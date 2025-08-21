“Mutant Deer” Spotted With Eerie Flesh Bubbles Increases Fear Of An Animal Outbreak In The US

ADVERTISEMENT

People in certain parts of the U.S. are stumbling upon deer that seem like they come straight from a horror movie.

Concerned (and startled) residents have reportedly been sharing pictures of what’s being dubbed as the “mutant deer” online.

“It always starts with animals, then we’re next. Be prepared for the live version of resident evil,” one commented online.

Pictures of what's being dubbed the "mutant deer" have been circulating online.

From “Frankenstein rabbits” to “zombie squirrels” and now “mutant deer,” these animals look like they wandered straight out of a horror film.

From "Frankenstein rabbits" to "zombie squirrels" and now "mutant deer," these animals look like they wandered straight out of a horror film.

Image credits: Nejc Košir / Pexels

Deer were always the loveable, harmless stars of childhood fairytales.

But now, pictures circulating online have captured these woodland creatures with fleshy bubbles across their body, making them look like they could be the story’s villain.

Image credits: Jakeymakeme / Reddit

Residents living in New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin have been spotting deer with wart-like growths on their bodies.

“Not sure what’s wrong with her or how we can help. Gunshot wound? Tumor? Fireworks? Prion disease? Don’t know what to do,” one wrote on Reddit.

Another asked, “What’s wrong with this deer?”

From “Frankenstein rabbits” to “zombie squirrels” to “mutant deer,” these animals look like they wandered straight out of a horror film

Image credits: Jakeymakeme / Reddit

Deer are not the only backyard beasts to recently spook residents.

The so-called “Frankenstein rabbits” and “zombie squirrels” have also been spotted with similar warty growths, consequently leaving residents alarmed by their appearance.

“Sounds like the same thing those rabbits got,” one commented as pictures of the deer spread online.

“I think we can safely say the alien ship is on its way,” one commented online

Image credits: povertybayhunt / X

“If this somehow turns into a zombie apocalypse–I’m prepared,” one said.

Another wrote, “So far on the 2025 bingo card. Mutant deer, mutant squirrels, neon blue pig, tarantula migration, house fire.”

One wrote, “This is the kind of stuff you see in zombie movie intros where they say that it started out slowly.”

These growths are fibromas, also referred to as cutaneous fibromas, fibromatosis, or deer warts

Image credits: PetnurseSue / X

These odd growths are fibromas, caused by poxviruses and papilloma viruses, which are specific to wildlife species.

Fibromas, also referred to as cutaneous fibromas, fibromatosis, or deer warts, are fleshy, wart-like growths that can develop on any part of the animal’s body. But they are usually found on the face, neck, and forelegs.

Image credits: Difficult_Cat1110 / Reddit

These warty growths can vary in texture (smooth or rough) and in size (though most are just a few centimeters in diameter).

“They can range from the size of a pea, maybe to the size of a grape. Sometimes, they can get even bigger than that,” Dr. Kristin Mansfield told FOX 13.

Fibromas affect not just deer but even rabbits and squirrels.

These odd-looking growths can vary in size and texture

Image credits: cheez-monster / Reddit

In deer, they are most often seen in white-tailed and mule deer across the U.S., with moose occasionally affected too.

The viruses usually spread when deer come into contact with each other, especially if there are small cuts or scrapes in the skin, something that can happen easily when they rub against the same trees or brush.

“Just like the human warts, they come from direct contact,” Dr. Manfield explained.

“Maybe sharing the same rubbing post, maybe congregating where people are feeding them, and they’re in close contact.”

Image credits: MarieMacKinnon / X

Males tend to develop fibromas more often, likely because their frequent fighting makes them more vulnerable.

On top of that, biting insects like mosquitoes and ticks can also carry and spread the virus from one deer to another.

Hence, deer are most likely to contract the virus in seasons where these bugs are most active, like summer and autumn.

Image credits: Lauren Capece

It is advised to leave impacted deer in the wild alone, as there is no applicable treatment for deer fibroma. Moreover, fibromas do not negatively impact the animal’s health in most cases.

For deer in captivity, carers can consult veterinarians about whether it’s necessary or possible to surgically remove the wart-like growth.

When an impacted deer is spotted in the wild, it is best to leave them alone

Image credits: timewastinbuttsmelly / Reddit

In cases where the growth affects the deer’s sight, mobility, or ability to consume food, veterinarians may suggest euthanasia as the most appropriate course of action.

The virus that leads to fibromas does not normally infect humans as the papillomavirus is species-specific. Hence, deer can not spread fibromas to pets, livestock, humans, or other species.

“What level of Jumnaji are we on again now?” one commented online

