My Anime-Inspired Drawings I Did Last Year And This Year (9 Pics)
I was rummaging through my drawer to find my maths book but I ended up finding these instead, hope you like them! (Also most of these are from my My Hero Academia phase)
This post may include affiliate links.
#1
Gojo Satoru From Jujutsu Kaisen
#2
Power And Denji From Chainsaw Man
#3
Itadori Yuji/ Sukuna From Jujutsu Kaisen
#4
Shoto Todoroki From My Hero Academia
#5
Izuku Midorya From My Hero Academia
#6
Izuku Midorya From My Hero Academia
#7
Girls Of Class 1-A (My Hero Academia)
#8
Class 1-A From My Hero Academia
#9
Himiko Toga From My Hero Academia
Related on Bored Panda