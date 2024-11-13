ADVERTISEMENT

I made these icons in the Byzantine technique. I used tempera emulsion and pure pigments. The icons are painted on linden wood and the background is covered with gold leaf.

More info: icoanele.ro

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Last Painted Icons (4 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
MariusI
Add photo comments
POST
#2

My Last Painted Icons (4 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
MariusI
Add photo comments
POST
#3

My Last Painted Icons (4 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
MariusI
Add photo comments
POST
#4

My Last Painted Icons (4 Pics)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
MariusI
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!