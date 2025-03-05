My Cross-Stitch Patterns And A Bit Of Humor (25 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hey Pandas! I am a digital cross-stitch pattern designer. Did you know that according to research, cross-stitching helps reduce stress and anxiety? When you sit with a needle in hand and focus on each stitch, your brain shifts from “Oh no, tomorrow is Monday!” to “What a beautiful flower this is!” It’s like meditation but with the chance of ending up with a lovely finished project.

Cross-stitching is not only a creative outlet but also a real workout for your fingers. Every movement of the needle helps develop fine motor skills. Soon you’ll be able to not only cross-stitch but also tie your shoelaces with your eyes closed!

Today, I want to share some of my projects. Thanks for your attention!

More info: ballwool.com