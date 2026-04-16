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If you’ve ever looked at an action figure and thought it belonged in a movie, Chuck Eiler is already several steps ahead. Better known as Killcutter, this Chicago-based artist creates elaborate toy photographs that turn plastic characters into the stars of gritty, cinematic scenes. Using handcrafted dioramas, practical effects, carefully controlled lighting, and a keen eye for composition, he recreates memorable moments from film and TV while also inventing mashups that feel both surprising and strangely believable.

There’s a lot going on in these images once you stop to take them in. A familiar character might appear in a scene that feels pulled straight from a blockbuster, or in a crossover setup that no studio would ever greenlight, but somehow still works perfectly. Chuck treats each frame less like a collectible photo and more like a miniature production, building atmosphere through texture, shadow, scale, and pose. The result is a body of work that feels playful, nostalgic, and impressively crafted all at once, especially for anyone who grew up loving the characters and worlds he now reimagines through his lens.

We reached out to Chuck to learn more about his path towards this creative work and what it took to develop it. Scroll down to read the interview and vote for your favorite scene. And if you want to see his behind-the-scenes content or learn more about his process, check out his social media pages and YouTube channel.

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