My Reflections On An Art Plein Air At The Dnipro Botanical Garden

My journey to the Dnipro Botanical Garden was far more than an artistic retreat—it became a profound meditation on resilience, nature, and the enduring bond between land and soul. Dnipro, a city close to the frontlines, pulses with a quiet defiance. Life, art, and hope continue to bloom there, even in the shadow of uncertainty.

As I unfolded my easel in the heart of the garden, I felt surrounded by a living history. The rustling leaves seemed to whisper stories, while the sky mirrored the day’s shifting emotions—bright and serene one moment, heavy with unspoken weight the next. There’s something deeply sacred about painting outdoors in such a place, where every breeze carries memory and meaning.

Image credits: art_oleksandra_malyshko

To me, painting is more than capturing a scene—it’s a conversation with the land. Each brushstroke in oil on canvas is a response to the energies around me. I study how the landscape breathes and shifts, and I try to echo its voice through color and form.

Though my paintings have found homes far and wide—especially in the United States, where many collectors appreciate my unique approach—the soul of my work remains rooted in Ukraine. The wide skies, the textured fields, the ever-changing light of my homeland: they are my lifelong muse. I’ve found that musicians, writers, and other creatives are often drawn to my work, perhaps sensing the silent rhythm of nature I try to convey.

Image credits: art_oleksandra_malyshko

Art knows no borders, but it always carries the essence of its origin. My goal is to preserve and share the quiet strength and fragile beauty of my land through my work, allowing even distant hearts to feel its presence.

I welcome conversation and connection. If my art speaks to you, I invite you to find me on Instagram or Facebook—I’d be honored to share more of my world with you.

Image credits: art_oleksandra_malyshko