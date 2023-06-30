All my life I have been carefully examining the world around me and seeing how reality, history, and magic are intertwined in it. Dragons look at us through the eyes of modern reptiles and flap with butterfly wings. Mysterious turquoise creatures live in the depths of the sea. Beetles, which seem to us as small dark dots, near shimmer with all colors and amaze with their structure. I mix various visual techniques to share the beauty I see through accessories. Bags and jewelry can combine the eccentricity of the art object and functionality, so you can carry it with you everywhere, and not leave it gathering dust on the shelf:) Each design I carry out myself from sketches to finished items, which often become gifts for dragon and nature lovers, and creative people. And for someone, such a handbag or brooch can be a talisman or a dream come true!

Olga, artist and accessories designer.

Chinese Dragon Beads Embroidery Bag Detail

Haku Dragon Beaded Brooch

Chinese Dragon Beads Embroidery Velvet Clutch Bag

Turquoise Octopus Felt Crossbody Purse With Beaded Tentacles

Machaon In Spring Colors Velvet Clutch Bag

Fantasy Dragon Backpack On Person

Iguana Felt Backpack In Black

Fantasy Winged Octopus Violet Circle Bag

Chinese Dragon Velvet Phone Bag

Gothic Stain Glass Window Beaded Suede Bag

Dragon-Butterfly 3D Embroidery Brooch

Steampunk Dragon Beaded Velvet Clutch Box

Many Eye Beetle Beaded Velvet Bag In Boho Style

Hawk Moth 3D Dragon Brooch With Bead Embroidery

Golden Dragon On Velvet Heart Beaded Brooch

Sea Turtle Mother Of Pearl Embroidery Bag With Wooden Frame

Turquoise Stingray Funky Felt Bag With Mother-Of-Pearl Embroidery

Turquoise Beetle Velvet Beaded Bag In Boho Style

Rainbow Beetle Fuchsia Velvet Mini Bag

Magic Dragonfly Beaded Velvet Clutch Bag

Storm Dragon Wing Beaded Brooch

Winged Skull In Magic Colors Circle Crossbody Felt Bag

Purple Blue Butterfly Beaded Magic Brooch

Rose Crown Golden Embroidery Burgundy Velvet Bag

Knight On Horse Beaded Bag In British Style

1 Pound Coin Dragon Circle Patchwork Beaded Bag In British Style

Unicorn And Thistle Bead Embroidery Velvet Bag With Tassels

Chinese Dragon Beaded Brooch

3D Iguana Felted Tote Bag With Beads Embroidery

Awesome Iguana Felt Shopper Bag Detail

Iguana Felted Backpack In Grey

Koi Fish Cute Beaded Micro Bag

Floral Butterfly Hand-Painted And Embroidered Linen Purse

Floral Bee Hand-Painted And Beaded Summer Bag

Turquoise Butterfly Velvet Beaded Bag With Tassel

Bumblebee Linen Beaded Bag In Boho Style

Butterfly In Herbs Embroidery Linen Summer Bag

Golden Stage Beetle Beaded Textile Mini Bag

Amber Lion Portrait Beaded Evening Bag With Your Initials

Dragon Moon Beaded Leather Circle Bag

