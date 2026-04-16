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If you’ve ever looked at an action figure and thought it belonged in a movie, Chuck Eiler is already several steps ahead. Better known as Killcutter, this Chicago-based artist creates elaborate toy photographs that turn plastic characters into the stars of gritty, cinematic scenes. Using handcrafted dioramas, practical effects, carefully controlled lighting, and a keen eye for composition, he recreates memorable moments from film and TV while also inventing mashups that feel both surprising and strangely believable.

There’s a lot going on in these images once you stop to take them in. A familiar character might appear in a scene that feels pulled straight from a blockbuster, or in a crossover setup that no studio would ever greenlight, but somehow still works perfectly. Chuck treats each frame less like a collectible photo and more like a miniature production, building atmosphere through texture, shadow, scale, and pose. The result is a body of work that feels playful, nostalgic, and impressively crafted all at once, especially for anyone who grew up loving the characters and worlds he now reimagines through his lens.

We reached out to Chuck to learn more about his path towards this creative work and what it took to develop it. Scroll down to read the interview and vote for your favorite scene. And if you want to see his behind-the-scenes content or learn more about his process, check out his social media pages and YouTube channel.

More info: killcutter.com | Instagram | bigbadtoystore.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Screams In The Upside Down”

“Screams In The Upside Down”

Killcutter Photography Report

11points
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Speaking about how he first got into toy photography, Chuck said, “Like a lot of people, I was looking for a new creative outlet during the pandemic — something that let me flex my photography and Photoshop skills while the city was basically shut down. One weekend, while visiting my nephew, who’s a huge Marvel and Star Wars fan, I watched him play with a Hulk action figure and had this random thought: what if I photographed toys in a realistic, cinematic way?”
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    #2

    “Game Night”

    “Game Night”

    Killcutter Photography Report

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    #3

    “Bombad General”

    “Bombad General”

    Killcutter Photography Report

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    “I quickly realized my ‘original idea’ was actually a thriving niche on Instagram, and instead of being discouraged, I was completely inspired. Seeing so many talented artists doing incredible work pushed me to start my own account and share what I was creating. The positive feedback kept me going and gave me an excuse to stay creative every week, and before long, I was hooked.”
    #4

    “Serve. Protect. Terminate.”

    “Serve. Protect. Terminate.”

    Killcutter Photography Report

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    #5

    “Distracted Felines”

    “Distracted Felines”

    Killcutter Photography Report

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    “What I fell in love with wasn’t just the photography, but the entire process: brainstorming story ideas, building sets, figuring out lighting, posing figures, and solving tiny, ridiculous problems along the way. Since then, I’ve been lucky enough to make meaningful connections and gain exposure that’s opened doors to take this beyond a hobby.”

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    #6

    “Free Hugs”

    “Free Hugs”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    9points
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    #7

    “Galactic Playdate”

    “Galactic Playdate”

    Killcutter Photography Report

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    When asked to sum up Killcutter Toy Photography in one sentence, he said: “Killcutter creates cinematic, story-driven photography where action figures meet fine art, using handcrafted sets, controlled lighting, and practical effects to turn small-scale scenes into epic, film-inspired worlds.”
    #8

    “Awaiting Orders”

    “Awaiting Orders”

    Killcutter Photography Report

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    #9

    “Global Domination”

    “Global Domination”

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    On the appeal of toy photography as a storytelling medium, Chuck explained, “Toy photography lets me tell big, cinematic stories on a small scale. I love the challenge of taking something that’s completely inanimate and, through lighting, composition, and atmosphere, giving it emotion, weight, and narrative. I love that it forces creative problem-solving, building sets and props, dialing in framing and composition, and figuring out how to make everything feel grounded and believable. There’s also a strong nostalgia factor, using the characters I grew up with as my ‘models’ while telling entirely new stories with them. In a lot of ways, it feels like directing a movie, just one carefully crafted frame at a time.”
    #10

    “The Usual Suspects”

    “The Usual Suspects”

    Killcutter Photography Report

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    #11

    “Snack-Size Bites”

    “Snack-Size Bites”

    Killcutter Photography Report

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    He also walked us through how those miniature worlds come together: “I approach each miniature world the same way I’d approach a film scene, story first. I usually start with a loose narrative or mood, then build or adapt a set that supports it, keeping scale and realism in mind. Sets are hand-crafted from foam, paint, and found materials to create environments that feel worn, lived-in, and believable. From there, lighting does most of the heavy lifting; I treat it like a full-size movie set, using shadows, contrast, and practical effects to sell atmosphere. Posing the figures is all about subtlety; small adjustments can completely change the emotion of a scene. Once everything’s in place, images are captured primarily in-camera, with subtle digital refinements that preserve realism rather than overpower it.”
    #12

