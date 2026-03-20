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“I Am Beyond Devastated”: SAHM Finds Out Husband Is Keeping Money From Her, Then Gets Asked For Divorce
Man with gray beard and brown shirt looking serious in a bright room, symbolizing husband denies access savings account conflict.
Couples, Relationships

“I Am Beyond Devastated”: SAHM Finds Out Husband Is Keeping Money From Her, Then Gets Asked For Divorce

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Managing money, chores and childcare can test any relationship, so most couples tend to work out a plan of who does what. Even in the best of cases, this tends to mean tradeoffs and someone making sacrifices.

A stay-at-home-mom turned to the internet for advice when she tried to get her husband to share their savings account with her, only to discover that he had no intention of doing that. Later, she shared a rather major update after readers banded together to give her the advice they could.

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    Withholding a joint account from one’s spouse is questionable

    Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But it’s exactly what happened to one SAHM when she wanted access to the family savings

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Edmond Dantès / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits:

    She discussed her situation with some folks in the comments

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    The majority thought the husband was way out of line

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    Later she shared an update

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    Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: August de Richelieu / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

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    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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