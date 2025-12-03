Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Traded My Paintbrush For A Steering Wheel And Set Off On An Art Road Trip
I Traded My Paintbrush For A Steering Wheel And Set Off On An Art Road Trip

lisapainting Lisa D'Amico PhD
I stepped out of my art studio and onto the road, not just to travel, but to reconnect and rediscover my purpose as an artist. What began as a drive through Florida’s cultural landscape became a path of unexpected lessons and artistic growth. Each stop offered its own creative dialogue, enriching my understanding and inspiring the direction of my future artwork.

My journey began at the Cornell Art Museum, where contemporary innovation merges seamlessly with historic character. Visiting reaffirmed my commitment to creating work that resonates deeply with my viewers across time and place. Next at the Broward Art Guild Gallery, I found a talented community whose complex and inventive spirits encouraged me to stretch my own artistic boundaries.

From there, I continued to Wilton Art Works, a welcoming and intimate space rooted in inclusivity and expressive freedom. The conversations and connections formed within its walls deepened my belief in art as a powerful bridge between people. Visiting the NSU Art Museum marked a significant milestone; its world-class exhibitions and educational reach opened my artistic mind to a broader cultural context and reminded me of the importance of learning at any stage.

My time at the Coral Springs Museum of Art offered another meaningful experience due to its supportive environment that uplifts artists at every stage of their careers across a broad spectrum of mediums. The historic Bonnet House Museum with its blend of art, nature, and architecture provided a deeply resonant backdrop, one that mirrored the themes of preservation and storytelling that inspire my own practice.

My final stop, Arts United Florida, strengthened my commitment to championing complex artistic perspectives. Their mission to empower creators across all fields reflects my belief in community and the supportive impact of the arts.

Together, these six incredible spaces inspired my artistic evolution; a time shaped by discovery, connection, and the enduring belief that artists’ visual voices have the power to enrich every community they touch. Now I need to return to my art studio and use my talents to shape the stories, hues, and emotions I’ve gathered along the way.

I am truly grateful to everyone who welcomed me and generously shared their time and insights. I'll go another art road trip soon and I hope you'll follow me as my next journey unfolds.

More info: lisadamico.net

    Lisa D'Amico PhD

    Lisa D'Amico PhD

    Author, Community member

    Artist, Curator and Educator.

    Lisa D'Amico PhD

    Lisa D'Amico PhD

    Author, Community member

    Artist, Curator and Educator.

    ADVERTISEMENT