    “Boo-B8”

    “Boo-B8”

    Killcutter Photography Report

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    #13

    “All Out War”

    “All Out War”

    Killcutter Photography Report

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    As for the influences behind the look and tone of his work, Chuck said, “My visual style is heavily influenced by film & TV, especially sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and superhero genres that prioritize atmosphere, mood, and emotion. I’m drawn to strong lighting, deep shadows, and compositions that feel like a single frame inspired by my favorite filmmakers. Nostalgia plays a big role too, since a lot of my subject matter comes from the movies, cartoons, and toys I grew up with, but I try to reinterpret those worlds with a darker, more cinematic edge. Beyond film, I’m inspired by all creatives – other toy photographers, painters, illustrators, concept artists, 3D modelers, miniature builders, and traditional photographers who focus on storytelling over spectacle. At the end of the day, I’m always chasing images that feel tactile, grounded, and emotionally charged, even at a small scale.”
    #14

    “Blood Sport”

    “Blood Sport”

    Killcutter Photography Report

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    #15

    “Evil's Triumph”

    “Evil's Triumph”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    6points
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    #16

    “The Beast And The Broken Man”

    “The Beast And The Broken Man”

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    #17

    “Probing The Galaxy”

    “Probing The Galaxy”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    5points
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    #18

    “Crimson Dusk”

    “Crimson Dusk”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    5points
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    #19

    “Hair Of The Dog”

    “Hair Of The Dog”

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    #20

    “Titan Fall”

    “Titan Fall”

    Killcutter Photography Report

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    #21

    “I Went For The Head”

    “I Went For The Head”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    4points
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    #22

    “Hugging Faces”

    “Hugging Faces”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    4points
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    #23

    “Grilled Chucky”

    “Grilled Chucky”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    4points
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    #24

    “The Way Of The Mandalore”

    “The Way Of The Mandalore”

    Killcutter Photography Report

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    #25

    “88 Million Years Ago”

    “88 Million Years Ago”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    4points
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    #26

    “Maximum Carnage”

    “Maximum Carnage”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    4points
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    #27

    “We All Float Down Here”

    “We All Float Down Here”

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    #28

    “Apex Predators”

    “Apex Predators”

    Killcutter Photography Report

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    #29

    “Death Abyss”

    “Death Abyss”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    4points
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    #30

    “Foreign Body Detected”

    “Foreign Body Detected”

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    4points
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    #31

    “How To Raise A Dragon”

    “How To Raise A Dragon”

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    #32

    “Indiana Jones And The Curse Of Sleepy Hollow”

    “Indiana Jones And The Curse Of Sleepy Hollow”

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    #33

    “Jurassic Pit”

    “Jurassic Pit”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    4points
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    #34

    “Life Finds A Way”

    “Life Finds A Way”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    4points
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    #35

    “The Calm Before The Storm”

    “The Calm Before The Storm”

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    #36

    “The Mindful Muppet”

    “The Mindful Muppet”

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    #37

    “Imperial Passage”

    “Imperial Passage”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    3points
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    #38

    “Za Atop A Skyscraper”

    “Za Atop A Skyscraper”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    3points
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    #39

    “The Eraser”

    “The Eraser”

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    #40

    “Last Stand Of The Autobots”

    “Last Stand Of The Autobots”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    3points
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    #41

    “Blue Leader: Contamination”

    “Blue Leader: Contamination”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    3points
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    #42

    “When Vigilantes Collide”

    “When Vigilantes Collide”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    3points
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    #43

    “Punch Out Time”

    “Punch Out Time”

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    #44

    “Beasts Of The Backcountry”

    “Beasts Of The Backcountry”

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    #45

    “Echo Base Last Stand”

    “Echo Base Last Stand”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    3points
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    #46

    “Savage Intent”

    “Savage Intent”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    3points
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    #47

    “Sewer Hoops”

    “Sewer Hoops”

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    #48

    “Soundwave Superior”

    “Soundwave Superior”

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    #49

    “The Spider's Cleft”

    “The Spider's Cleft”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    3points
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    #50

    “War Between Worlds”

    “War Between Worlds”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    3points
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    #51

    “Trophies Of War”

    “Trophies Of War”

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    #52

    “Dragon's Lair”

    “Dragon's Lair”

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    #53

    “Death's Wrath”

    “Death's Wrath”

    Killcutter Photography Report

    2points
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    #54

    “Pieced Together”

    “Pieced Together”

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