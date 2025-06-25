Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Demands Ex Rehomes Her Cats Because His New Wife Is “Deathly Allergic”
Young girl in pink holding and cuddling a cat, illustrating man demands ex rehomes her cats over allergy concerns.
Family, Relationships

Man Demands Ex Rehomes Her Cats Because His New Wife Is “Deathly Allergic”

Would you give up your beloved pets because of someone’s else’s allergies? What if that person doesn’t even live in your home? Many fur-parents would balk at the idea, and we can understand why. A lot of us see our animals as part of our family, and our home is where they belong.

One woman says she was mortified when her ex demanded she rehome the two new cats she recently adopted. He shares joint custody of their daughter and had originally agreed to let the child live out her dream of having pets. But now he’s done a complete about-face—claiming his new wife has “deathly” allergies. He wants the animals gone, and now the mom and daughter are left not knowing what to do.

    It was a dream come true when one little girl finally got two pet cats

    Image credits: TatyanaOt (not the actual photo)

    Now her dad wants her to rehome them because his new wife is “deathly allergic”

    Image credits: benzoix (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: SuperAccountant943

    The woman gave some more info in the comments section

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a man demanding his ex rehomes her cats due to his new wife’s severe allergy.

    Why do cute, furry animals make some of us itch and sneeze?

    About 10% of Americans suffer from pet allergies, and most of them cite cats as the culprits. In fact, cat allergies are twice as common as dog allergies. For some, it’s a very serious matter, and more than a fifth of those with allergic asthma have severe flare-ups after encountering a cat.

    While many people blame cat fur or hair for their runny nose, itchy eyes or wheezing chest, that’s actually not the real problem. “People with cat allergies are really allergic to proteins in the cat’s saliva, urine, and dander (dried flakes of skin),” explains the WebMD site.

    Dander can remain airborne for a long time, fanned by the tiniest bit of air circulation. And experts back up the dad’s claim that it also collects easily in upholstered furniture and sticks to your clothes. Dried saliva can also become airborne. While pet saliva can stick to carpets, bedding, furniture and clothing, notes MayoClinic. 

    So why do some of our bodies react act so negatively to such cute animals? Well, basically, our immune system sees them as a threat. When we encounter a foreign substance like pollen, mold, or pet dander, our immune system produces proteins known as antibodies.

    “These antibodies protect you from unwanted invaders that could make you sick or cause an infection,” say the MayoClinic experts.

    “People with allergies have oversensitive immune systems,” adds WebMD. “Their bodies mistake harmless things – like cat dander – for dangerous invaders and attack them as they would bacteria or viruses. The symptoms of the allergy are the side effects of your body’s assault on the allergen, or trigger.”

    Image credits: benzoix (not the actual photo)

    You love cats but you’re allergic… Now what?

    There’s no easy way to say this so we’ll put it bluntly. The best way to avoid cat allergy flare-ups is to avoid cats and their dander altogether. Apart from the obvious, like not adopting Mr. Whiskers, there are a few other measures you can take.

    “When around cats, wear a mask with an N95 respirator, and wash your hands with soap and water if you touch them,” advises WebMD. Their experts add that you should also beware of any visitors who own cats. “Even if your house guests leave their cats at home, they can bring the dander with them on their clothing and luggage,” reads the site. “This indirect exposure can cause serious cat allergy symptoms in some people.” Like baby daddy’s pregnant wife.

    Sometimes being around cats is unavoidable. In this case, WebMd’s team suggest you plan properly. “If you have to stay in a house with cats, ask that the cat be kept out of the room where you will sleep for a few weeks before arriving,” they suggest.

    “Also, start taking allergy medication a few weeks beforehand,” they add. “Once an allergic reaction starts, it can be tough to control, but taking medicine can prevent it from happening in the first place.”

    If you already own a cat, and suddenly realize you or a family member is allergic, the experts say it’s probably best to rehome it. But not everyone will be willing to take that advice.

    Before crying over spilled milk, try the following, suggests WebMD:

    • Use HEPA air filters
    • Bathe and brush the cat regularly
    • Reduce exposure to cat dander
    • Keep your distance and limit exposure to the cat by letting another family member look after it
    • Restrict the cat to certain areas and don’t allow it to roam free
    • Try bathing the cat to reduce the amount of allergen
    • Clean your home well and often
    • Get rid of carpets and drapes that can trap dander

    Image credits: benzoix (not the actual photo)

    “Rehome the wife”: netizens stood united in their support for the cats

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    I'd tell them she needs more testing since she's been around daughter after daughter was around cats long before I got my cats. Clearly her allergy is to something else.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    eaislo avatar
    Panda Bear
    Panda Bear
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Sounds like they’re trying to push the mom out of the picture

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    laurabamber avatar
    The Starsong Princess
    The Starsong Princess
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Tell them you’ve developed an allergy to babies so their new one is going to have to be rehomed. Anyway, this is not your problem to solve.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
