling variations for local and international versions of place names.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aniselibby avatar
    aniselibby
    aniselibby
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get paid over $220 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. the potential with this is endless..., COPY HERE➤➤ L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Enjoyed this and learnt a few new ones I've never heard of especially Podgorica

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    joepublique avatar
    Joe Publique
    Joe Publique
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just wow...you're joking right? The capital of the UK? OK, so....UK stands for the United Kingdom (the political union of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland), while "Britain" often refers to the island of Great Britain, which comprises England, Scotland, and Wales. Therefore, the UK includes Great Britain and Northern Ireland, making it the political entity, and Great Britain refers to the largest island. Thus, Wales, England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland all have their own capital cities....

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT