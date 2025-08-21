Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Mutant Deer" Spotted With Eerie Flesh Bubbles Increases Fear Of An Animal Outbreak In The US
Deer covered in eerie flesh bubbles, showing signs of mutant deer disease raising animal outbreak fears in the US.
Society, World

"Mutant Deer" Spotted With Eerie Flesh Bubbles Increases Fear Of An Animal Outbreak In The US

People in certain parts of the U.S. are stumbling upon deer that seem like they come straight from a horror movie.

Concerned (and startled) residents have reportedly been sharing pictures of what’s being dubbed as the “mutant deer” online.

“It always starts with animals, then we’re next. Be prepared for the live version of resident evil,” one commented online.

  • Pictures of what's being dubbed the "mutant deer" have been circulating online.
  • From “Frankenstein rabbits” to “zombie squirrels” and now “mutant deer,” these animals look like they wandered straight out of a horror film.
  • “It always starts with animals then we’re next. Be prepared for the live version of resident evil,” one commented online.
    Deer were always the loveable, harmless stars of childhood fairytales.

    But now, pictures circulating online have captured these woodland creatures with fleshy bubbles across their body, making them look like they could be the story’s villain.

    Mutant deer with unusual flesh bubbles on its body stands on grass, raising concerns about animal outbreak in the US.

    Image credits: Jakeymakeme / Reddit

    Residents living in New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin have been spotting deer with wart-like growths on their bodies.

    “Not sure what’s wrong with her or how we can help. Gunshot wound? Tumor? Fireworks? Prion disease? Don’t know what to do,” one wrote on Reddit.

    Another asked, “What’s wrong with this deer?”

    Deer standing near a house with unusual flesh bubbles on its body, raising concerns about mutant deer outbreaks in the US.

    Image credits: Jakeymakeme / Reddit

    Deer are not the only backyard beasts to recently spook residents.

    The so-called “Frankenstein rabbits” and “zombie squirrels” have also been spotted with similar warty growths, consequently leaving residents alarmed by their appearance.

    “Sounds like the same thing those rabbits got,” one commented as pictures of the deer spread online.

    Deer covered in large flesh bubbles and tumors standing on grass near a residential building, raising animal outbreak concerns.

    Image credits: povertybayhunt / X

    “If this somehow turns into a zombie apocalypse–I’m prepared,” one said.

    Another wrote, “So far on the 2025 bingo card. Mutant deer, mutant squirrels, neon blue pig, tarantula migration, house fire.”

    One wrote, “This is the kind of stuff you see in zombie movie intros where they say that it started out slowly.”

    Close-up of a mutant deer showing eerie flesh bubbles on its face, raising fears of an animal outbreak in the US.

    Image credits: PetnurseSue / X

    These odd growths are fibromas, caused by poxviruses and papilloma viruses, which are specific to wildlife species.

    Fibromas, also referred to as cutaneous fibromas, fibromatosis, or deer warts, are fleshy, wart-like growths that can develop on any part of the animal’s body. But they are usually found on the face, neck, and forelegs.

    Deer with eerie flesh bubbles on its body stands near trees, raising concerns about a mutant deer animal outbreak in the US.

    Image credits: Difficult_Cat1110 / Reddit

    Comment by Lucas Cornwall discussing the slow start of events in zombie movie intros, with 1K likes.

    Social media post describing mutant deer with eerie flesh bubbles, raising fear of an animal outbreak in the US.

    These warty growths can vary in texture (smooth or rough) and in size (though most are just a few centimeters in diameter).

    “They can range from the size of a pea, maybe to the size of a grape. Sometimes, they can get even bigger than that,” Dr. Kristin Mansfield told FOX 13.

    Fibromas affect not just deer but even rabbits and squirrels.

    Deer standing near bushes with a dark flesh bubble on its side, raising concerns of a mutant deer outbreak in the US.

