My husband and I both found ourselves with lots of time on our hands during quarantine. We made a lot of efforts to ensure that we didn’t spend all of our time Netflix and chill-ing, and I saw that many people were called upon by museums to recreate famous pieces of art. I thought it would be a fun way to occupy our time, but we had a hard time deciding what kind of artwork to emulate. However, we have tons of costumes from movies and TV shows―we’re both nerds who love to cosplay for cons, etc. So we decided to put those to use, starting with Spider-Man. If you have the threads, it’s pretty easy to look like Spider-Man. The rest sort of snowballed from there, finding inspiration from the content we love or simply whether or not we had the outfits that would work. 

#1

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

Aylia Caulwell
Clementine Black
Clementine Black
Community Member
2 years ago

Love this one

#2

The Wizard Of Oz

The Wizard Of Oz

Aylia Caulwell
averageperson
averageperson
Community Member
2 years ago

the amount of effort that went into this...

#3

Jaws

Jaws

Aylia Caulwell
IDK What I've Been Told
IDK What I've Been Told
Community Member
2 years ago

The fearsome doggo

#4

Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad

Aylia Caulwell
ewadora
ewadora
Community Member
2 years ago

Jesse looks like .. Jesse

#5

The Shining

The Shining

Aylia Caulwell
Sori
Sori
Community Member
2 years ago

Lovein the tin foil!

#6

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Aylia Caulwell
David Bruhwiler
David Bruhwiler
Community Member
2 years ago

Aylia -- you got to portray your namesake!

#7

Star Wars

Star Wars

Aylia Caulwell
Mildred Thompson
Mildred Thompson
Community Member
2 years ago

Well alright then!

#8

Lost

Lost

Aylia Caulwell
Sergio Bicerra Descalzi
Sergio Bicerra Descalzi
Community Member
2 years ago

OMG, one of the best cliffhangers I ever saw in a series.And love the recreation, looks like a chair used as the ladder.

#9

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

Aylia Caulwell
Amanita Virosa
Amanita Virosa
Community Member
2 years ago

Should have used hand sanitizer for the bottle. ;)

#10

Spider-Man

Spider-Man

Aylia Caulwell
semelina pitrone
semelina pitrone
Community Member
2 years ago

she looks like she may have hit her head a little too hard

#11

Casablanca

Casablanca

Aylia Caulwell
Johnny
Johnny
Community Member
2 years ago

She really looks like Ingrid Bergman! Though maybe being black and white helps.

#12

Back To The Future Part II

Back To The Future Part II

Aylia Caulwell
#13

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2

Aylia Caulwell
Alice Lee
Alice Lee
Community Member
2 years ago

VOLDEMORT HAS A NOSE NOW.

#14

The Matrix

The Matrix

Aylia Caulwell
Joshua Colwell
Joshua Colwell
Community Member
2 years ago

This one s really very good.

#15

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon

Aylia Caulwell
Blue of the yams (They/He)
Blue of the yams (They/He)
Community Member
2 years ago

My favorite movie as a kid!

#16

A Star Is Born

A Star Is Born

Aylia Caulwell
Sergio Bicerra Descalzi
Sergio Bicerra Descalzi
Community Member
2 years ago

Recreations besides, is a lovely photo of them both.

#17

Daredevil

Daredevil

Aylia Caulwell
#18

Psycho

Psycho

Aylia Caulwell
David Bruhwiler
David Bruhwiler
Community Member
2 years ago

Good gender reversal there.

#19

Black Swan

Black Swan

Aylia Caulwell
Alyssa Fry
Alyssa Fry
Community Member
2 years ago

Ima have NIGHTMARES

#20

Fight Club

Fight Club

Aylia Caulwell
Sori
Sori
Community Member
2 years ago

Needs more 😏

#21

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Aylia Caulwell
Alecto Carrow
Alecto Carrow
Community Member
2 years ago

I love the hoodie

#22

Home Alone

Home Alone

Aylia Caulwell
Olivia Gem
Olivia Gem
Community Member
2 years ago

she needs to open her mouth more...lol

#23

Moulin Rouge!

Moulin Rouge!

Aylia Caulwell
Alyssa Fry
Alyssa Fry
Community Member
2 years ago

Cool hair

#24

Twilight

Twilight

Aylia Caulwell
Sori
Sori
Community Member
2 years ago

Better than the movie!

#25

Titanic

Titanic

Aylia Caulwell
Regina Phalange
Regina Phalange
Community Member
2 years ago

the lego boat :) :) :) :) :) :) :) :) :)

#26

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing

Aylia Caulwell
#27

Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure

Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure

Aylia Caulwell
#28

The X-Files

The X-Files

Aylia Caulwell
#29

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Aylia Caulwell
Doggo Georgia
Doggo Georgia
Community Member
2 years ago

Better if her hair was dyed when she did the other ones, and she did this before

#30

Battlestar Galactica

Battlestar Galactica

Aylia Caulwell
Signe Manat Hansen
Signe Manat Hansen
Community Member
2 years ago

GAIUS BALTHAR

#31

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Aylia Caulwell
#32

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso

Aylia Caulwell
#33

2001: A Space Odyssey

2001: A Space Odyssey

Aylia Caulwell
Andrew Gibb
Andrew Gibb
Community Member
2 years ago

Open the pod bay door HAL. Sorry Dave...I can't do that

#34

Aliens

Aliens

Aylia Caulwell
Daune Jaimes Diaz
Daune Jaimes Diaz
Community Member
2 years ago

Love the leaf blower

#35

Parks And Recreation

Parks And Recreation

Aylia Caulwell
#36

The Terminator

The Terminator

Aylia Caulwell
John Augsburger
John Augsburger
Community Member
2 years ago

The correct use of impliments

