Name 30 Bands From Just One Picture Of Their Lead Singer To Prove You’re A Music Expert

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Are you a real music expert? This music challenge will put your knowledge to the ultimate test. We’ve selected 30 legendary artists and bands spanning the ‘60s through the 2000s. You have definitely heard these names before, but can you really guess the band by its lead singer? That’s what we’ll find out. 🎸

From legendary voices like John Lennon to modern icons like Adam Levine, this quiz spans decades of music history – all crafted to prove you know your music knowledge well. So without further ado, let’s get started. 👀

In case you missed it, check Part 1 here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: The Beatles