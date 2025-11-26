My 4-Night Kasauli Escape: A Personal Travelogue With Two Very Different Stays

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasauli wasn’t even the plan.

The original idea was to escape the Manali cold for a bit (yes, ironic) and find a quiet place to finish a couple of blog drafts. But, as usual, I ended up overpacking, under-planning, and spontaneously driving toward Kasauli because “Google Maps said 5 hours.” (Pro tip: Google Maps lies. Account for breaks. Lots of breaks.)

Read a detailed guide on Kasauli that I have written on my blog.

Night 1 & 2 — Rosetum, Kasauli

I reached Rosetum just around sunset after missing the property’s turn… twice. I swear Kasauli has a talent for hiding its hotels behind pine trees like they’re in witness protection.

Rosetum was my home for the first two nights. I booked a Jacuzzi room because—well—peer pressure from Instagram. But hey, no regrets. The room was spacious, the view was calming, and the Jacuzzi… oh, the Jacuzzi. It worked so well that I actually forgot to switch it off once and almost created my own artificial waterfall. (Travel Tip: Don’t leave a running Jacuzzi unattended unless you want housekeeping to hate you.)

The food was decent, the staff polite, and the atmosphere peaceful. But something about it felt… resort-ish. The kind of place where families come to celebrate anniversaries or scold kids into finishing their parathas. I enjoyed my time, but my soul was craving something more intimate, more homely, more Kasauli.

I thought two nights at Rosetum would be enough to “see everything in Kasauli.” But it didn’t happen that way.

There are way too many quiet trails, sunset points, and random viewpoints you’ll accidentally discover when you take the wrong turn.

For instance, I ended up hiking a path behind the resort, thinking it was the way to the main road. It wasn’t. It was a shortcut to a very angry monkey who clearly wasn’t thrilled to see me trespassing on his morning routine.

Night 3 & 4 — The Seclude Kasauli

Then came the highlight of the trip: Seclude Kasauli.

I knew it would be different, but I didn’t expect it to hit me with that boutique-villa, cozy-homestay vibe instantly.

The moment I entered, it felt like walking into someone’s thoughtfully designed mountain home rather than a “property.” Warm lighting, old-school wooden interiors, quiet corners, and the kind of balcony where you could easily spend three hours doing absolutely nothing and still call it “productive.”

On my first evening, I sat outside sipping chai and listening to birds—yes, actual birds, not Instagram reels pretending to sound like birds—and felt an immediate shift. Rosetum was comfort. But Seclude was character.

I assumed Kasauli weather would be “pleasant.”

It wasn’t.

It was 6°C at night. And guess who packed only one jacket?

(Travel Tip: Never trust hill station weather. It behaves like an ex—unpredictable and slightly rude.)

The food at Seclude

The chef cooked like he was feeding a relative who had traveled far. Every meal genuinely felt like home-cooked mountain food—nothing pretentious, just flavorful and comforting.

I had one of the best parathas of my life here. Even the chai tasted like it had a personality

And the views, oh the views

The morning light at Seclude hits differently. I woke up early one day just to sit by the window. No reels, no photos—just me and that soft golden light spreading slowly through the hills. One of those rare moments when the mountains remind you to just calm down and breathe.

Comparing Rosetum & Seclude (unfiltered opinion)

Rosetum was great. Professional. Comfortable. Convenient.

But Seclude…

Seclude felt like a story. A place where every corner was intentionally designed. A stay that makes you slow down and observe the little things—a sunbeam, a creaking wooden floor, the smell of breakfast drifting in.

If Rosetum was a hotel stay, Seclude was an experience.

On my last morning, I decided to take a walk toward the heritage market, thinking it would be a quiet, charming morning stroll.

Turns out, the monkeys there have PhDs in pickpocketing.

One of them literally tried to snatch my packet of chips from inside my jacket.

(Travel Tip: Never open chips in Kasauli unless you’re ready to negotiate with monkeys like a UN peacekeeper.)