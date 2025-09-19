Only World Travelers Can Get A Perfect Score On This European Capitals Quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

Capital cities are usually the biggest and most famous cities in their countries, but that’s not always the case. Sometimes, the capital city is not a very popular tourist destination, so its name always slips your mind. Or the country is also a city, so the capital is… itself? Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Today, we’ll be looking at all European capitals. In this quiz, Europe’s borders are defined both geographically and politically, so don’t be surprised if you see a question about a country that doesn’t fit your typical “European” description.

Double-check the map and let’s go!

