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It’s a pretty good time to be a mythology fan. It’s also a fandom that literally stretches across thousands of years. So we’ve assembled some of the best mythology memes from across the internet for your viewing enjoyment.

One can hope that our ancestors, once the language barrier was jumped, could have enjoyed them as well. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the ones that represent your favorite cosmology and be sure to leave your own thoughts and ideas in the comments down below.

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#1

The

A mythology meme featuring a user asking about chimpanzees mastering fire, referencing Prometheus myth.

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    #2

    Our Poor Boys Deserve Better! 😔

    A mythology meme featuring Hades and Lucifer from SpongeBob, discussing being hated for their jobs.

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    #3

    Bro, Why?

    A humorous text post about a solar eclipse and Apollo and Artemis from mythology memes.

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    Mythology has been sitting around for thousands of years, so it makes total sense that people would eventually decide to turn it into internet comedy gold. Ancient stories are basically the original drama, full of gods with wild tempers, monsters with unclear motivations, and heroes who make questionable choices, so it's no surprise that a modern audience raised on chaotic group chats and reality TV would instantly click with them.

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    Mythology memes work so well because they take something that used to feel distant and academic, something you might have only encountered in a dusty textbook, and make it feel like it happened last week to someone's cousin.
    #4

    Don't!

    Distracted boyfriend meme, featuring a man turning into stone by looking at Medusa, representing mythology memes.

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    #5

    A Reminder For Everyone

    A person with intense eyes, asserting that Greek mythology is about favorite war criminals, not good people in mythology memes.

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    #6

    Just Sharing On Image

    A mythology meme featuring a review of the movie Troy (2004) stating, i draw the line at achilles being straight.

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    6points
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    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most of the ancient greek men were bi.

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    Part of the appeal is just how relatable these ancient characters turn out to be once you strip away the togas and lightning bolts. Zeus turning into various animals to avoid responsibility, Loki causing problems purely because he's bored, Persephone quietly running an entire underworld staff meeting, these are the same personality types you already know from your own life.

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    #7

    Who's A Good Boy?

    A mythology meme depicting Cerberus as a three-headed white puppy guarding a wooden fence hole.

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    6points
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    #8

    Do We All Agree On This?

    Hilarious mythology memes depicting Medusa and a man saying 'I know this, and I love you,' a top-tier mythology meme.

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    #9

    Bit Of A Dilemma There

    A man with a confused expression, depicting Hermes, caught in a dilemma between a traveler and a thief in mythology memes.

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    5points
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    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It all depends on who makes the best offering.

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    Greek, Norse, and Egyptian mythology in particular have become meme powerhouses because their stories are so richly detailed and full of interpersonal drama that they practically write their own punchlines. There's also something satisfying about the format clash. A meme is short, snappy, and built for a five second attention span, while myths were originally meant to be told slowly around a fire or through generations of oral tradition.

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    #10

    The Odyssey From A Time Non-Linear Perspective

    A mythology meme featuring Odysseus and a sailor discussing the meaning of odyssey, with an ancient ship mosaic.

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    5points
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    #11

    What Are Your Thoughts On This?

    A mythology meme featuring Disney's depiction of Zeus and Hera, commenting on Zeus as a family man.

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    5points
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    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    H, he was loving .. every woman he came close to. Lots of family.

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    #12

    They Just Get Bored Sometimes, Ya Know?

    A Twitter screenshot showing a tweet about Greek gods needing attention, generating mythology memes humor.

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    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The gods need to be fed daily.

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    Squishing a centuries old saga into a single caption over a screenshot creates a kind of comedic whiplash that people find irresistible. It's the humor of scale, taking something enormous and cosmic and reducing it down to the size of a text message.
    #13

    Hello! I Made This Comic. :)

    A four-panel comic showing Pandora unboxing her box for a YouTube channel, revealing a swarm of creatures in mythology memes.

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    #14

    Wow!

    A fallen tree in a forest covered in moss resembles a dragon or mythical creature. This is a mythology meme.

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    #15

    Parents Playing Favorites

    A mythology meme showing Zeus preparing breakfast for Athena (a teddy bear pancake) and Ares (a hole in bread).

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    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that’s why he has such a chip on his shoulder.

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    Mythology also gives meme makers an entire multiverse of source material to pull from. Between Greek, Roman, Norse, Egyptian, Hindu, Japanese, Mesoamerican, and countless other traditions, there's an almost endless supply of gods, monsters, and legends that most people have at least a passing familiarity with thanks to school, movies, and games.

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    #16

    The Odyssey Trailer - What Kind Of Atrocity Is This Helmet!?

    A close-up of a person in a dark, ornate Greek-style helmet and armor, suitable for mythology memes.

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    #17

    I'll Just Plop This Picture Here

    A mythology meme with two dogs labeled Zeus and Hera reacting to news about a demigod.

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    #18

    Hollywood In A Nutshell:

    SpongeBob characters in a mythology meme discussing Greek Mythology adaptations with Hades as the villain.

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    Pop culture has kept a lot of these stories alive in the public consciousness too. Franchises built around Norse gods or Greek heroes have made mythology cool again for a new generation, and that familiarity becomes the perfect setup for a joke. You don't need to explain who Hades is anymore, you can just get straight to the bit.
    #19

    Have We Been Visited By Odin?

    A gray cat with one eye looking at the camera, conveying a sense of mythology or mystery.

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    #20

    The Creativity Is Off The Charts, I Tell You!

    A mythology meme featuring the Matrix red/blue pill choice with Valhalla and Ragnarok, referencing popular mythology themes.

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    #21

    So That’s What Happened To The Titanic Sub

    A mythology meme tweet about sacrificing billionaires to appease Poseidon, with news of a tech billionaire's yacht sinking.

