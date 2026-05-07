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Name 30 Bands From Just One Picture Of Their Lead Singer To Prove You’re A Music Expert
Black and white photo of John Lennon in round glasses, looking directly at the camera, with a red TRIVIA banner. Guess bands from lead singers.
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Entertainment

Name 30 Bands From Just One Picture Of Their Lead Singer To Prove You’re A Music Expert

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Are you a real music expert? This music challenge will put your knowledge to the ultimate test. We’ve selected 30 legendary artists and bands spanning the ‘60s through the 2000s. You have definitely heard these names before, but can you really guess the band by its lead singer? That’s what we’ll find out. 🎸

From legendary voices like John Lennon to modern icons like Adam Levine, this quiz spans decades of music history – all crafted to prove you know your music knowledge well. So without further ado, let’s get started. 👀

In case you missed it, check Part 1 here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    From John Lennon To Adam Levine: Guess All 30 Bands From Their Lead Singers Alone

    Image credits: The Beatles

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    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

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