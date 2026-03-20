“I Am Beyond Devastated”: SAHM Finds Out Husband Is Keeping Money From Her, Then Gets Asked For Divorce

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Managing money, chores and childcare can test any relationship, so most couples tend to work out a plan of who does what. Even in the best of cases, this tends to mean tradeoffs and someone making sacrifices.

A stay-at-home-mom turned to the internet for advice when she tried to get her husband to share their savings account with her, only to discover that he had no intention of doing that. Later, she shared a rather major update after readers banded together to give her the advice they could.

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Withholding a joint account from one’s spouse is questionable

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But it’s exactly what happened to one SAHM when she wanted access to the family savings

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Edmond Dantès / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Specialist_Kind

She discussed her situation with some folks in the comments

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The majority thought the husband was way out of line

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Later she shared an update

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Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: August de Richelieu / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Specialist_Kind