If you’ve ever looked at a photo of food and instantly felt hungry, there’s a good chance it was taken by someone like Kai Stiepel. This talented food and still-life photographer from Munich, Germany, has a special gift for making dishes look not just tasty, but downright irresistible. From melting scoops of ice cream to perfectly lit drinks, his work turns everyday food into delicious art.

Kai has been capturing mouthwatering images for big-name brands for years, and it shows. His attention to detail, love of texture, and warm lighting style make every shot feel like something out of a cookbook you’d want to keep forever. Get ready to scroll, drool, and maybe grab a snack—you’ve been warned!

More info: Instagram | kai-stiepel.com | Facebook | behance.net

#1

Shrimp sandwich with fresh greens, asparagus, and sauce on a toasted bun, showcasing mouthwatering food photography by Kai Stiepel.

kaistiepel Report

    #2

    Waffle sandwich with lettuce, cheese, and barbecue sauce, a mouthwatering food photo by Kai Stiepel that might make you hungry instantly

    kaistiepel Report

    #3

    Creamy green-filled pasta with fresh herbs and thin cucumber slices served in a green bowl, mouthwatering food photo by Kai Stiepel.

    kaistiepel Report

    #4

    Mouthwatering food photo of creamy pistachio ice cream scoop on citrus fruit and grain mix in a white dish.

    kaistiepel Report

    #5

    Stack of chocolate brownies with nuts topped by caramel sauce being poured, mouthwatering food photo by Kai Stiepel.

    kaistiepel Report

    #6

    Layered cake with white frosting, strawberry topping, and red sauce drip, a mouthwatering food photo by Kai Stiepel.

    kaistiepel Report

    #7

    Seafood stew with shrimp and vegetables served in a pan, styled for mouthwatering food photos by Kai Stiepel.

    kaistiepel Report

    Ace
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Looks like a nice curry, Would be better with the prawns shelled first though.

    #8

    Grilled sandwich with ham, lettuce, onions, and cheese on rustic bread displayed in a mouthwatering food photo by Kai Stiepel.

    kaistiepel Report

    #9

    Close-up of a savory tart with melted cheese and herbs on a cutting board, featuring mouthwatering food photography.

    kaistiepel Report

    #10

    Hand pouring rich chocolate sauce over moist chocolate cake, a mouthwatering food photo by Kai Stiepel that might make you hungry instantly.

    kaistiepel Report

    Jill
    Jill
    Jill
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This looks tasty....even if it looks like it's being served on a dust pan.

    #11

    Vibrant mouthwatering food photo of a rich berry ice cream scoop with sauce in a bowl, styled with fresh blackberries and flowers.

    kaistiepel Report

    #12

    Steak slices with steamed vegetables and pomegranate seeds on a plate, showcasing mouthwatering food photography.

    kaistiepel Report

    #13

    Hand dipping naan bread into creamy dip with pomegranate seeds and herbs in a mouthwatering food photo by Kai Stiepel.

    kaistiepel Report

    #14

    Slice of layered cake with fruit topping and sauce on a white plate, showcasing mouthwatering food photos by Kai Stiepel.

    kaistiepel Report

    #15

    Black bun burger with grilled pineapple, fresh vegetables, and sauce, a mouthwatering food photo by Kai Stiepel.

    kaistiepel Report

    #16

    Swirled chocolate meringue cookies on parchment paper showcasing mouthwatering food photography by Kai Stiepel.

    kaistiepel Report

    #17

    Frying pan with three sunny-side-up eggs and crispy bacon pieces, mouthwatering food photo by Kai Stiepel.

    kaistiepel Report

    #18

    Glass filled with fresh figs, banana, pineapple, walnuts, and oats, a mouthwatering food photo by Kai Stiepel.

    kaistiepel Report

    Ace
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Are you supposed to eat this, or is it a bathroom decoration? Dried out it could make a pot-pourri I suppose.

    #19

    Crispy sweet potato fries served with ketchup on a plate, showcasing mouthwatering food photos by Kai Stiepel.

    kaistiepel Report

    #20

    Three scoops of vibrant pink ice cream in a metal cup with fresh berries on a rustic wooden surface, food photography.

    kaistiepel Report

    #21

    Fresh green vegetable salad with avocado, asparagus, and noodles, a mouthwatering food photo by Kai Stiepel.

    kaistiepel Report

    #22

    Creamy orange curry with peas and flatbread in the background, mouthwatering food photo by Kai Stiepel.

    kaistiepel Report

    #23

    Stacked waffles dusted with powdered sugar, served with whipped cream and fruit, showcasing mouthwatering food photography.

    kaistiepel Report