    Image credits: cheez-monster / Reddit

    In deer, they are most often seen in white-tailed and mule deer across the U.S., with moose occasionally affected too.

    The viruses usually spread when deer come into contact with each other, especially if there are small cuts or scrapes in the skin, something that can happen easily when they rub against the same trees or brush.

    @ericaachristinee i had no clue what was wrong with it but apparently it’s cutaneous fibromas that are caused by a virus specific to deer and aren’t usually harmful to them but lord it looks painful 😣 #deer#nc#papillomavirus♬ this was everything for me – i don’t like mirrors

    “Just like the human warts, they come from direct contact,” Dr. Manfield explained.

    “Maybe sharing the same rubbing post, maybe congregating where people are feeding them, and they’re in close contact.”

    Squirrel with unusual flesh bubbles on its body feeding on the ground, raising concerns about a mutant animal outbreak.

    Image credits: MarieMacKinnon / X

    Males tend to develop fibromas more often, likely because their frequent fighting makes them more vulnerable.

    On top of that, biting insects like mosquitoes and ticks can also carry and spread the virus from one deer to another.

    Hence, deer are most likely to contract the virus in seasons where these bugs are most active, like summer and autumn.

    Squirrel with eerie flesh bubbles on its face and body, raising concerns about a mutant deer animal outbreak in the US.

    Image credits: Lauren Capece

    It is advised to leave impacted deer in the wild alone, as there is no applicable treatment for deer fibroma. Moreover, fibromas do not negatively impact the animal’s health in most cases.

    For deer in captivity, carers can consult veterinarians about whether it’s necessary or possible to surgically remove the wart-like growth.

    A wild animal with unusual flesh bubbles on its face, raising concerns about mutant deer and animal outbreaks in the US.

    Image credits: timewastinbuttsmelly / Reddit

    In cases where the growth affects the deer’s sight, mobility, or ability to consume food, veterinarians may suggest euthanasia as the most appropriate course of action.

    The virus that leads to fibromas does not normally infect humans as the papillomavirus is species-specific. Hence, deer can not spread fibromas to pets, livestock, humans, or other species.

    Comment text by Roshdy M. Amr warning about animal outbreaks, referencing mutant deer with flesh bubbles and resident evil.

    Comment by Aaron Partridge questioning the current state by referencing 2020 and Jumanji levels, with reactions.

    User comment on social media expressing fear about mutant deer and a possible animal outbreak in the US.

    Social media post showing user prepared for an animal outbreak as mutant deer with eerie flesh bubbles raises fear in the US.

    Comment on social media post expressing fear about mutant deer with eerie flesh bubbles linked to animal outbreak in the US.

    Comment on social media from Ali Mali expressing concern about chemistry affecting deer and rabbits, referencing mutant deer.

    Comment by James Roussell discussing the appearance of mutant deer with flesh bubbles and concerns about an animal outbreak in the US.

    Comment by Jason Thomas about waiting for mutant turtles to practice ninja skills, highlighting a humorous take on mutant creatures.

    Comment by Adam Swartz saying it's going to be the zombie apocalypse with reaction emojis fear and surprise.

    Comment by Hirantha Silva questioning why the US is targeted, mentioning aliens attacking the US too with a smiling emoji.

    Comment reading We’re cooked man! We’re next, expressing fear about mutant deer with eerie flesh bubbles and animal outbreak concerns in the US.

    Comment from Elizabeth Holland mentioning zombies starting somewhere, related to mutant deer and animal outbreak concerns.

    Comment by Per Svala expressing shock about Pandora's box being opened in a social media post.

    Commenter Akib Hamza Butt asking what the Simpsons say about the mutant deer with eerie flesh bubbles.

    Conversation screenshot with Ryan Lord asking if this is the next pandemic, expressing concern over mutant deer with flesh bubbles.

    Screenshot of a social media post joking about turtles with dreadlocks, related to mutant deer and animal outbreak fears.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
