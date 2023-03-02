Cross-stitch is a type of needlework known to us since ancient times. Even primitive people used a similar sewing technique in the manufacture of clothes, but then it was used not for the purpose of decoration, but to obtain durable and easy-to-work seams. Thus, the date of the emergence of embroidery can be called the time when ancient people began to sew their own clothes.

But over time, embroidery began to be used for decorative purposes.

In each country, embroidery developed in its own way. Each nation depicted its own concept of beauty in embroidery.

Currently, the development of one of the oldest arts that has survived to this day continues. Many craftswomen continue the work of their ancestors, not forgetting old traditions and creating new ones.

I have loved this kind of art for a long time. I was also captivated by the process of making cross-stitch patterns. In this article, I want to show my results. More detailed information about each scheme can be obtained by clicking on the link. Thank you for your attention!

More info: inspireuplift.com