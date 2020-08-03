My husband and I both found ourselves with lots of time on our hands during quarantine. We made a lot of efforts to ensure that we didn’t spend all of our time Netflix and chill-ing, and I saw that many people were called upon by museums to recreate famous pieces of art. I thought it would be a fun way to occupy our time, but we had a hard time deciding what kind of artwork to emulate. However, we have tons of costumes from movies and TV shows―we’re both nerds who love to cosplay for cons, etc. So we decided to put those to use, starting with Spider-Man. If you have the threads, it’s pretty easy to look like Spider-Man. The rest sort of snowballed from there, finding inspiration from the content we love or simply whether or not we had the outfits that would work.

