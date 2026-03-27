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Only Real Fans Can Complete 26/30 Of These Incomplete Movie Titles – Prove You’re One
Man in a lifeboat with a tiger on the ocean, representing a movie scene for cinephiles trivia challenge.
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Only Real Fans Can Complete 26/30 Of These Incomplete Movie Titles – Prove You’re One

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If you came to this quiz, you’ve probably seen a lot of movies. Now, be honest – do you really remember the titles that well? 👀

In this quiz, each question shows three movie titles with the same word missing. Your job is to figure out what that word is. Some, like Fight Club or The Big Lebowski, should be easy to recognize – but not all of them will be that simple. Also, one trick here – you’ll have to type in the answers yourself.

See how many you can get right and give it your best shot! 🎬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A narrow aisle in a video store filled with movie titles on shelves, perfect for movie trivia and cinephile challenges.

    Image credits: Harrison Haines

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    Gerda K.

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    What do you think ?
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    ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
    BewilderedBanana
    BewilderedBanana
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    was fun, but i'm pretty sure you don't need to be a "Real Cinephile" to answer most of these :)

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    virgilblue avatar
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think if you e even like movies a little you'd guess one out of the 3 every time.

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    ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
    BewilderedBanana
    BewilderedBanana
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    was fun, but i'm pretty sure you don't need to be a "Real Cinephile" to answer most of these :)

    3
    3points
    reply
    virgilblue avatar
    Virgil Blue
    Virgil Blue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think if you e even like movies a little you'd guess one out of the 3 every time.

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