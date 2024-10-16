ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, guys! These watercolors are some of my new works, created to take a break from digital art and break free from a depressive creative block. I’m exploring new styles and techniques while trying not to judge the results too harshly. I would love any feedback, comments, suggestions, and inspiration. I have prints available on Instagram and would appreciate a follow and your engagement.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My 6 Watercolor Artworks

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Talis Matreshka
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    My 6 Watercolor Artworks

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Talis Matreshka
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    My 6 Watercolor Artworks

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Talis Matreshka
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    My 6 Watercolor Artworks

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Talis Matreshka
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    My 6 Watercolor Artworks

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Talis Matreshka
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    My 6 Watercolor Artworks

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Talis Matreshka
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!