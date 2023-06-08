Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Child’s Bio Dad Wants Mom To Drop Child Support Because Her Husband Is Rich, She Asks For Advice On What To Do
Dovilas Bukauskas and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

When couples do what couples like to do, they must both accept the mutual risk they’re taking. In one woman’s case, however, the man she was with left her when she got pregnant and, now that she’s found a supportive and well-paid husband, is trying to shake off his child support obligations as well.

In a Reddit post, she asked commenters whether she was wrong for continuing to pursue child support from her ex despite having a loving husband who her child recognized as his real father. The details of this story are what really make it, so read on!

Even if a family split is ultimately for the best, these situations can quickly become ugly

Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva (not the actual photo)

In one woman’s case, her son’s deadbeat biological father wanted to cut off child support for his son when she found a wealthy and supportive husband

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

After commenters showed interest in her story and support, she filled out a lot of extra details

Image credits: DisastrousAfternoon1

Commenters were, quite understandably, almost entirely supportive. Some even offered advice

Some commenters were particularly upset by the biological father’s behavior

