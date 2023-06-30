All my life I have been carefully examining the world around me and seeing how reality, history, and magic are intertwined in it. Dragons look at us through the eyes of modern reptiles and flap with butterfly wings. Mysterious turquoise creatures live in the depths of the sea. Beetles, which seem to us as small dark dots, near shimmer with all colors and amaze with their structure. I mix various visual techniques to share the beauty I see through accessories. Bags and jewelry can combine the eccentricity of the art object and functionality, so you can carry it with you everywhere, and not leave it gathering dust on the shelf:) Each design I carry out myself from sketches to finished items, which often become gifts for dragon and nature lovers, and creative people. And for someone, such a handbag or brooch can be a talisman or a dream come true!

Olga, artist and accessories designer.

More info: inspireuplift.com