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    Another reason these memes hit so well is the built in irony of applying modern logic to ancient chaos. Imagining how a group chat between Mount Olympus residents might look, or picturing Anubis just trying to get through a normal workday while judging souls, taps into a very current comedic sensibility that loves imagining historical or mythical figures dealing with painfully ordinary modern problems. It's the same energy that makes memes about medieval peasants or ancient philosophers so popular, humanizing figures who otherwise seem larger than life.
    #22

    I Can See It

    A mythology meme tweet speculating that Jack Black is actually Dionysus, accompanied by a picture of Jack Black looking excited.

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    #23

    Great Artemis, Goddess Of The Moon

    A mythology meme showing Zeus and Poseidon talking about ruling, while Artemis declares running around Greece with lesbians.

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    #24

    *insert Sweet Home Alabama*

    Hercules meme showing his happy reaction to Zeus and Hera in a film, then a shocked reaction reading actual mythology.

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    There's also a comforting universality to mythology that makes it perfect meme fodder. Nearly every culture on Earth developed its own set of myths to explain the unexplainable, so there's a shared human instinct behind all of it. That means mythology memes don't just appeal to niche history buffs, they appeal to anyone who has ever wondered why the sun rises or why bad things happen to good people.

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    #25

    A popular internet personality looking confused, with text about Hades in mythology memes.

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    #26

    A mythology meme featuring Loki pregnant, illustrating mythical pregnancies.

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    #27

    Who Wore It Better?

    A split image meme shows Greek culture as a unique green outfit, while Romans are shown wearing a similar but less striking outfit. This is a mythology meme.

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    The jokes tap into something ancient and communal, even if the punchline is delivered through a screenshot of a cartoon meme format. At the end of the day, mythology memes thrive because they merge the timeless with the immediate. They take stories that have survived thousands of years of retelling and give them one more form to live in, proving that whether you're carving symbols into stone or posting a meme at midnight, humans have always needed a way to laugh at the gods.
    #28

    A Man Can Dream, But Alas

    A four-panel comic showing movie directors struggling to create Greek mythology movies without using Hades or Ares as villains.

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    #29

    Nice Meme

    A mythology meme depicting a woman looking shocked at a man holding a golden lyre-shaped object in a cave.

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    #30

    Greek Mythology Sirens Are Not Talked About Enough

    A mythology meme comparing sirens in western media with sirens in Greek mythology.

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    #31

    Guys, He Was A Sun Eating Monster

    Engaging mythology memes with a cute dog and a scary monster, representing Fenrir, a top-tier mythology meme.

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    #32

    “They Wore Socks With Sandals”

    Mythology memes tweet discussing Vikings with a student and a person correcting historical facts, a top-tier mythology meme.

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    #33

    The Irony

    Clever mythology memes showing Jesus with long hair responding to Catholic school rules, a top-tier mythology meme.

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    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And, even though he was an Arab, he was white. Yeah.

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    #34

    Narcissus

    Funny mythology memes featuring Narcissus and two nymphs, a top-tier mythology meme.

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    #35

    Stumbled Across This Gem

    A mythology meme comic strip featuring Atlas being invited to the Olympics but unable to join because he is holding up the world.

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    #36

    A Huge Blow For The Anime And Gaming Industry

    Mythology meme showing a tombstone that reads 'HERE LIES ALMOST EVERY GOD FROM NOMADIC TRIBES BECAUSE THEY HAD AN ORAL TRADITION...'

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    2points
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    #37

    Real

    Mr. Incredible meme comparing Chinese and Greek mythology, showing women in kingdoms.

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    #38

    Imagine My Surprise

    Gaston and Belle meme about Greek mythology fans reading The Myth of Sisyphus.

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    #39

    Egyptin Myths In Five Words

    An image of Set, an Egyptian deity, with text about Egyptian mythology memes.

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    #40

    This Meme Is Perfect. No Parts Need Replacing

    Mythology meme featuring a man saying 'show me the ship of Theseus' next to images of the legendary ship.

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    #41

    Rip

    Mythology meme showing Panik and Kalm reactions to Hermes approaching, then Panik again.

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    #42

    Much Help. Such Wow

    A two-panel mythology meme showing mortals begging gods for help, and the Greek Pantheon offering transformations.

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    #43

    A Meme I Made

    Homer Simpson standing on barrels, labeled Loki, celebrating as the cause of problems, a Norse mythology meme.

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    #44

    The "Kirke" Version Of This Meme

    A classic painting of a woman with speech bubbles, creating mythology memes humor about a name.

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    #45

    Thor vs. Jörmungandr

    A split image meme of Thor vs Jormungandr in mythology memes, showing expectation versus reality.

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    #46

    What Are This Sub's Thoughts On Good-Boyification?

    A mythology meme comparing ancient mythological canines like Cerberus and Fenrir with their modern media depictions.

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    #47

    I've Nothing Else To Say, Discuss Revenge If U Wanna Ig

    Greek mythology meme comparing a thick book titled 'the greek mythology' to a thin one when revenge isn't involved.

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    #48

    I Keep Making Medea Memes

    A Drake meme template as a mythology meme, showing preference for Medea and friends over The Argonautica.

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    #49

    Athena Wise Odysseus Pet Liar

    A social media post mythology meme appreciating Athena and Odysseus, calling Odysseus her pet liar.

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    #50

    (Night Hag Meme)

    A dark, grotesque mythology meme creature sits on a sleeping woman, captioned My cat disrupting my breathing.

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    #51

    Oop-

    A Minecraft-style image showing a cat hugging a pig, labeled Achilles and Patroclus, a mythology memes humor.

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    #52

    My Humor Is So Stupid That I Laughed At This:

    A meme with a Kronos dialogue about betrayal, generating mythology memes humor.

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