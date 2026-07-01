Guess 21 Movies From Their Iconic Outfits – Anything Above 18 Is Impressive

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Test your fashion IQ and see if you can recognize cinema’s most unforgettable characters based entirely on their wardrobe! From iconic tailored suits to vibrant fantasy costumes, a character’s style often tells their story before they even speak a word.

In this visual film quiz, we strip away the dialogue and the actors’ faces to focus purely on 21 legendary outfits that defined these cinematic moments. Challenge your visual memory with the colorful aesthetics of iconic comedies and the gritty wardrobe choices of psychological thrillers that have earned a permanent place in pop culture history. Think you can achieve a perfect 21/21?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Karen Irala