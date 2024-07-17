Pregnant Wife Feels Husband Is A Jerk For Refusing To Let Her Name Their Baby "John Doe"

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone wants their baby to have a unique name and stand out from the crowd. Names have the power to shape how other people see us and how we view ourselves. So it makes sense that parents would want to pick something really great.

Some people go too far with the freedom they have to decide what their baby will be called. These starry-eyed folks get lost in creativity and forget that the poor kid has to go their whole life with that name. This mom-to-be also fell into that trap, and it caused a big fight with her husband.

There’s no denying that there has been a big culture shift in the last 50 years, and people are slowly moving towards giving their kids more unique names. Parents get creative with either the spelling of the words or create a hybrid version from terms they like. In this particular case, the pregnant woman wasn’t planning on giving her son an odd first name. She just wanted to honor her deceased grandfather, John.

Unfortunately, that simple name, when combined with the baby’s surname, would leave him with the title of “John Doe.” These two words are extremely well known because they’re used as a placeholder for pretty much any anonymous man. When governments want to withhold someone’s name, courts want to refer to a hypothetical person, or police are talking about an unidentified victim, John Doe is the name they use.

The poster explained that his surname was often joked about when he was younger. Although he didn’t have much of an issue with people making fun of him, he was worried about the effect that such a name and surname could have on his son. He mentioned that it might affect his job prospects and that nobody would believe that was the kid’s real name.

His concerns aren’t unfounded because studies have found that common and less unique names are preferred during the hiring process. Unusual names connote less desirable characteristics and are less likely to be hired. So, it seems like the dad’s concerns were justified when he said that people would have an intense reaction to the kid’s moniker.

Hidden and unconscious biases related to people’s names can cause problems in their personal and professional lives. For example, a study found that people with names that are easier to pronounce are viewed as more trustworthy, and the reverse is true as well. It’s shocking to imagine that a name can hold so much power, but that’s also why they’re so important.

As Quartz stated, “It’s understandable that parents get nervous about picking a name: Our names send a signal to the world about who we are.” That’s why folks need to really think about the full name they’re bequeathing on their kids and how other people may react to it. The child is, after all, going to have to deal with it for the rest of their lives.

The poster’s wife felt that he was a jerk for making such a fuss about their baby’s name and that he was exaggerating the issue. But a British study of 3,000 parents found that 1 in 5 of them regretted the unusual name they picked for the child. Around 15% said that their kid’s first name has been the cause of amusement among their friends and family.

Parents have a lot of responsibility to name their children well. This post shows that even if a kid’s first name is great, their surname might cause problems. That’s why if one partner vetoes the decision, maybe it’s time to move on to the next idea without question.

What do you think about the name “John Doe”? Do you have any creative alternative suggestions for the kid’s name?

Netizens offered sensible suggestions, saying that the family should switch to the wife’s maiden name, which would solve the problem of the kid being called John Doe

