I was rummaging through my drawer to find my maths book but I ended up finding these instead, hope you like them! (Also most of these are from my My Hero Academia phase)

#1

Gojo Satoru From Jujutsu Kaisen

#2

Power And Denji From Chainsaw Man

#3

Itadori Yuji/ Sukuna From Jujutsu Kaisen

#4

Shoto Todoroki From My Hero Academia

#5

Izuku Midorya From My Hero Academia

#6

Izuku Midorya From My Hero Academia

#7

Girls Of Class 1-A (My Hero Academia)

#8

Class 1-A From My Hero Academia

#9

Himiko Toga From My Hero Academia

