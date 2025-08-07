Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Disables MIL’s Baby Cam Access After Realizing She’s Always Apying On Her Too
Mom holding baby near crib in decorated room, highlighting baby cam access and privacy concerns with MIL.
Family, Relationships

Mom Disables MIL’s Baby Cam Access After Realizing She’s Always Apying On Her Too

Grandparents can play a beautiful role in a child’s life, helping with everything from dressing and bathing to taking the baby on walks and even whipping up home-cooked meals. These little moments help build a special bond between generations. But sometimes, that involvement can cross a line.

Take the case of one new mom who agreed to let her mother-in-law, who lives across the country, access their baby monitor. At first, it seemed like a sweet way for grandma to feel connected from afar. But things took a turn when the MIL started commenting on private moments, including criticizing the mom’s robe during breastfeeding. Feeling creeped out and judged, the mom quietly revoked access. Now, her husband says she overreacted and “made it a thing.”

So… who’s in the wrong here? Keep reading to find out what happened and why the internet had strong opinions.

    Grandparents often cherish the chance to bond with their grandkids, especially in the early months after birth

    Image credits:

    One woman shared how her mother-in-law began using the baby monitor not just to watch the baby but to criticize her parenting and even her appearance

    Image credits:

    Image credits:

    Parents often install baby monitors to check on their little ones without disturbing them

    New parents often install baby monitors for a mix of practical and emotional reasons. At the heart of it all is one key benefit: peace of mind. Baby cams allow parents to keep an eye on their little one at any time, from anywhere in the house (or beyond), which can be incredibly comforting, especially for first-time parents still adjusting to the unpredictable world of newborn care.

    There’s a unique reassurance that comes from being able to check in on your baby without having to tiptoe into the room and risk waking them. Whether it’s during the day or in the middle of the night, baby monitors give parents more control, more awareness, and more rest, all of which are priceless during those early months.

    Beyond just safety, baby cams can also help monitor sleep patterns and daily routines. You might notice when the baby tends to stir, how long naps are lasting, or even catch a few sleepy smiles. It’s like having an extra pair of eyes when your hands (and brain) are already full.

    Plus, let’s be real, baby monitors often capture little magical moments that might otherwise be missed. A quiet giggle, a stretch, or a tiny yawn can become sweet memories saved on video. In some cases, it also allows distant family members to feel involved in those early stages of life.

    In this case, the mom generously gave her mother-in-law access to their baby cam so she could feel closer to her new grandchild from across the country. It seemed harmless at first until the MIL began commenting on private moments. That crossed a line.

    It’s crucial that new moms and babies have uninterrupted time to bond. That space isn’t just about comfort, it’s vital for emotional and physical well-being. Being watched (and judged) during those vulnerable moments can make a mom feel exposed and unsettled, even in her own home.

    Image credits:

    Loved ones should always respect the boundaries set by new parents

    For grandparents and extended family, it’s important to understand where support ends and overstepping begins. While it’s natural to be excited and eager to help, respecting the new parents’ space is essential. That includes not commenting on every diaper change or outfit choice you see on a screen.

    Have open communication with the parents about what they need and what they’re comfortable with. Some parents may be perfectly fine with you holding their baby upright, while others might prefer a different approach. It all comes down to respecting their preferences and checking in; communication is key.

    Every parent has their own approach. Offering advice is fine but dictating or passive-aggressively judging their choices can be overwhelming and damaging. What’s intended as “help” can easily come off as control, especially when it’s constant. And unfortunately, that’s exactly how this mom felt.

    Eventually, she quietly revoked access to the baby monitor and her husband wasn’t happy about it. He felt she’d made it “a thing,” while she felt it was a basic boundary. So… was she wrong? Or was it a long-overdue step to protect her peace? What would you do in this situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

    Image credits:

    People online overwhelmingly agreed that the woman was right to revoke her MIL’s access, calling the constant surveillance intrusive and inappropriate

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once again, OP doesn't simply have MIL issue, she has a husband issue. Dude needs a reality check that what his mom is doing is not normal, not okay, and definitely not conducive to a healthy environment for his marriage or his child.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    yarwoodftw avatar
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Touhou Youyoumu
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is bonkers, let's give access to judgemental, overbearing, voyeur who clearly has boundary issues. 24 hour access to camera. Poor wife, husband a spineless idiot for choosing to ignore his wife's, clear issues with her.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    21st century non-problems. Real 21st century problems can be seen in Gaza and Ukraine and other war-torn regions. What is this nonsense? If you don't want someone watching your every move, then don't install an internet connected video camera and give them access. Simples.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
