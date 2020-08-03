18Kviews
My Husband And I Recreated Iconic Scenes From Famous Movies And TV Series (36 Pics)
My husband and I both found ourselves with lots of time on our hands during quarantine. We made a lot of efforts to ensure that we didn’t spend all of our time Netflix and chill-ing, and I saw that many people were called upon by museums to recreate famous pieces of art. I thought it would be a fun way to occupy our time, but we had a hard time deciding what kind of artwork to emulate. However, we have tons of costumes from movies and TV shows―we’re both nerds who love to cosplay for cons, etc. So we decided to put those to use, starting with Spider-Man. If you have the threads, it’s pretty easy to look like Spider-Man. The rest sort of snowballed from there, finding inspiration from the content we love or simply whether or not we had the outfits that would work.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
The Wizard Of Oz
Jaws
Breaking Bad
The Shining
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Wars
Lost
OMG, one of the best cliffhangers I ever saw in a series.And love the recreation, looks like a chair used as the ladder.
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
Spider-Man
she looks like she may have hit her head a little too hard
Casablanca
Back To The Future Part II
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2
The Matrix
How To Train Your Dragon
A Star Is Born
Recreations besides, is a lovely photo of them both.
Daredevil
Psycho
Black Swan
Fight Club
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Home Alone
Moulin Rouge!
Twilight
Titanic
Dirty Dancing
Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure
The X-Files
Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Better if her hair was dyed when she did the other ones, and she did this before
