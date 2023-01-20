Do you know what is the main charm of old photos of musicians and bands? Those, you know, shabby, grainy, almost necessarily black and white ones, at the mere glance of which one feels the inexorable passage of time. So, the most important thing here is that the vast majority of them were shot when the musicians were not yet perceived as absolute 'celestials', with a huge staff of managers, press attaches and retouchers, designed to exclude any unsuccessful angle.

In old photos, music legends are perceived as ordinary living people, with their own strengths and weaknesses, able not only to fascinate us with their voice and skill, but also, for example, stumble out of the blue, sneeze at the most inopportune moment, or throw a cigarette butt (red flag) past a trash bin (double red flag). And perhaps this humanity, susceptibility to common vices is just one of the reasons why we love old musicians so much. Besides, of course, they are all incredibly cool.

And so, today we want to introduce you to a special Twitter account called "MusicInPictures", and if musical nostalgia were measured, let's say, in 'elvises', then the level of this page would definitely range from ten to twenty 'kiloelvises'. "Finding the greatest pictures for you to enjoy" is the motto of this page with over 26.3K subscribers, and the images it features are truly worth the time it takes to browse.

Bored Panda has chosen the most spectacular, touching and simply incredibly amazing photos delivered by this account especially for you, so welcome to the good old days when the world was simpler, photography was more frank, and musicians were not shy about being just people.

More info: Twitter