My First Drawings On Procreate (5 Pics)

I’ve been glued to a sketchbook since forever, but high-school me was deep in vampire anime. Every margin had the classic “big eye, pointy nose, gravity-defying hair” combo—basically my own DIY manga series scribbled during math class.

College brought new obsessions, and I started chasing realism. Faces replaced fangs: thicker lines gave way to subtle shading, and I swapped Copic markers for charcoal. Friends noticed, asked for portraits, and suddenly birthdays meant handing over graphite versions of their selfies.

Then I got my first iPad and Procreate. Pressure-sensitive brushes let me mix the bold outlines of anime with the softness of traditional portraits. I’ve since drawn everyone from childhood buddies to random Instagram influencers and Pinterest people.

Below is a quick gallery of those digital faces. Please don't judge too much, these were my first drawings.

Car ride

Car ride

Mirror

Mirror

Don’t smoke

Don't smoke

You’re too close

Share icon

Dancer

Dancer